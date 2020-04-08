Recession 2020: Buy The Buck For Substantial Gains On Investment

Go long on derivatives on the U.S. dollar index and U.S. dollar currency pairs for substantial gains on investment.

Investment Conclusion

Fitch Ratings is projecting recessions in major economies of the world in 2020. Specifically, the agency expects the Gross Domestic Product ((GDP)) in the United States, the eurozone, and the United Kingdom to decline by 3.3%, 4.2%, and 3.9%, respectively. In addition, economic growth in China and the emerging markets is expected to slow down to below 2% and 2.6%, respectively. Moreover, Fitch Ratings anticipates that world economic activity will decline by 1.9% over the year.

Empirical data gathered by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis demonstrates that the U.S. dollar appreciates during recessions. Based on our analysis, although currencies associated with major countries are likely to experience further declines against the greenback, the downturn in emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar will probably be more dramatic. Therefore, we recommend that investors initiate long positions in the buck through U.S. dollar currency pairs or through U.S. dollar derivatives.

Investment Thesis

We believe that the U.S. dollar will continue to appreciate because of the following reasons:

The Greenback Is The Predominant Safe Haven Currency. As recessions and economic slowdowns unfold across the globe, we expect the change in risk sentiment to lead to further sell-offs in global financial markets with investors converting financial assets into U.S. dollars. This will result in a dramatic acceleration in demand for the greenback, leading to a liquidity crisis and credit crunch related to the currency. The sharper the sell-off in global financial assets, the steeper the demand for the U.S. dollar and greater the appreciation in the currency.

The Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index Against Major Currencies Appreciated During Previous Recessions

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

The Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index Against Emerging Market Currencies Strengthened During Prior Recessions

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

The U.S. Dollar Is The Dominant Reserve Currency. Central banks across the world hold currency reserves in order to carry out cross-border financial transactions and to pay for commodities they import from other countries. In that regard, it is noteworthy that roughly 61% of global financial reserves are in the form of U.S. dollars. Moreover, sales of most natural commodities (including oil and gold) are denominated in the greenback. Gains in the U.S. dollar due to turmoil in the financial markets will create a virtuous cycle, pushing the buck even higher as the currency is sought for cross-border transactions, purchasing commodities, and servicing U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

The U.S. Dollar Accounted For Roughly 61% Of All Reserve Currency Held By Central Banks Across The World

Source: International Monetary Fund ("IMF"); Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

Other Currencies Will Possibly Depreciate During the Global Decline In Economic Activity. Contrary to the U.S. dollar, which, due to its safe haven and reserve currency attributes, can weather significant Quantitative Easing policies enacted by the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, other currencies, including hard and soft currencies, are likely to suffer downward pressure.

Euro - The hard currency is going to experience shrinking demand due to the slowdown in economic activity in the eurozone related to the recession and dramatic decline in global trade. In addition, the oversupply of euros in the financial markets due to substantial Quantitative Easing programs implemented by the European Central Bank (ECB) will result in further declines in value of the euro.

British Pound - The GBP is going to evidence similar downward pressures of lower domestic demand, declining global trade, and surplus supply related to Quantitative Easing strategies of the Bank of England ("BOE"), not to mention currency fluctuations associated with the perceived complexities of Brexit.

Emerging Market Currencies - Given that emerging market economies were experiencing a combination of financial market stress, limited space for policy maneuvering, and weakening external demand even before the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the global economy, the projected slowdown in these geographies will likely intensify the downtrend in their respective currencies. Specific issues that are likely to weaken emerging market currencies include dollar-denominated debt servicing, continued capital flight from financial markets, interest rate cuts to stimulate domestic growth, and in some cases, incessant printing of local currency to fund Quantitative Easing programs to support the economy.

Foreign Exchange Volatility Risk Associated With Select Emerging Market Currencies

Source: Fitch Ratings; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

Strategies To Participate In Expected Appreciation In The U.S. Dollar. There are several ways to trade the U.S. dollar. To partake of the anticipated strength in the buck against major currencies, investors can buy the U.S. dollar index (DXY) futures contracts traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) under the ticker DX. The DXY is a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies comprised of the euro (~58%), the Japanese yen (~14%), the British pound (~12%), the Canadian dollar (~9%), the Swiss Franc (~4%) and the Swedish Krone (~4%). Alternatively, traders can purchase shares in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is designed to parallel movements in the DXY. In addition, investors can go long the U.S. dollar in currency pairs with major and emerging market currencies to secure significant gains on investments from the expected near-term appreciation in the greenback.

Bottom Line

Given our thesis on the anticipated strength of the U.S. dollar and the significant volatility in the global financial markets, it makes sense to go long on the U.S. dollar to mitigate some of the risks associated with uncertain markets as well as participate in the potential rally in the greenback.

Trading Economics Forward Forecasts For U.S. Dollar Currency Pairs

Source: Trading Economics; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.