Retirement Strategy: Nice Relief Rally, But I Don't Trust It At All

I've seen "relief rallies" off of a collapse, and this one is no different.

You Know I Am An Optimist, But Not This Time

The recent relief rallies are wonderful to sooth frayed nerves. They offer hope and opportunity. As far as these rallies are concerned, the opportunity might just be a good time to sell into it rather than buying and chasing it. You all know I am an optimist, and as a dividend growth investor I would usually be picking away at a bunch of my favorites. Unfortunately I truly believe that since this pandemic is not going to disappear this quickly, and neither are the tens of millions of jobless going to immediately get back to work as all businesses jump back to normal. I envision more pain for investors and the global economy.

Obviously I have no inside information, and my crystal ball works no better than yours does. But in listening to some real experts, it seems we are not likely to get back to the old normal anytime soon, if ever.

The Consumer Has Not Magically Returned

Let's face it: We are all stuck at home not spending on the usual discretionary things - which normally constitutes 70% of our GDP!

We are not hopping on a plane for a nice vacation.

We are not even traveling around to visit friends and family.

Those shopping trips are now little taps on the computer, mainly for necessities.

Movie theaters are being crushed and movie producers are shifting to at home viewing of first-run movies, or pushing grand openings well into late this year, tentatively.

Are the bars and restaurants suddenly opening so throngs of folks can gather and finally let loose?

Cruise ships are virtually empty and I can see some dramatic changes in the industry. Those enormous ships that pack and stack plenty of older travelers for beautiful and affordable vacations just might even be half-filled in the future. I mean, would you want to be crushed into overflowing dining rooms and ship theaters or casinos while being in the middle of the ocean?

I'm pretty sure not many folks are rushing out to buy a car so it can sit all nice and shiny parked in their garage.

Gas is cheap, but I can't remember filling up recently for a fun little road trip. Can you?

We can't get a table at our favorite restaurants not because they are busy, but because they are closed.

I don't see people rushing out to hotels, motels, spa ranches, or luxurious resorts anywhere in the world. Do you?

There are no sporting a activities, nor are there any concerts happening. I mean, for crying out loud, we can't even visit friends or family in the hospital or nursing homes or even have gatherings in our homes or social clubs.

I can honestly say that my biggest trips right now are for my chemo appointments, emergency room visits, and virtual doctor appointments. Even those little trips necessitate me wearing makeshift "hazmat" outfits and washing my hands 50 times a day afterwards. What are your big trips right now?

Golf courses have been closing, as have bowling alleys and kids' fun places.

So many other normal economic spending opportunities are simply not there, aside from some grocery and pharmacy stops. But many folks are starting to get stuff delivered at home rather than face some oblivious folks who refuse to wear masks and gloves and might even sneeze in your direction without blinking twice. The end result of all of this much-needed social distancing is the fact that consumers are not spending on anything but essentials for now. We all want it to change immediately. But as I sit here, self-isolated for an unknown period of time, I am not optimistic about any return to normal soon.

If This Is What Its Like On A Personal Level, What Might It Be Like On A Corporate Level?

When I consider all of the above from an unbiased perspective, I have to assume that most businesses, the ones we have shares of or want to have in our portfolios, have been taking it on the chin. While some sectors will more than likely be OK, I can't help but consider the many that will either be hurt badly or even disappear forever. Just consider the difficult airline business. I'm personally wondering who might be the last ones standing. Aren't you?

Will it be Delta (DAL), United (UAL), American (AAL), Southwest (LUV), JetBlue (JBLU)? You get the picture, I'm sure. Even the too-big-to-fail auto industry might be back in the barrel again. General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF): Who will be bailed out this time? This sector employs perhaps more people than any other on the planet! If just half are laid off, who will take up that portion of consumer spending?

Are people rushing to buy those big beautiful new homes being built or which have been already built? The largest home building construction companies could face the same fate. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) KB Homes (KBH), Hovnanian (HOV), Toll Brothers (TOL), Pulte (PHM) Kolter? You can think of more I'm sure. These builders are some of the largest employers of construction workers in our country. I can't imagine how many may be laid off and forced to stop spending. Can you?

If these sectors are any indication of a different economy moving forward, Then much more unemployment pain and crushed consumer spending can be visualized. Keep in mind that these sectors also have collateral sectors that also employ millions: steel, lumber, and home furnishings, just to name a smattering!

As far as I am concerned, the longer social distancing is in effect - and 97% of our country is now employing that mitigation option - the worse things will get with our equity investments, whether you are a dividend growth investor or not. To me this is a traders' market, and when the short sellers cover their shorts it appears as a swarm of buying descending upon the markets. Sorry, but I just don't see it or feel it yet.

Don't Take My Word For It. How About A Few Charts And Experts?

What do I know? Nothing! However I do observe and read and watch, and from my view this collapse will be far-reaching and have a lasting impact on our investment style as well as our economy. That does not make me any more than a voice in the wind, but what about Dr. Anthony Fauci?

"If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there," Fauci said, expressing optimism that new therapies and a vaccine would help the US recover.

Some might say this expert is exaggerating, but I am not one of them.

Take a look at this article for even more feedback:

Now take a peek at this piece and these charts:

We show that users’ spending was radically altered by these events across a wide range of categories, and that the strength of the response partly depended on how severe the outbreak was in a user’s state. Demographic characteristics such as age and family structure provoked larger levels of heterogeneity in spending responses to COVID-19, while income did not. Moreover, we demonstrate users of all political orientation increased spending prior to the epidemic, and at the same time there were some differences across political orientation in some categories 15 indicative of differential beliefs or risk exposure.

Ok, so take a look at these charts:

Figure 5: Household Spending Response Across Categories Notes:

This figure displays the percentage change in mean daily spending, across different categories relative to spending.

If These Charts Are Not Enough, Let Me Add One Last Expert Opinion

I am not sure about you, but I for one consider Janet Yellen to be a profound expert on the economy. What she had to say is downright frightening (my emphasis):

“This is a huge, unprecedented, devastating hit,” former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on CNBC, adding that the unemployment rate is already likely 12 or 13 percent “and moving higher” as millions of Americans are tossed out of work every week. She predicted a hit to GDP from April to June that if sustained for a year would shrink the economy by 30 percent. ... “Our focus needs to be at this point on testing and getting the pandemic under enough control so we can begin to restore business activity,” Yellen said. “But certainly, unemployment could go quite a lot higher.”

Do Not Misunderstand Me

While this is my most dire article to date, I am in no way telling dividend growth investors for retirement to dump everything and head for the hills. I do suggest that those nearing or already in retirement take a long hard look at their portfolios and cash reserves, and if need be, trim positions to raise cash for the inevitable recovery, and to reduce risk exposure.

As a member of the Seeking Alpha community, do you see the recent rallies as a sign to jump back in or a sign that selling into these relief rallies is the prudent move to make? Let everyone know your thoughts right here!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.