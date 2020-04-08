Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio Review: March 2020

Without a doubt, March was the most interesting month that I’ve ever invested through.

Frankly put, I never thought that I’d see this level of volatility in my life. Up 10%+ one day, down 10%+ the next. It seems as though fear and greed were totally in control. Which, I suppose, makes sense a bit due to the fact that forward guidance and earnings estimates are basically out of the window at this point in time due to COVID-19 and the unprecedented social distancing that has shut down large swaths of the domestic and global economies. During times like this, speculation rules the market.

However, I continue to maintain faith that the highest quality companies will not only survive the COVID-19 crisis, but once again thrive in a post COVID-19 world. And, with that in mind, I’ve been actively participating in the recent sell-off as a net buyer into the market-wide weakness.

As I’ve said many times in recent weeks, I believe that fortunes are made and lost during bear market periods like this. They’re unique. It’s rare to have the opportunity to buy high quality, blue chip names at deep discounts. That’s the positive aspect of the sell-off. However, the on the negative flip-side of the coin, investors who can’t stomach the volatility oftentimes sell into weakness, doing significant damage to their financial health.

Throughout the volatility, I’ve done my best to maintain a long-term mindset so that I didn’t fall into the trap of selling low. Although I have been somewhat disappointed with the United States’ response to the COVID-19 crisis, I continue to believe that this is going to prove to be a biological, transient issue and not a systemic financial collapse. This is why I’ve felt comfortable buying stocks into the weakness.

Being that I’m a relatively young man, I have a long investing horizon. This obviously helps as well. I’ve watched as the value of my portfolio has fallen significantly during the sell-off, but I know that I have years and years to allow the market to recover and make up for the losses I see on my computer screen.

I acknowledge that by averaging down into the weakness like I have, I won’t time the bottom perfectly. I came into this crisis with roughly 8.5% cash on hand. I’ve essentially been allocating ~1.5% of my portfolio into the market every 5% that it dropped, starting at -20% and ending at the recent -30% mark. However, I’m okay with that because I suspect that in 10+ years, I’ll be very happy that I bought most, if not all, of the high quality shares that I’ve been focused on recently during this sell-off.

I also acknowledge that the post-COVID-19 world will not look the same as the pre-COVID-19 world. There is likely irreparable damage being done to certain industries. We’re changing how we work, how we shop, how we socialize, and ultimately, how we live. I suspect that many of these changes will take hold. Because of this there are certain areas of the market that I’m generally shying away from, such as travel and leisure, large areas of retail and real estate, and energy, for example.

These industries appear to offer the deepest value, but as always, I’m primarily focused on generating reliably increasing passive income, and for dividend growth to occur, the underlying fundamentals of the companies that I own/buy can’t be at risk of totally cratering. Because of this, I haven’t been as willing to chase the deep value contrarian plays, but instead, focus on the highest quality names on my watch list with long histories of fundamental growth and secular tailwinds at their backs.

In other words, my focus on dividend growth has allowed me to side step a lot of the value traps that I’ve seen investors caught in recently. Admittedly, I’ve been tempted to buy into some of the high-yield plays that have become popular these days, but as more and more dividend cuts roll across the headlines, I’m pleased that I’ve avoided those urges.

And, my general caution when it comes to putting money to work, slowly, but surely, into a sell-off like this has allowed me to keep powder dry so that I will have the opportunity to take advantage of further weakness if it occurs. I’m pleased that this is the case as well, because I’m sure that I wouldn’t be sleeping so soundly if I was out of cash to put to work should things get worse.

Although I admit that this is totally speculative, it’s my belief that we will likely re-test the recent lows that we’ve made. When the market rallied more than 20% off of the lows, I stopped thinking about buying. Simply put, I just couldn’t bring myself to buy stocks into such a strong rally like that.

I have put together an extensive watch list with price targets that I missed a couple of weeks when the market was at its lows. In hindsight, there were many prices that I regretted not buying. But, now that I’ve used these lows to update the price targets on my watch list, I will be ready the second time around (assuming I am correct about us potentially re-testing the lows).

I think it’s likely that the COVID-19 data is going to be worse before it gets better. The same can be said of economic data as well. I want to make sure that I have ample cash on hand as we head into Q1 and Q2 earnings season. I suspect we’ll see some pretty ugly reports and I want to be able to take advantage of any weakness that they inspire.

However, if I’m wrong about the direction the market will head in the short to medium term, that’s okay too. Being that I’m ~93% invested in equities right now, if I’m wrong and we’ve already seen a bottom, it’s not the end of the world. If the market rallies back towards the highs, I’ll surely regret that I didn’t take better advantage of this sell-off. But, in this situation, I’ll also be making a ton of money, so at the end of the day, regretting inaction is a fairly decent problem to have with regard to my current asset allocation.

So, with all of that being said, let’s get into the trades that I’ve made during March. I made 26 trades in total. This is a stupendous amount for me (most months, I made a handful of selective re-investment trades at the beginning of the month and then maybe 2-3 trades throughout the rest of the period; some months, I don’t make any trades at all). But, I’ve always maintained the mindset to take what the market gives me in terms of attractive value and right now, during March, there were certainly plenty of bargains floating around.

21 of the trades that I made were purchases. 5 of them were sales.

Date buy/sell Ticker Price 3/3 buy VIAC $22.90 3/3 buy BAM $62.08 3/3 buy V $187.99 3/3 buy MSFT $166.57 3/9 buy VIAC $19.71 3/9 buy IBM $118.42 3/9 buy AVGO $255.79 3/9 buy DAL $43.56 3/9 buy FB $169.17 3/10 sell DAL $45.43 3/11 buy STOR $28.66 3/12 buy CSCO $33.85 3/12 buy JNJ $127.16 3/12 buy ABBV $79.16 3/12 buy BAM $49.00 3/12 buy BLK $385.89 3/12 buy IBM $102.81 3/17 buy FB $144.47 3/20 buy PEP $108.15 3/20 buy QCOM $60.88 3/23 buy JNJ $115.00 3/24 sell UPS $94.30 3/24 sell BA $121.71 3/25 sell BA $158.17 3/31 sell BIP $37.69 3/31 buy BIPC $38.70

Because I knew that my activity during March was heightened, I wrote a sort of “half-time” report article on 3/17/2020, highlighting the 17 trades that I had made between 3/1/2020 and 3/12/2020. Here’s the link to that piece.

Since I’ve already written about those trades, I won’t cover them again in detail here. Instead, I’ll focus on the 9 trades since I’ve made since that piece was published, my monthly passive income, and my portfolio’s overall performance during the month of March.

Facebook (FB)

I bought FB earlier in the month at $169.17 and noted, when doing so, that my next buy target would be in the $150 area. Well, I was able to do a bit better than that, buying my second lot of shares at $144.47 on 3/17. From here, my next buy target will be in the $130 range. Here’s a focus ticker piece I wrote regarding this trade. Rather than repeat myself here, I’ll just forward you to that more in-depth analysis.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Up next, we have PEP, which I bought on 3/20 at $108.15. Like Facebook, I recently wrote a focus ticker piece regarding that trade, so instead of adding unnecessary word count here, I’ll simply refer you to that piece for more insight into my perspective on the trade.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

On 3/20, I added to my QCOM position as well, buying shares at $60.88. This is a name that benefits from strong secular tailwinds as the 5G revolution develops. QCOM has been a major player in the 3G and 4G rollouts and I have no reason to believe that the same thing won’t be true in the coming 5G revolution as well. QCOM CEO Steven Mollenkopf recently had an interview on CNBC where he discussed his outlook for the company in both the short term, through the COVID-19 crisis, and longer term as well. I liked what I heard. This, combined with the fact that QCOM recently showed a lot of confidence by raising its dividend by 4.8% on March 10th, inspired me to move the company up my watch list. At ~$61/share, QCOM was trading for roughly 18.2x TTM earnings and just 15x current 2020 consensus estimates for EPS. Granted, I understand that 2020 figures are up in the air right now, but I was happy to place a small bet on QCOM at this level because even if earnings are disrupted in the short term due to COVID related issues, I expect the company to meet these growth expectations over the short to medium term and 15x is a fair price to pay for a high quality name like QCOM, in my opinion.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)

On 3/23, I added to my JNJ position at $115.00/share. This is the second JNJ purchase that I made during March. The first came on 3/12, at $127.16/share. I talked about that purchase in the last portfolio overview piece that I wrote. Here’s what I said:

“As I’ve said many times before here on SA, it doesn’t get much easier than buying JNJ. This is the blue chip of all blue chips, in my opinion. JNJ is one of only two companies in the world to sport a AAA rated balance sheet (MSFT is the other). JNJ has shown strong support in the 15x range during its recent litigation related sell-offs, and I told myself that if shares dipped down below that mark, I would add to my position, pushing it over weight. Well, on 3/12/2020, shares finally broke down below that $130 threshold and gave me the opportunity I had been looking for. I bought shares for $127.16, which represented a 14.6x TTM P/E ratio and a 2.98% yield. Furthermore, JNJ is expected to increase its dividend in April when it announces its next payment. While I generally don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, in JNJ’s case, I’m happy to do so. I expect to see another mid to high single-digit dividend increase here, which will represent this company’s 58th consecutive annual dividend increase. In short, when I was making this purchase, I knew that in the very short term, my yield on cost on the new shares would rise above the 3% threshold, so I wasn’t going to nit-pick about not quite meeting that standard.”

Well, with all of that in mind, I was more than happy to add again as JNJ’s share price continued to fall. At $115, JNJ was trading for just 13.2x TTM earnings. To me, this was a very easy bargain to pick up on a volatile day. I will continue to accumulate JNJ at discounted valuations if I’m offered the opportunity. My next buy target will be in the $105 area.

United Parcel Services (UPS)

And now we arrive at the sales. Unfortunately, I decided to cut ties with UPS on 3/24, selling my entire position at $94.30. I say this was unfortunate because I have recently been very bullish on UPS, having bought shares during the sell-off three different times, at $98.52, $94.01, and $88.39. Below $100/share, I found UPS’s valuation to be extremely attractive. I recently wrote about this bullish sentiment here. However, even though I thought that UPS’s upside potential from these low valuation levels was great, when news came out that UPS’s CEO had signed onto a pledge alongside the airlines that included a commitment to end buybacks and suspend the dividend if bailout money was received, I decided to sell my shares. I love a great value and I continue to believe that UPS is a high quality name. Frankly, I was surprised to see UPS being grouped up with the airlines because I thought that UPS’s business would be more resilient during an environment like this. However, generating reliably increasing income is my number one priority and the potential of a dividend cut just doesn’t fit in well with that strategy. By selling my position, I locked in overall losses of 5.3%. With dividends received from the company over the years, my loss was only 1.4%. I’m not happy about this, by any means. I typically only sell things when I’m able to lock in gains. However, this was a move about protecting my income stream and I felt that in such a volatile environment, it wouldn’t be difficult for me to re-allocate the proceeds of the trade to a company with a more reliable dividend growth outlook.

Boeing (BA)

Speaking of dividend cuts in the aerospace industry, we arrive at Boeing. This company has been going through a tough time for a while now, due to the ongoing issues with the 737 Max. Frankly put, I totally underestimated the severity of this issue when it first started. I knew it was tragic, but I expected the 737 Max issues to be resolved in a somewhat similar fashion as the 878 Dreamliner’s when that plane had notable battery issues back in 2014. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I watched as the share price fell from $450 down to the recent lows of ~$90, without selling a share because I continue to believe that BA will bounce back and be a world class manufacturing company in an industry with strong secular tailwinds. However, COVID-19 has created another enormous issue for BA. Now, even if the FAA were to approve the Max, I doubt many airlines are in a financial position to buy planes due to the fact that the vast majority of their passengers are stuck at home. Furthermore, BA recently cut its dividend, which meant that BA no longer met my portfolio’s primary goal. I’ve been holding out hope that the company would simply maintain its dividend freeze throughout the Max issue, but with COVID piled on top, I wasn’t surprised to see a cut. BA’s cash flow outlook in the near-term is certainly grim. Because of this, when BA shares experienced a strong rally off of the lows, I decided to trim my position. I sold about ¼ of my shares at $121.71, locking in 2.9% gains on 3/24. Then, when the rally continued on 3/24, I sold another ~1/4 of my shares at $158.17, locking in gains of roughly 27%. I never really planned on selling any of my BA shares, but when talks of a government bailout which potentially included an equity stake swirling, I decided to reduce my exposure while I had to chance do so and make money. Thankfully, I had a low cost basis on my long-term position so I was able to do so. I plan on holding my remaining shares for the long term because of my continued belief in the aerospace market’s growth potential at large. Furthermore, if BA sinks back down towards its sub-$100 lows, I may very well re-purchase the shares that I recently sold at the lower prices.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

And last, but not least, we arrive at the final set of trades that I made before the month ended. This one is fairly simple (in my view, at least). On 3/31, when BIP spun out shares of BIPC to shareholders, I decided to sell all of my BIP shares and use the proceeds to buy shares of BIPC. This was has made because I prefer to own C-corps for tax reasons. It was as simple as avoiding a K-1 in the future. I plan to do the same thing when BEP spins out BEPC. I sold BIP at $37.69 and bought BIPC at $38.70.

Dividend Income Stream

As I’ve said many times before, my passive income stream is my number one priority when thinking about portfolio management. I’ve based my long-term plans regarding financial freedom on the passive income that my portfolio generates. This focus on reliable dividend income, rather than the day to day volatility is what allows me to maintain peace of mind during tough times like this.

I will say that I now have lower expectations for full-year dividend growth figures due to the uncertainties created by COVID-19. Yet, I still expect to see y/y growth for the full year. I won’t be surprised to see companies stay conservative in the coming quarters, by either raising less than expect or pushing dividend increase announcements down the road a couple of quarters until there is clarity. Yet, I don’t expect to see many (if any) of the companies that I own cut their payments. And, the purchases that I've made in recent weeks should also go a long way towards bolstering my annual passive income due to the "accidentally" high yields that I've been able to lock in.

In March, my dividend income was up 5% y/y.

And, at the end of March, my year-to-date dividend income was up 9.45% compared to the first quarter’s dividend income from 2019.

Overall Performance

During the month of March, my portfolio underperformed the broader market, down roughly 14.4% compared to the S&P 500, which was down approximately 12.5%.

However, even though my portfolio lagged behind a bit during March, thus far, year-to-date, I’m performing well, down 16.93% compared to the S&P 500, which was down roughly 19.8% from Dec. 31st through March 31st.

