Golar LNG Dealt Another Blow As BP Claims Force Majeure On Key FLNG Project

While a near-term debt default appears unlikely at that point, recent events have increased the company's risk profile considerably, potentially causing lenders to demand an equity raise or asset sales before committing to refinancing near-term debt maturities. Expect the uncertainty to put ongoing pressure on the company's share price.

Company needs to address $250 million in debt maturities over the next couple of months.

News marks the second negative development within seven days after refinancing issues at Golar LNG Partners forced the company to cut its common unit distribution by 95%.

Just last week, I discussed Golar LNG Partners' (GMLP, GMLPP) debt refinancing woes which forced the company to reduce common unit distributions by 95%, thus causing a roughly $32.5 million annualized cash flow hit to former parent Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), which still owns an approximately 32% stake in the partnership (including the 2% general partner interest).

On Tuesday, Golar LNG disclosed that BP (NYSE:BP) has claimed force majeure on the company's key growth project:

Gimi MS Corp., a subsidiary of Golar LNG Ltd, received written notification of a force majeure claim from BP Mauritania Investments Ltd under the Lease and Operate Agreement, dated February 26, 2019, between the Company and BP, relating to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. The Notice received from BP claims that due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the globe, BP is not able to be ready to receive the floating liquefied natural gas facility "GIMI" on the target connection date in 2022. BP estimates at this stage that the consequential delay caused by the claimed force majeure event is in the order of one year and that it is not currently possible to mitigate or shorten this delay. Golar has asked BP to clarify how a force majeure event discovered as recently as the end of March 2020 could immediately impact the schedule by an estimated one year. Based on the information received as of today the Company is engaging in clarification and an active dialogue with BP to establish the duration of the delay and the extent to which this has been caused by the claimed force majeure event. However, in anticipation of a potential delay, the Company has commenced discussions with its main building contractor, Keppel Shipyard Limited ("Keppel"), to re-schedule activities in order to reduce and reprofile its capital spending commitments for 2020 and 2021. The Company is evaluating the Notice and reserves all of its rights under the Agreement.

Remember, the $1.3 billion Gimi FLNG conversion project is a joint undertaking by Golar LNG (70%) and Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (30%) previously expected to deliver approximately $100 million of annual free cash flow to Golar LNG starting in 2023, according to fellow contributor Angel Martin Oro.

Photo: Gimi FLNG vessel under conversion at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore - Source: Offshore-Mag.com

While Golar LNG rightfully questions the anticipated one-year delay after just a couple of weeks of COVID-19 impact, the company is unlikely to fight the claim, given the opportunity to reduce near-term capex and debt service requirements.

According to the Q4/2019 earnings presentation, total projected Gimi capex for 2020 and 2021 amounts to $569 million, of which $129 million will have to be cash contributions by Golar LNG (2020: $59 million, 2021: $70 million):

Source: Company Presentation, Page 11

In addition, Golar LNG's share of the projected additional draws under the Gimi's $700 million construction facility calculates to $269.5 million.

For example, delaying 80% of the projected 2020 capex would lower Golar LNG's required cash contributions by roughly $47 million and interest payments by an estimated $4-7 million, depending on the timing of drawdowns.

Remember, liquidity concerns started to surface after Q2/2021 showed available cash being down to just $90 million after accounting for a $50 million minimum unrestricted cash covenant. At year-end, available cash was $172 million but will likely come down somewhat over the course of 2020 as contributions from the company's LNG carrier fleet and the "Hilli Episeyo" FLNG won't be sufficient to offset regular debt service requirements.

Moreover, Golar LNG is facing $250 million in near-term debt maturities:

$100 million margin loan facility due in August $150 term loan facility maturing in November

After the recent crash in Golar LNG Partners' common unit price, the $100 million margin loan looks particularly ugly as Golar LNG has pledged all units owned by the company as collateral. But, with the collateral value now down to below $35 million, Golar LNG will likely have to restrict additional funds on its balance sheet, thus further reducing available cash.

Extending or refinancing the margin loan would obviously require additional collateral, but given the deteriorating risk profile of the company, lenders might very well require repayment at maturity.

The $150 million term loan facility is secured by the company's stake in Golar Power limited, its 50:50 joint venture with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners which owns 50% of the Sergipe Power Station project in Brazil with annual EBITDA contribution to Golar LNG estimated at close to $100 million after entering commercial operations in late March. In addition, Golar Power has recently been awarded a second power plant project in Brazil, which is currently expected to enter service in early 2025.

Given the apparent inherent value of the Golar Power stake, extension or refinancing of the loan should be achievable, assuming the loan has not been sold to distressed debt investors already.

Looking further out, investors are clearly preparing for things to potentially get worse as evidenced by the severe price drop in the company's February 2022 convertible bonds:

Source: Finra

The company will likely have to address the outstanding $402.5 million principal balance of the convertible bonds at some point next year to avoid further uncertainty among investors.

Bottom Line

At this point, the surprise force majeure claim on the Gimi FLNG project appears unlikely to cause a near-term debt default as Golar LNG still has sufficient liquidity to repay the $100 million margin loan at maturity, while refinancing the $150 million term loan facility secured by the company's stake in the Golar Power joint venture should not be a major issue. In fact, a one-year delay of the Gimi FLNG project could help the company saving on scheduled near term capex and avoid additional interest obligations.

On the flip side, lenders might still require Golar LNG to derisk the company by raising additional equity or selling assets before committing to refinancing near-term debt maturities particularly given the large $402.5 million convertible notes maturity in early 2022.

Suffice to say, the company's risk profile has clearly worsened after recent events as refinancing woes at Golar LNG Partners and a heightened level of uncertainty regarding the key Gimi FLNG project will likely keep the stock in the penalty box for the foreseeable future.

Personally, I shorted the shares immediately after the news hit the wires early in Tuesday's regular session but decided to take the large gain off the table after the shares tanked by almost 25% over the course of the day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.