Cincinnati Financial: An Overlooked Dividend King That's A Buy

Introduction and Thesis

In this article I discuss Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a Dividend King that is often overlooked. But the recent market downturn due to the coronavirus ‘Black Swan’ event has indiscriminately hammered quality stocks and more risky stocks. Cincinnati Financial is no exception as the stock price is down about 25% as of this writing. But in this case, the market has presented a buying opportunity for a stock that should return cash to shareholders over long-term. There is a lot to like for Cincinnati Financial. It is a Dividend King having raised the dividend for 60 years. The current yield is over 3%. The company’s balance sheet is very conservative as well, which is important for sustainable dividend increases. The company may have some near-term headwinds due to the coronavirus and oil price wars, but the dividend is seemingly safe. This is important at this juncture as over 90 companies have cut or suspended their dividends so far. But I believe that the positives outweigh the negatives here and the company is a long-term buy.

Source: Cincinnati Financial

Overview of Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial is a property and casualty insurer that was founded in 1950. The firm operates in five business segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investment. The company sells its products through independent agencies in 44 states. The majority of revenue is from premiums and annuities (71%) but interest and dividend income (8%) and sale of investments (21%) also contribute. Revenue in fiscal 2019 was $7,924 million. Roughly 59% of premium revenue is from Commercial, 25% from Personal, 5% from Life, 5% from Excess & Surplus, and the rest is from other.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Investor Handout, March 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on Cincinnati Financial Revenue Growth and Margins

Cincinnati Financial has consistently grown revenue in the past decade. This means that the company has grown its base and thus premiums over time. It is also indicates that the company is successfully investing its float or the reserve money that is the difference between premium income and monies paid out as insurance claims. Premium income has risen from $3,082 million at end of fiscal 2010 to $5,604 million at end of fiscal 2019. Interest and dividend income have increased from $518 million at end of fiscal 2010 to $646 million at end of fiscal 2019. Interest and dividend income tends to exhibit some choppiness year-to-year but should grow over longer periods. Note that margins can fluctuate when impacted by investment gains or losses. Operating and net income margins dropped in 2018 due to an investment loss of ($402M) but surged in 2019 due to an investment gain of $1,650M.

Source: TIKR.com

It is likely that interest and dividend income will be impacted by COVID-19 and oil price wars. Numerous companies have cut or suspended the dividend. As an investor in equities, this will likely impact Cincinnati Financial. About 38.7% of investments are in common equities and 1.2% in preferred equities at end of 2019. Of this about 9.7% was in the consumer discretionary sector, 6.5% was in the energy sector, and 2.5% was in the real estate sector. These sectors are disproportionately announcing dividend cuts and suspensions this year and could possibly impact dividend income.

Cincinnati Financial has little exposure to U.S., foreign, or government-sponsored bonds. Most of the portfolio is in investment-grade corporate bonds. Most of the corporate bonds are fixed-maturity, investment grade with an average rating of ‘Baa2’ by Moody’s or ‘BBB’ by Standard & Poor’s. The largest issuer accounted for only 0.7% of the bond portfolio. The second largest exposure is to tax-exempt, fixed-maturity bonds. No single municipal bond issuer accounted for more than 0.6% of the portfolio. The average credit risk rating was very good at ‘Aa2’ by Moody’s and ‘AA’ by Standard & Poor’s. The bond portfolio has a whole had ‘A2’ and ‘A’ credit risk profile. The company also follow a ‘buy-and-hold’ strategy for its bond investments. Hence, recent fluctuations in bond market interest rates and underlying prices should have little effect on interest income over the long haul.

Cincinnati Financials’ Dividend and Safety

Cincinnati Financials’ dividend safety has improved considerably since the Great Recession. Note that the dividend was not covered by earnings in 2009 and 2011. This was due to underwriting losses leading to low earnings per share at that time. Despite the stress on the company’s financials, it continued to grow the dividend albeit at a very low rate of increase. However, after 2012, dividend increases were faster. Today, the company pays a forward annual regular cash dividend of $2.40 per share. The yield is currently over 3.1%. This is not that high, but it is higher than it has been since 2017.

The current dividend is reasonably wel lcovered by earnings and free cash flow. Consensus 2020 earnings is $3.89 giving a payout ratio of 61.7%. This is an OK value but could be better. It is below my criterion of 65%.

The dividend is also safe from a free cash flow perspective. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $1,208 million and capital expenditures were $24 million giving free cash flow of $1,184 million. The dividend required $355 millions giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 30%. This an excellent value and well below my criterion of 70%. It is also a large cushion from the context of dividend safety.

Cincinnati Financial has a very conservative balance sheet. Outside of the investment portfolio, the company had $767 million in cash and equivalents on hand. Short-term debt was $39 million and long-term debt was $788 million. Cash on hand essentially covers the debt. Interest coverage is over 45X and the leverage ratio is only 0.05X. These are excellent values and indicate that the company can meet its obligations. In my opinion the dividend is safe from the context of debt.

Cincinnati Financials’ Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of Cincinnati Financial. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on consensus 2020 earnings per share of $3.89 is now about 19.9. This is slightly below the trailing 10-year average multiple of ~21X.

We will use 20.0 as the earnings multiple to determine a fair value of $77.80. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0, I obtain a fair value range from $73.91 to $81.69. The current stock price is ~98% to ~109% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$80.25 suggesting that the stock is slightly overvalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19.0 20.0 21.0 Estimated Value $73.91 $77.80 $81.69 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 109% 103% 98%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $101.30. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $80 assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 5%. An average of these three models is ~$86.37 suggesting that Cincinnati Financial is undervalued at the current price.

How does Cincinnati Financial compare other insurers? We make the comparison to three other companies: The Progressive Corporation (PGC), The Allstate Corporation (ALL), and The Travelers Companies (TRV). One can see from the comparison that Cincinnati Financial is probably overvalued relative its peers. I attribute this to its history of dividend increases even during the Great Recession and status as a Dividend King. It is also likely due to a combined ratio and premium growth that is better than the industry average over the past 5-years.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Cincinnati Financial Progressive Allstate Travelers Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 19.9 14.0 9.0 9.9 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 4.9 8.8 5.4 7.4

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

Cincinnati Financial is a very safe stock and the stock is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of ~0.78. The company is one of the largest P&C insurers in the country and has the advantage of a conservative balance sheet. Morningstar gives it no economic moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of ‘2’, financial strength rating of ‘B++’, a stock price stability of 95, and an earnings predictability of 60. These are decent but not great scores. The stock’s debt has an investment grade credit rating as seen in the table below. It is also a strongly rated insurance company.

Source: Cincinnati Financial

Final Thoughts

Cincinnati Financial is a Dividend King with ~3% yield. It is a company that has paid a growing dividend during the Great Recession when many financial companies stopped paying a dividend all together. This was a tough time for the firm where earnings did not cover the dividend for a few years. In my mind this points to the company’s commitment for paying a growing dividend. There will be future years where the company’s earnings do not cover the dividend, but that is expected for P&C insurers. Granted, the stock is not terribly undervalued at the moment. But sometimes one has to pay up for quality. Overall, I think the positives outweigh the negatives here. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

