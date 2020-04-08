Lululemon: High Priced Clothes, Overpriced Stock

Investment Thesis

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is in a better position than some retailers with zero net debt and $1 billion in cash. However, with Lululemon’s premium prices, it brings into question whether consumers can continue to afford their merchandise even with clearance options. Additionally, their liabilities nearly doubled with the addition of 51 new stores. And, if this crisis is prolonged then it could force people to look at other more affordable options for athleisure, reducing Lululemon to a fad, and as we’ve seen in the past, companies like Juicy Couture which were seen at the top of the game, were easily replaced.

Covid-19

With Covid-19 impacting worldwide retail sales, LuluLemon is in a relatively strong position with $1 billion in cash and zero debt, however, it’s liabilities have almost doubled from last year, mainly due to the opening of 51 new stores from Q4 of 2018.

(Source: sec.gov)

Furthermore, LuluLemon has a gross profit margin of 58%, one of the highest in the industry, mainly due to low product cost. Nonetheless, with Lululemon now excessively discounting products, that margin is under considerable pressure, especially with the need to be increasingly affordable. Additionally, inventory increased 28% by the end of Q4.

If this crisis is tackled by July or August and Lululemon has kept e-commerce spending at a steady growth rate, which in Q4 it grew 41% comp, on top of 39% last year, and contributed $464 million to the top line (33% of business), then they should suffer some short-term losses and not gather too much debt due to the sizeable amount of cash on hand. However, if consumer spending doesn’t recover before the holidays, one of the biggest times for apparel companies then it could start to mean more permanent damage to the Lululemon brand.

Pricing

With the Covid-19 crisis underhand, it has forced many consumers to reevaluate expenses and cut costs. Evidently, retail spending especially clothing is one of the first to be cut as it viewed as an unnecessary expense. Lululemon was arguably the industry establisher of athleisure wear, and according to its consumers the quality of the clothing justifies the premium price point. However, the athleisure industry is now more crowded with new brands such as Fabletics and others creating the same style of clothing for a quarter of the price.

In a normal economy, Lululemon has its consumer base, however, with unemployment reaching record levels in the U.S. and around the globe the need to save money has become increasingly necessary. And while most of Lululemon's customers are high end, this is a crisis that is impacting all income levels. These graphs below show how consumers have been spending more and more of their free income on consumer debt payments, while at the same time their disposable income has gone down.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St.Louis)

Advantages

Aside from the fact that Lululemon has around $1.1 billion in cash at hand, as well as zero net debt, comes the knowledge that Lululemon has one of the most loyal consumer bases of all time. They have a very strong consumer base that when they receive cash on hand again they will happily spend. The problem Lululemon faces is, the more time goes on the more opportunity it gives consumers to pursue other more affordable athleisure brands essentially taking away Lululemon’s advantage. However, with the younger generation especially in the women’s category, Lululemon holds a certain brand value that can’t be easily replaced. In general, women’s comp increased by 12%, while men were up 39%.

Accessories

The accessory comp was also up an astounding 24% which also happens to be Lululemon’s most affordable sector. This could be an increasing strength in the near future as consumers will jump towards the most affordable pieces. Although, in terms of inventory, some adjustments need to be made, as consumers are unlikely to pay $88 for a workout mat and $42 for a towel.

(Source: Lululemon.com)

(Source: Lululemon.com)

However, their selection of hair accessories could be a winner.

In the grand scheme of hair products, it is definitely not affordable but it could gain some traction.

Fad mentality

In Q4, total revenue increased by 20% on top of a 17% increase last year. Which is a phenomenal increase, however, with this crisis it sets up the opportunity for competitors to move in on Lululemon’s territory. For example, American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) who has very little footing in the athleisure business could make a move and start taking industry share. We have seen great companies like Juicy Couture and Ed Hardy essentially disappear overnight, as consumers lost interest, or in this case ran out of money. While I’m not saying that Lululemon can’t make it out of this situation, a huge part of its consumer base millennials could easily lose interest, and the second major part of it’s base suburban workers could run out of disposable income. With these factors in play, at the moment it could be too risky to invest in Lululemon especially at the current stock price ~$181, even though Lululemon has the revenue growth, it could very well become a fad as more affordable competitors emerge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.