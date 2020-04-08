Neutral On Slack Technologies Due To Valuation - But Be Ready To Buy Should The Market Drop

We're at Neutral right now but have been at Buy before and likely will be again, if this market bounce fails.

There are only two things to not like about the stock - the valuation multiple, and Microsoft lurking on the horizon.

Unlike many of its unicorn brethren, this is a very well managed, capital-efficient business - with a great product.

Slack had a disappointing entry to the public markets, had a wonderful start to the crisis, only to slump back down once more.

About Slack Technologies

The collaboration software offered by Slack (WORK) is an existential threat to many existing enterprise workflow apps. That means it is a very scary company indeed to an awful lot of people.

If you don't know what a workflow app is, don't worry. It's just one of those techie terms designed to confuse people. You're probably using a workflow app right now. Email is a workflow app. Dropbox (DBX) can be a workflow app. And so can any other kind of collaboration or content management system. In fact if you want to get all abstract on the topic, pretty much any piece of enterprise application software is workflow because in the end, all application software does is to automate business processes, otherwise known as workflow.

Anyway, we digress.

Slack's app is a collaboration tool encompassing chat, file exchange, and a whole lot of plugins to other applications. It can be used within companies as an internal tool for employees, or as a way for companies to collaborate live with customers, suppliers, partners or other third parties. The app is very modern and freeform in nature. We use it here at Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. It's lightweight, works seamlessly across multiple device types, and so far for us has been 100pc always-on.

Oh and by the way it's free until you want to use it on a heavy-duty basis.

This is all very bad news for Microsoft (MSFT). If you cared to look you would see that MSFT makes HUGE money from enterprise workflow apps, be they the old Exchange Server and Outlook or the new Office365 hosted service plus client-side apps.

And so Microsoft is hitting back at WORK. That annoying "Teams" popping up at startup on your PC is the Word Paperclip for the Zoom (ZM) Generation. Microsoft needs you to stop looking over the fence at your neighbor's lawn, and stick with the Office365 suite, now including the Teams collaboration tool.

Which is the best product? No idea. Ask your IT team and ask some users. That's not our purpose here. Our purpose here is to wonder whether WORK stock can work for us and, if so, how we plan to work it.

The Stock Could Go Either Way

We pride ourselves on clear opinions on stocks, simply expressed.

We can't offer our usual standard of decisiveness today, unfortunately.

At the time of writing, WORK is sat right on top of a line around $23/share that thus far has provided a lot of resistance but not a lot of support.

Here's the history in simple terms.

Upon joining the public markets, the stock came limping out the gate and sagged slowly but surely down, eventually pushing through that $23 line and becoming trapped underneath it. Then came the go-go months of January and February 2020 when everything was good (remember?) which lifted the stock to a little under $30. The present crisis pushed it down to a nadir of $15-ish. Then reports surfaced of massive growth in usage during the lockdown. Stock up because, hey, we're all staying in for the next year, right? And this is a staying-home stock.

Then, as the US government began to spin up the industrial machine to bring to bear against Covid-19, confidence in the market has grown and with it there has been, conversely, a decline in "stay home" stocks. WORK appears to still be tagged as a stay-home stock right now.

So what to do about that $23-line?

Wait, is our view.

We're medium-term bullish on the market as you can read in our latest blog post linked above - mainly because we see the Administration using every tool in the toolshed to have the market moving up through the election. But we're short-term bearish because we think the post-low bounce has been too rapid over the last week or so. So we don't feel much like going long WORK because the market could drag the stock down and trap it beneath that line.

Short WORK?

Not very appealing. One, there's the $23 line. It could provide support if the market moves up. Plus, it's a "story stock". CEO tweets something about usage, stock up +15%. Easy to be on the wrong side of that move.

So our plan is, do nothing. That is in fact often the best plan with stocks, as we all know. Wait, watch, learn. Also often the hardest thing to do.

The Fundamentals Are Good For A Growth Company

This is a business which we expect to be cash generative and profitable before many of its peers.

Here's the numbers.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A couple of highlights for you:

Quarter to quarter revenue growth has been mostly good save for the most recently reported quarter - expect that to rise next set of earnings. Annual growth (comparing the qtr with the same qtr in the prior year) is strong.

Gross margins are very good, indicating plenty of intellectual property and not much reliance on others.

Cash usage isn't terrible - note the positive change in net working capital most quarters - that tells you they get paid upfront by their customers for the most part. Good economics once it scales enough to be net cash generative - just take a look at Salesforce for how this works when you grow up.

Now for valuation - this is as of the close on Tuesday 7 April.

Trailing multiple a bit silly. Forward multiple can come down to say 12x at 60% forward revenue growth - so it isn't silly if that growth assumption is reasonable.

Assuming the company continues to be parsimonious with cash, growth is all you need to focus on here. Well, that and the size of MSFT's bazooka with which to try to destroy WORK. Expect to see MSFT get more aggressive going forward.

So What?

So here's our plan for WORK.

1) Watch the market. Market races upwards, taking WORK with it, we wait for another day. Don't want to short it and don't want to chase it and don't want to chase this market rebound upwards, yet.

2) Watch the stock around that $23 level. Should it fall below significantly, we may well go to Buy because we believe the stock can perform long term. And if not, then an acquisition of the company is imaginable.

3) Watch the Q1 earnings. We know usage will be up. The question is how many paying customers and what the average selling price is that they are paying; and how much cash used to generate those new wins.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 7 April 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short SPY and QQQ on a personal account basis.