How The FDA's Decision On Aducanumab May Affect The Value Of Biogen's Stock

If this is the case, the FDA should not approve the drug for non-ApoE4 carriers and should seek further safety information before considering approval for ApoE4 carriers.

In November 2019, Biogen’s (BIIB) chief medical officer Al Sandrock tried to pressure the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) into approving aducanumab without any further evidence in regards to its efficacy:

I don’t think the field has ever seen data like this,' said Sandrock … Sandrock didn’t offer a prediction, but if the FDA rejects the drug now or asks Biogen to conduct another large clinical trial to collect additional data, it would mean ‘lots more people’ would get Alzheimer’s without a drug to help them (source of quote).

But Sandrock appears reluctant to release even subgroup analysis and probably with good reason as he likely knows this data would make FDA approval far more problematical (reluctance). More on that later.

Biogen is no paper tiger. It has plenty of human and financial resources (a net operating cash flow of over 7 billion dollars as of 2019). It is one of the foremost pharmaceutical companies studying neurological diseases and conditions. And most stock analysts consider the company to be undervalued. Yet none of this will matter if the FDA rejects Biogen’s application for aducanumab.

A close analysis of the results presented by Biogen for aducanumab indicates why the Food and Drug Administration should not approve the drug for Alzheimer’s disease. Here are the numbers from the Emerge trial (Biogen presentation, pp. 19-23)

Aducanumab Placebo

Baseline CDR-SB score 2.51 2.47

78 weeks CDR-SB score 3.85 4.21

Decline 1.34 1.74

Relative Decline 53% 70%

In the trial approximately 70% of participants were ApoE4 carriers and 30% percent of the participants were non-carriers in both the drug and the placebo groups. If non-carriers in the placebo group declined by 1 point and carriers declined by 2 points at 78 weeks this would nearly match the decline in the placebo group in the Emerge trial.

1 point decline in non-carriers x 30 percent of participants= .3

2 point decline in carriers x 70 percent of participants= 1.4

Average decline 1.4 + .3= 1.7

This point differential between carriers and non-carriers fits closely to a previous study regarding the rate of decline in ApoE4 carriers versus non-carriers during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease (carrier versus non-carrier decline).

Another anti-amyloid drug, tramiprosate, may provide the second key to understanding the aducanumab results. Tramiprosate had no effect on decline in non-ApoE4 carriers, but produced between a 25 to 40 percent slower decline in ApoE4 carriers - with two copies of the gene - during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease as measured by CDR-SB scores (ApoE4 gene effect). Aducanumab appears to do the same. Only after more ApoE4 carriers were added to the highest dose group did the drug produce a slightly significant outcome in regards to CDR-SB scores. Here is what the results would be if aducanumab fits the tramiprosate model.

1 point decline in non-carriers x 30 percent of participants= .3

2 point decline in carriers x 25 percent slower rate of decline= 1.5

1.5 point decline in drug group x 70 percent of participants= 1.05

Average decline 1.05 + .3= 1.35

If this analysis is correct, the FDA cannot approve aducanumab for non-carriers and probably should not approve the drug for carriers either, given that the drug may only temporarily bring about a less steep decline in this group (from 2 to 1.5 points over 78 weeks) with potentially damaging side effects.

Amyloid is a secondary trigger in Alzheimer’s disease (primary triggers include but are not limited to exposure to environmental toxins, an unhealthy diet, and psychological stress). A certain amount of amyloid is needed to contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (amyloid levels). It appears that among non-ApoE4 carriers this threshold is not met and instead it is the primary triggers that are responsible for the disease and its progression. In ApoE4 carriers in which both the effects of primary triggers and amyloid are magnified, removing amyloid does seem to slow down the progression of the disease early on.

In regards to the FDA, the pressure is on them to approve a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease. However, it appears that at the very least the FDA wants more safety information regarding aducanumab (extension trial). The chances of an outright approval seem slim and without full confidence in the safety data, even the chances of a conditional approval are probably less than 50/50.

At least four possibilities exist, then. First, the FDA approves aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease in which case the value of Biogen will skyrocket. Second and third, the FDA conditionally approves aducanumab or it approves aducanumab only for ApoE4 carriers. In either case there would likely be a substantial increase in the the stock's value, even though these outcomes are not what most investors would have hoped for. Fourth, the FDA does not approve aducanumab in which case the stock should drop to its previous lows (about 220 points).

As respecting chemist Derek Lowe opines:

… I don’t find that evidence [for aducanumab] compelling, and most certainly not compelling enough to approve the drug as it stands. But with the way the FDA is behaving these days, God only knows what’s going to happen. People are investing on just that basis, although rarely stated in quite those words. But if you can look at the ruins of all the attempts to show efficacy with anti-amyloid antibody therapies and decide that the Biogen/Eisai data represent a real ray of hope, you have a sunnier disposition than I do (Derek Lowe quote).

In short, there may be good reasons for investing in Biogen, but banking on FDA approval for aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease is not one of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.