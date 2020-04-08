GLDM Weekly: Embrace The Friendly Macro Environment For Gold

We expect GLDM to trade between $12.50 per share and $17.00 per share in Q2.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM).

GLDM has enjoyed a rebound of nearly 13% since it plunged to an intraday low of $14.38 per share on March 16. This is, in our view, the result of an aggressively dovish Fed’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, which put a halt to the surge in the dollar (DXY) and long-term US real rates.

Take a look:

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

While the dollar has experienced renewed upward pressure in recent days, US real rates have continued to move sharply lower, producing overall a macro environment conducive to higher gold prices.

Although volatility in the gold market in the months ahead is likely, we believe that gold prices will continue to appreciate as a result of this macro environment created by the Fed. As an old adage in Wall Street goes, do not fight the Fed!

We expect GLDM to trade between $12.50 per share and $17.00 per share in Q2.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About GLDM

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, GLDM is, in our view, one of the best long-term investment vehicles due to its low cost of ownership. It presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

As a gold ETF, GLDM’s objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the Trust expenses. To do so, the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks very well the fluctuations of gold prices.

After a sudden surge in volatility in GLDM’s daily spread and GLDM’s value relative to its NAV late in March, a return to normality is seen since the start of the month. GLDM is tradable again, in our view.

Source: ETF

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by 92 tonnes (6% of open interest, 2% of annual production) its net long position in Comex gold in the week to March 31. The Comex gold spot price dropped 3.5% between March 24 and March 31.

Despite the wave of speculative selling since March, gold’s spec positioning remains stretched on the long side, judging by the net spec length in terms of open interest. Indeed, it reached an all-time high of 53% of open interest on March. It sits currently at 52% of open interest.

Given the friendly macro backdrop, however, the net spec length in terms of tonnes could ultimately retest its all-time high of 1,110 tonnes established earlier this year in February.

Implications for GLDM: We do not think that the stretched nature of gold’s spec positioning is a big deal for gold in the current macro environment. Indeed, the Fed has implicitly invited all traders to be bullish gold by conducting such an aggressively easy monetary policy. This is therefore positive for GLDM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a healthy clip of 43 tonnes in the week to April 4, the third straight week of inflows. The Comex gold price enjoyed a weekly gain of 2% over the corresponding period.

The inevitable recession in the global economy (including the US) induces investors to seek safety, hence the strong increase in investment demand for gold.

So far this year, ETF investors have bought nearly 300 tonnes of gold, which represents an increase of 12% in global ETF holdings. This compares with an increase of 275 tonnes or 13% in 2019 as a whole.

Implications for GLDM: Strong ETF demand for gold pushes the Comex gold spot price higher, which, in turn, pushes GLDM higher.

CBR halts gold purchases amid COVID-19: a big deal?

Let's put this into perspective.

Last year, Russia’s central bank bought 158 tonnes of gold, which represents 4% of global demand for gold. In this regard, we do not think that the recent decision from the Russian central bank will have a significant impact on prices.

Other central banks like Turkey will continue to buy gold at a strong pace this year, in a bid to diversify away from the dollar and boost credibility in the international financial markets.

In addition, the recent decision from the CBR is more due to technical issues, namely – the impossibility to buy domestic physical gold due to disruptions in mines and refineries. It is possible that the CBR resumes its gold purchases later this year.

The big deal for gold demand, in our view, is the likely slowdown in consumption from emerging markets due to the global economic recession. Emerging markets economies consume the majority of gold.

Implications for GLDM: We do not believe the temporary halt of gold purchases from the Russian central bank will impact the long-term uptrend in gold prices. GLDM should remain in a long-term uptrend.

Closing thoughts

The aggressively dovish Fed response to the unprecedented disruption in the global economy caused by COVID-19 has, de facto, produced a tremendously bullish environment for gold prices.

Although volatility in the gold market is likely in the months ahead, we think that gold will be in a sustained long-term uptrend over the years ahead.

Any renewed weakness in gold prices should be viewed as a buying opportunity for the very long term.

We expect GLDM to trade between $12.50 per share and $17.00 per share in Q2.

