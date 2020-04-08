Leggett & Platt: From A 'Not Really Attractive' Rating To A Very Good Buying Opportunity

With financial flexibility, a historically high yield and a first glimmer of light on the horizon regarding an exit from regulatory measures, there is now a reasonable risk/reward ratio.

But with the huge discount that Leggett & Platt is now trading with, this has changed.

The dividend aristocrat had long been on my buying list but was not attractively valued.

Introduction

Leggett & Platt (LEG) has been on my watch list for a long time, and I have been close to putting a few stocks into my broadly diversified retirement portfolio on several occasions. Less than two months ago, I took another close look at the company and I decided, in the end, against an investment.

A lot has changed since then. COVID-19 has conquered the world and forced governments to take drastic measures. This external shock, which brought the markets to a virtual standstill, has naturally also left its mark on the stock markets. Leggett & Platt was also affected. Since my last analysis, the company has lost significant value and performed significantly worse than the broader market.

I took advantage of the recent price setbacks and bought shares in the company. 1.5 percent of my portfolio now consists of Leggett & Platt shares. The reasons that previously spoke against an investment are now largely no longer there why a purchase was reasonable. In the following, I will explain my purchase decision in more detail.

Why I have been reluctant to make a purchase

As I said, I had considered buying shares several times. This was part of my conclusion from my last analysis and it is still true now.

Leggett & Platt is a company with a strong market position and a well-balanced portfolio. Management has set ambitious goals for the benefit of the shareholders. Being a Dividend Aristocrat also gives consistency and security in terms of future payouts.

However, there were also several reasons why I did not invest and here are the most important ones, which I also mentioned in my previous analysis:

Historically, a rather low dividend yield.

Declining increases in payouts.

Management did not hit its targets issued three years ago.

Strong cash flow but debt/adjusted EBITDA of over 3 leaves room for improvements.

As an income- or cash flow-oriented investor, there have always been better opportunities.

But as we will see in a moment, the picture here has changed significantly.

Historically, a rather low dividend yield

The company is a genuine dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend at least once a year for 49 years. Two months ago, we had the following situation:

Since 2000, only in five years has the end-of-year dividend yield been lower than it is now. This contrasts with 15 years with much higher yields. Especially around the time of the great economic crisis, there was a perfect time window for investors, when the company even showed double-digit dividend yields."

At that time, the dividend yield was approximately 3.5 percent and thus historically very low. This has now changed significantly, as the overview below shows:

(Source: Dividend yield max and average)

That said, we have now the following situation as well: Since 2000, only in three years has the end-of-year dividend yield been higher than it is now. Accordingly, the picture has changed completely.

Declining increases in payouts

Another reason why I decided against an investment was the small annual increase in the dividend.

(Source: Annual payout growth (Yoy)/table by author)

But the reason why these low increases bothered me was that the dividend yield was comparatively low anyway. So, it would have taken many years for the small increases to produce a significant yield increase. But now, it is the other way around. With the current high yield, further increases are not necessary. To be honest, I could even live well with a dividend cut. However, I think that this is unlikely for the time being. The payout ratio is, currently, around 60 percent. The company has also experienced many crises in its 130-year history. For example, it did not cut its dividend in the years 2008-2010, neither in 2000/2001 nor during the Great Recession. The dividends are also covered by twice the FCF.

Strong cash flow, but debt/adjusted EBITDA of over 3 leaves room for improvements

The company's balance sheet did not seem unreasonably high, but debt/adjusted EBITDA of over 3 already disturbed me somewhat. While the company had targeted a debt/adjusted EBITDA of around 2.5 by the end of 2020, I do not think that management will meet this target due to the current situation. Of course, the company is feeling the effects of the crisis. This is the situation at Leggett & Platt right now, taken from a filing:

We have manufacturing facilities in the United States and 17 other countries. All of these countries have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Certain of our facilities around the world have been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak while others have experienced problems delivering products to customers because of disruption in logistics necessary to import, export, or to transfer products across borders. [...] We believe the COVID-19 outbreak has already materially negatively impacted our sales, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and financial condition and could continue to do so in the foreseeable future. However, the overall quantitative and qualitative effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business is currently unknown.

Conversely, the company remains optimistic that it can meet its existing liabilities:

Leggett remains intently focused on and committed to balance sheet strength. The Company expects to meet its current liquidity needs from operating cash flow and its access to the commercial paper market. The Company has no significant debt maturities until August 2022. Additionally, Leggett is taking the necessary steps to reduce expenses, manage costs, and reduce or defer capital spending.

The company here benefits greatly from the fact that many debts are long-term debts and do not have to be paid shortly.

(Source: Company Investor Day Presentation, November 18, 2019)

If I look at the relatively high dividend yield, which is fairly safe, an investment here is within the framework of my risk tolerance. Just a reminder: Until recently, investors were satisfied with a dividend half as high, even though the balance sheet looked the same as now. Similarly, some countries are now returning to normality. This is particularly true of China (9 percent of total sales). But Austria will also gradually "exit" from its measures in mid-April and return to normal life in some cases. Other countries will follow (first in Europe [11 percent of total sales] and then in America [66 percent of total sales]). This will also improve the situation for Leggett & Platt.

As an income- or cash flow-oriented investor, there have always been better opportunities

Looking at the fundamental situation, it is also clear that a rare window of opportunity for investment has opened up. Even if one price in higher losses in turnover and profit, the company is still trading significantly below its historical multiples. This, too, did not occur until the COVID-19 shock broke out. So, the market has already made a huge discount here.

In the previous article, I said that there were always better opportunities for investment. But if one looks at the above reasons, then a lot has changed. There may still be many better investments. But if we summarize, the situation for Leggett & Platt is as follows:

Historical high dividend yield.

Dividend increases at least once a year for 49 years.

Market leader in many of its markets.

Historically low multiples.

No significant debt maturities until August 2022.

Accordingly, as a cash flow-oriented investor, there were now sufficient reasons to take advantage of the situation for an entry.

Conclusion

Leggett & Platt suffered extremely from the COVID-19 shock. However, it is not yet clear to what extent the crisis will affect the company, except that effects will occur. However, the market has already anticipated some of this and companies have been trading at a discount of over 50 percent at the beginning of the year.

The price decline has opened up an excellent opportunity for cash flow-oriented investors to lock in historically high dividend yield.

Leggett & Platt is part of my diversified retirement portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.