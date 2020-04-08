Long Ideas | Consumer 

Leggett & Platt: From A 'Not Really Attractive' Rating To A Very Good Buying Opportunity

|
About: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)
by: The European View
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The European View
Long Only, long-term horizon, Dividend Investing, Dividend Growth Investing
Summary

The dividend aristocrat had long been on my buying list but was not attractively valued.

But with the huge discount that Leggett & Platt is now trading with, this has changed.

With financial flexibility, a historically high yield and a first glimmer of light on the horizon regarding an exit from regulatory measures, there is now a reasonable risk/reward ratio.

Introduction

Leggett & Platt (LEG) has been on my watch list for a long time, and I have been close to putting a few stocks into my broadly diversified retirement portfolio on several