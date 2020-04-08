The Fed's Alphabet Soup Explained

In yesterday's article on the opportunity in investment grade corporate bonds, I noted that the Fed's efforts to ease liquidity conditions have led to a firming of cash bond spreads. In the next sentence of that article, I promised to do a deep dive into the myriad of Fed policies aimed at supporting the functioning of capital markets.

In this article, I will discuss the Fed's response to the current pandemic. Since many of these vehicles had their start during the Financial Crisis, I will also comp the current program to the one implemented during the 2008-2009 stress period. I will discuss the programs in order of when they were implemented.

Permanent Open Market Operations (POMO)

On March 15th, the Federal Reserve announced that it would purchase $500 billion of Treasuries (GOVT) across the curve, and purchase $200 billion of Agency MBS (MBB). By March 23rd, they had upsized that to "amounts needed to support smooth market functioning". These purchases will lower long-term interest rates, which will be incrementally stimulative for the economy. Purchases of Agency MBS will ultimately have a positive impact on mortgage financing rates, another way of supporting consumer balance sheets (and the financial institutions that tend to own Agency MBS). Many market participants are calling this QE4, another alphanumeric mnemonic that references the fourth round of quantitative easing from the Fed. The first three rounds occurred between the 2008 crisis and 2014. The graph below depicts the size of the Fed's balance sheet as a percentage of the country's annual gross domestic product. The Fed's balance sheet has expanded at the fastest pace on record over a month, including during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Temporary Open Market Operations (NASDAQ:TOMO)

Investors that do not heed the power of POMO or TOMO may eventually feel FOMO, the "fear of missing out" on the Fed-induced recovery in asset prices. The Federal Reserve's Temporary Market Operations (TOMO) have included supercharged repo operations for primary dealers. Repos are a fixed income short-hand for repurchase agreements. Think of these as short-term loans secured by high quality financial instruments at a short-term interest rate, the repo rate. The Fed quickly pumped $1 trillion of liquidity into the market on March 16th through twice daily overnight repo programs of $500 billion each, and has subsequently offered 1 and 3 month terms of significant size. These repo operations are to ensure liquidity in important financing markets. Since these loans have short-term maturity dates, they are different than the Fed's permanent operations that are expanding its balance sheet, but expect the Fed to remain active in this temporary market while the economy remains disrupted.

Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF)

On March 17th, the Federal Reserve announced that they would purchase high quality commercial paper directly from U.S. corporations and municipals. The CPFF is structured as a credit facility to a special purpose vehicle that is seeded by a $10B equity infusion from the U.S. Treasury. This program is a repeat of an October 2008 era program aimed at improving the functioning of short-term funding markets. For A1/P1 borrowers, current rates are 1.1% over a short-term swap rate that has been driven down towards zero. For A2/P2 borrowers, the premium is 2%. This program, which will leverage the Treasury's initial seed investment, will ease dislocations in short-term financing markets by capping financing costs.

Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF)

Also announced on March 17th, the PDCF was set up to offer loans to primary dealers - large financial institutions who buy government securities directly from the Treasury and who make markets in those securities. These loans are made at 0.25%, the current discount window primary credit rate, and can be secured by a broad range of collateral. This is also a replay of a crisis-era program that was put in place in March 2008 around the failure of Bear Stearns.

Money Market Liquidity Facility (MMLF)

Announced one day later on March 18th, the Money Market Liquidity Facility was enacted to provide non-recourse loans to banks to purchase eligible securities from Money Market Mutual Funds. Like the CPFF, the Fed takes credit risk secured by a $10 billion backstop from the U.S. Treasury. The Fed will not count these securities in bank regulatory capital rules around risk-weighted assets. This is similar to a crisis-era program put in place in September 2008 to ease pressure around asset-backed commercial paper when funds had risk of "breaking the buck". Ultimately, during the Financial Crisis, the Fed had to provide guarantees to money market mutual fund investors to avoid cash rapidly fleeing the financial system. Guarantees have not been contemplated in the current stress episode. Turmoil in money market mutual funds has been less severe in the current episode, but preemptively putting the program in place can circumvent stress in a widely held asset class.

Foreign Exchange (NYSE:FX) Swap Lines

In that same week that these programs were announced, the Fed lowered pricing on USD liquidity swap lines, introduced longer term swap lines, grew the number of central banks on its roster of counterparties, and increased the frequency of its operations. All of these efforts were aimed at making sure dollar liquidity was abundant globally. Given the status of the dollar as the world's reserve currency, we have seen a flight to the dollar that is stressing some foreign markets. This is a replay of dollar liquidity swap lines introduced in December 2008.

All of these programs are replays of activities taken during the Financial Crisis. While this is a unique stress period driven by a public health emergency, the fact that the Fed had an existing playbook has helped arrest fast-moving financial market stress. The next programs discussed are new interventions aimed at supporting markets in this episode.

Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (OTCQB:PMCCF)

On March 23rd, the Fed announced the PMCCF, which would serve as a funding backstop for investment grade corporate issuers. Investment grade corporate bond markets were seeing spreads balloon wider, and the availability of this facility would allow issuers to place debt directly with the Fed. Bonds/loans would have maturities up to four years and would be freely callable at par. The issuer could also elect to pay interest-in-kind, forestalling cash coupon payments and adding principal to the outstanding balance if they agreed to suspend dividends and stock buybacks. This facility would expand the Fed away from its traditional role in lending to the bank's it regulates. Easing credit conditions over the past couple of weeks, and a wide-open primary calendar for IG-rated issuance, albeit at wider spreads, has forestalled the use of this facility at this time.

Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (OTCQB:PMCCF)

On the same day, the Fed also announced that it would buy corporate bonds and corporate bond ETF's (LQD) directly in the secondary market. Bonds would be IG-rated and have maturities as long as 5 years. This direct intervention into the corporate credit market is akin to quantitative easing through purchases of Treasuries and Agency MBS directly on the Fed's balance sheet, but the Fed will be taking credit risk apart from that of the U.S. sovereign. The European Central Bank has used this form of activity to compress spreads in the Eurozone. The availability of the Fed firepower might be more impactful than its actual deployment.

While the Fed has expanded into new efforts to support the corporate credit markets, we have not seen a repeat of the Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program (TLGP). That program was announced in October 2008 and allowed the FDIC to temporarily guarantee newly issued senior unsecured debt by banks. Macroprudential regulation aimed at strengthening bank balance sheets in the past decade has rendered that need moot at this point, but Fed guarantees remain an option to be deployed as needed.

To come out on the other side of the current stress episode in the best possible condition, we need fiscal policy, monetary policy, and public policy working together in concert. Monetary policy has dusted off its crisis-era playbook (and added some new plays), providing tremendous firepower to support the functioning of financial markets. Fiscal policy has unleashed the largest stimulus in American history, accounting for 10% of GDP, and could look to increase that support through additional small business lending, or support for infrastructure projects that will get people back into the labor force once the viral spread has been forestalled. Public policy has been a little more scattershot with some state and local governments outperforming others, and some mixed messaging from the Federal government. We need a slow of the virus spread for the economy to re-open in full, but I believe this article demonstrates that the Fed has moved powerfully to point the heft of its firepower at easing financial conditions.

