New Relic: The Drop Provides An Opportunity

New Relic's (NYSE:NEWR) stock price has fallen roughly 58% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil and slowing revenue growth. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that New Relic has growing switching costs. At $44.5, it is undervalued by roughly 50% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

New Relic is addressing a large total addressable market while posting growth

The company has achieved decent revenue growth in recent years. Revenue has grown from $11.7M in 2012 to $572M in 2019, compounding at roughly 60% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have stayed above 80%.

New Relic believes its total addressable market is roughly $21B. At its revenue for $572M, New Relic has only penetrated 2.7% of the entire market. This market is likely to be expanding as well as more customers move towards software and the cloud. As such, New Relic's products and platforms have a long runway for growth.

(Source: New Relic 3Q20 Presentation)

New Relic has a strong brand with switching costs

New Relic's dollar-based net expansion rate was 109% in 3Q20, indicating that customers are sticking with its platform. This highlights that New Relic likely exhibits some brand loyalty and switching costs from its customers. As companies become more entrenched while using New Relic's platform, they become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. Companies generally do not want to risk losing data and productivity, which leads to business disruption. If New Relic continues to attract large enterprise companies, it increases the switching costs for New Relic's platform.

New Relic's balance sheet looks reasonable

To ensure that smaller companies like New Relic do not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, New Relic has $179M of cash, $557M of short-term investments, with $421M of convertible senior notes. Since New Relic had positive cash flow in 2019 of roughly $72M, this provides a large cushion for New Relic to invest in growth. It also helps New Relic tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

(Source: New Relic 3Q 10Q)

Investment Risks

When the economy experiences a downturn, customers might cut back on non-essential services to preserve cash. If these businesses deem that New Relic is not crucial to their operations, it might lead to a larger-than-expected churn rate for New Relic's customer base.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, New Relic also faces competitors like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Without a strong value proposition, it may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. New Relic has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

(Source: Gartner)

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 20% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect New Relic's decent track record of sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as New Relic continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 25% from 2026 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. New Relic's gross margins have remained above 80% since 2016. Once New Relic scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if New Relic has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate New Relic will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) New Relic has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of New Relic having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using New Relic financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for New Relic is roughly $3.9B for the entire company. This represents a 50% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $66.90 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) New Relic 4.7 4.3 28 -12 Cisco 3.2 3 1.4 28 Microsoft 9 8.5 13 37 Broadcom 4 5.9 6.3 17

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, New Relic's pricing looks fairly reasonable in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. New Relic is much less profitable than the software peers but has higher growth rates as compared to them. It's priced roughly the same as Cisco and Broadcom but much cheaper than Microsoft.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe New Relic will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make New Relic a great buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.