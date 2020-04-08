The Easy VIX: VaR Metrics Can Throttle Commitments In Risky Times

I’ll provide a brief explanation of Value at Risk (VaR) and how it could be used to throttle commitments depending on prevailing volatility.

In the Easy VIX chatroom, some discussions have focused on how much to commit to an equity allocation when volatility and risk are at ludicrous levels as they are today. I think that equates to the classic balance of how much risk to tolerate in pursuit of upside opportunity. You can answer that question intuitively, but it can also be answered quantitatively. In this article, I’ll explain how risk assessments can be used to throttle equity commitments in an orderly fashion. The methodology can be applied when using any trading signals, but I’ll do so from the perspective of the Easy VIX algorithm.

By way of context, Easy VIX members are contemplating new equity commitments from an extremely advantageous position today. Here is a graph of the algorithm’s live-trading performance since a February 21st ‘sell’ signal.

Easy VIX v. Buy and Hold Since February 21st

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

The future context is also important. The current environment looks a lot like the 2008 trough. Modeled performance following the October 16, 2008 trough in metrics indicates a 91.1% return for the algorithm over the following year, so managing the reentry process will be critical.

Modeled Performance Following October 16, 2008 Trough in Metrics

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

But modeled performance is one thing; managing under the stress of exceptionally high volatility is another. The effects of stress and anxiety under high volatility can make investment choices sketchy and counterproductive. My aim here is to make the process more orderly, less stressful, and therefore more effective.

Value at Risk (VaR)

What is it? Value at Risk or VaR is a statistical estimate of potential losses at a given confidence level over a specified holding period. In risk assessment, it is the metric that converts observed volatility to loss exposure. Higher volatilities carry more risk as do greater holdings, and risk is proportionate to the square root of time.

Risk exposures can be assessed by measuring transient price volatility and then translating that to potential unfavorable changes in position values, i.e., Value at Risk (VaR). Methods to do so were published by a JPMorgan affiliate about 30 years ago and have become standard risk management tools. Stated more precisely, Value at Risk uses market volatility to measure potential losses at a specified confidence level over a specified holding period.

In the following discussion, VaR will be measured at 98% confidence, using a log normal distribution with a 50-day look-back for volatility measurement, and a 63-day holding period. The holding period defines how long the risk is allowed to propagate; in other words, if I hold positions for 10 days, unfavorable outcomes would not be as bad as holding positions for 63 days. Those parameters were chosen because they make a meaningful shift in the risk characteristics of the Easy VIX algorithm.

Where Does This Lead?

When you read this, it will become apparent that you'll need to decide what you really care about, because modulating equity commitments based on risk assessments lowers short-term exposures, but also lowers returns. And those lower returns reduce the "healing" effects of Easy VIX returns over longer periods. The lesser healing effect marginally increases loss potential over 6-month and annual horizons. It might seem counter-intuitive, but the numbers don't lie.

Here is a summary of how modulating equity commitments can impact the return and risk characteristics of the Easy VIX algorithm.

Effects of VaR Constraints on Easy VIX Performance

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

I'll point out a few meaningful differences.

Modeling since May 2008, the compound annual growth rate for SPY with the algorithm drops from 22% to 20.5%; both far exceed the 4.9% buy-and-hold performance for SPY, so maybe that's not a big deal. The worst-case quarterly loss improves from an (18.0%) loss to (12.6%). Monthly loss potential also drops from (13.1%) to (10.8%). That would help relieve the short-term anxiety that tends to drive all of us a little crazy. The oddity is that both 6-month and annual loss potential worsen slightly. That is consistent with the 'healing' effect of large returns that I've described in other articles. The slightly lower returns reduce that effect. On average, the reduction in commitments amounts to only 2.9% over the 12 years. In the most volatile times, commitments are reduced by as much as 61.7% on the most stressful day. The smaller positions would relieve short-term anxiety in a very tangible way.

While your first impression might be that the long-term compromises negate any benefit here, I want to be clear that I would not discount the effect of stress and anxiety in making investment choices. I've been a steady advocate of maintaining long-term perspective when making decisions, but I've also found myself saying "no mas" on occasion purely out of anxiety over how bad things are at a particular moment. This methodology could attenuate that anxiety in an orderly fashion, and 20%-plus returns are not so bad.

Adding another dimension, since the Easy VIX algorithm already swaps equities for treasuries when signals indicate, the algorithm is by nature, less risky. Here is a chart showing value at risk comparisons; one using SPY price volatility, and another using Easy VIX portfolio volatility.

Comparative VaR Progressions, Raw SPY v. Easy VIX Portfolio

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Takeaway

The rubber meets the road when you couple your own risk appetite with the VaR assessment. Using the SPY VaR above, I'll provide an example. If you normally invest $100,000 and can tolerate a $20,000 loss, the $64,000 VaR is intolerable. In round numbers, you could only commit to 20/64ths of your normal $100,000 investment to stay within tolerance. Then as volatility subsides, so will VaR estimates, and commitments can be gradually expanded.

Depending on what trading system is used, confidence in future performance, and your risk appetite, you could be more aggressive by using a net-VaR calculation reflecting the algorithm’s performance. I tend to be cautious in that regard because while I’m confident in the overall performance of the algorithm, I also know that, while I’ve measured Easy VIX VaR as a one-dimensional holding, it tends to be in treasuries during high-risk periods and that could understate risk when metrics rebound with a ‘buy’ signal in a high volatility environment.

If you’re interested in learning more about VaR, you could start with this article in Investopedia. The calculations can get complicated when dealing with multi-faceted portfolios, but here I’ve dealt with one-dimensional holdings. In the Easy VIX service, I’ve begun posting VaR metrics daily to assist members in making their own decisions. The metrics will offer one possible road map for navigating these crazy times.

Thanks for reading and more so for following, and a special thanks to the members who support The Easy VIX service. If you find these ideas interesting, please click the orange follow button at the top. Even better, if you've read a few of my articles and would like to get real-time signals and the advantage of chatting with other members, pull the trigger and do a free trial of The Easy VIX. I think you'l find the profit potential is far greater than the cost of the service; just look at the big advantage of the February 21, 2020 sell signal alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analysis. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolio(s), I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.