Closed-End Funds: Bear Market 'Buys'

Two of the funds I decided on utilize leverage and two others forgo leverage in favor of utilizing covered calls.

There are many opportunities that seem to be present out there, these are the ones I'm hoping to capitalize on.

Well, we finally made it. The end to the longest bull market in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit bear territory a day before the S&P 500. I would generally gauge the 'broader' market as being defined by the S&P 500. This is opposed to many more 'main street' investors that generally watched the DJIA.

We have made it an incredibly long way since the 2008/09 Great Financial Crash since bottoming on March 9th, 2009 - the day this latest bull market started. It is quite ironic that it is so close to its anniversary date. But nevertheless, I made purchases a couple of weeks ago when the broader market hit correction territory as defined by a 10% drop from highs. I mentioned that I would make additional purchases when we drop 20% into a bear market.

I concluded the piece with this:

Overall, these were the funds that I've added to so far for this first bit of volatility. There are many funds that a long-term investor could benefit from greatly by adding to their portfolios, either initial adds or accumulative adds. However, at the current velocity of the downturn, it does seem that we could very likely go even lower. With that in mind, I have still kept a healthy cash position to be able to take advantage of move lowers. Now that I have made my purchases at the 10% correction level, the next level I am looking at to add even more is at the 20% mark.

I still feel the same way - a long-term investor is still in a great buying position. However, it doesn't mean that we can't see the markets go even lower from this point. I will still keep some cash set aside to pick up additional CEFs and stocks should we see a continued deterioration.

Of course, this was all brought about by the COVID-19 that is sweeping across the globe. The end scenario is still not known as countries around the world grapple with how to keep their economies in growth mode. It wouldn't even be that farfetched should we see a recession. Though there are individuals that anticipate should the virus cause a recession that "it is likely to be brief and much less severe than the Great Recession."

So, with that out of the way, I picked up these names! These positions were all in my portfolio previously. I took the opportunity to add more and average down. In addition to these four listed, the last six that I covered are all quite solid too. Some are even trading at significantly wider discounts than the four today, and this includes steeper discounts than they had been previously too!

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)

HTD has an objective to "a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation." Their strategy consists of "typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities." They have a "tax-conscious approach" that targets securities paying dividends that typically qualify for a more favorable long-term capital gains tax rate." Basically meaning that we should anticipate a large portion of their distribution to be in the form of capital gains. That may be difficult should a prolonged recession or slowdown crop up. However, the fund does also hold a significant portion of its portfolio in preferred securities.

In the latest Annual Report, they put preferred securities at an allocation of 39.3%. On top of this, they also have 8.5% invested in corporate bonds. Combine this with the dividend income that comes from their 57.8% exposure to utilities, and one is left with a fund that can produce a lot of NII too!

(Source - Annual Report)

These healthy coverage numbers and cash flow producing positions have added up to relatively stable distributions. Over the life of HTD, the fund had to cut only once, during the GFC. Should we see a recession or a prolonged recovery it could very likely see HTD cut its distribution. However, I don't believe it is imminent.

(Source - CEFConnect)

HTD is held in our Taxable Income Portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. The last closing discount (though a fast-moving stat) is not quite as steep as I would have really hoped for.

Which, is the case with several of the funds that I picked up today too. This is more of a play on buying at depressed pricing, in general. Stanford Chemist mentioned in chat, "equity CEF discounts aren't super wide, they might widen even further if the bear continues." He wasn't kidding either, many of the equity CEFs I follow aren't showing similar discount widening like their fixed-income counterparts.

With that being said, HTD's discount last reported was 2.91%. This compares to its 1-year average discount of 0.97%. In fact, their longer-term trend is to trade at even higher discounts. However, I'm willing to look at the fact the fund itself had entered into bear territory as well as the healthy distribution.

Data by YCharts

The above chart is from February 19th to March 11th close. The fund is down considerably today too. As of typing, it is just shy of dropping 14%.

Updated pricing and discount from February 19th to April 6th.

Data by YCharts

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP)

RNP is exactly as its name would suggest. A fund that invests in REITs - equities, preferred and fixed-income. They define their objective as "high current income." They describe the strategy as "investment in real estate and diversified preferred securities." The fund also includes the secondary objective of "capital appreciation."

In this case, RNP is at a massive discount when it closed on March 11th at a -11.96%! That is quite steep, with their 1-year average discount coming in at 5.40%. Even their longer-term 5-year discount is at 10.86%. So I really like the mixed approach across the REIT sectors. Also, investing in equity and fixed-income positions combined I feel is attractive. The added bonus is with the steep discount here.

Similarly to HTD, we will see a healthy mix of NII and capital appreciation funding their distribution.

(Source - Annual Report)

As we have seen a significant expansion in the funds discount, the chart below shows us exactly what we would suspect. The fact that its NAV has held up in contrast to the funds market price. Again here, we could see this going further but I'm willing to take my chances at current levels.

Updated pricing and discount from February 19th to April 6th. Data by YCharts

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

One of our members mentioned BME today in the chat, it was like the individual was reading my mind as I had anticipated further accumulating shares in the name.

This is another one of those funds that aren't at a big discount. In fact, the fund is almost at parity with a premium of 0.19%. Though, just like all the other funds, it is having a rapidly moving price/NAV price that gives us these discounts and premiums. As of typing this, the fund is down 8.18%. Using the Health Care SPDR (XLV) as a barometer is actually fantastic too as the relation has been almost 100% since the February 19th high level. XLV is down 6.38% as of typing. So we may see a discount yet.

Data by YCharts

However, keep in mind that BME has one thing that sets it apart from a passive index - the fact that it utilizes an options strategy. This can separate it from the performance from XLV in some cases, as well as the fact that BME is actively managed.

BME has an investment objective of "total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation." They anticipate that it will invest "at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry." They state they will "utilize an options writing strategy to enhance dividend yield."

BlackRock also launched another fund that I hope to cover relatively soon. The BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ). The fund was launched just at the end of January and has been holding cash entering into this bear market.

It is also important to consider that the fund itself has not entered into bear territory. However, its NAV has dropped further than its price. For this reason, it could help explain why we are seeing the price drop further than the anticipated NAV if it continues to follow XLV. The fund also has a 5-year average premium of 3.26%.

Data by YCharts

Updated pricing and discount from February 19th to April 6th.

Data by YCharts

Eaton Vance Equity Income Fund II (EOS)

EOS, this is probably the most aggressive fund I bought out of the 4 today. This isn't held or even talked about at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. However, I've owned it for quite a while and have been happy with the fund, personally.

The fund "invests in a portfolio of primarily large and midcap securities that the investment adviser believes have above-average growth and financial strength and writes call options on individual securities to generate current earnings from the option premium." This is why I say "probably" the most aggressive since it is another option writing fund - it isn't levered like RNP and HTD - though its holdings are primarily composed of all tech. This is what makes me label it as aggressive. It isn't a surprise that high-flying tech names can get completely whacked in a recession. However, these same high-flying tech names are the ones that can bounce back significantly too.

(Source - Fund Website)

Here we have a discount of 2.72%, this is in comparison to the fund's 1-year average premium of 1.24%. Another fund that isn't at a hugely attractive discount in terms of referring to when we talk about discounts and premiums from a fund's share price to its NAV per share.

Additionally, as mentioned above we generally see shares of high-flying tech names doing what they do best and that is to be volatile. However, we haven't seen them substantially underperforming relative to the market either in this latest bout. In fact, as of March 11th, neither EOS's NAV or the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) had entered bear territory.

Data by YCharts

With that being said, we are most definitely there today. As of writing, XLK is down 7.40%, with EOS down 11.08%. Again here though, EOS's NAV has been following very closely to XLK like BME was to XLV. This implies that there very well could be some discount widening even a bit further. Though, as an actively managed fund with an options strategy, we can see the deviation spoke about prior.

Data by YChartsUpdated pricing and discount from February 19th to April 6th. Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We have finally seen the end of the longest bull market in history. It came violently and swiftly. We could see further downside from here, that isn't out of the question at all. However, to borrow from my last piece a bit, I talked about long-term investing. It isn't all about trying to time the lowest low every time. You can be quite successful just waiting for pullbacks, corrections and bear markets. We don't get bear markets or recessions too often, but they sure can make an individual run through a rush of emotions. Trying to take that emotion out of investing can certainly be difficult. However, consider the fact that we have survived 14 recessions since the S&P 500 was created. Every time reaching new highs in the broader market afterward, eventually.

(Source - macrotrends)

I suppose the real question, should COVID-19 plunge us into a recession, is how long does this one take to recover. In addition to that, how long until we make new highs. For that, we won't know for absolute until it is over. History does tell us that since WW2, bear markets have lasted on average 13 months. In addition to that, there was an average of 21.9 months to recover. With that in mind, keeping some additional cash may be warranted. Though I'm certainly still on the lookout for possible opportunities should they crop up!

