Coronavirus Roundtable: Dane Bowler On REIT Opportunities (Video Transcript)

While the REIT sector has seen fairly indiscriminate selling, that means opportunities have opened up according to Dane Bowler.

Dane, good morning. Welcome.

Dane Bowler: Good morning, Dan. Thank you.

DS: So just what do you make of what’s going on right now, obviously, in general, but also specific to the REIT sector?

DB: I don’t really know what to make of it as I think most people don’t. There’s more going on than we know a lot of uncertainty. And so I think a lot of it is just dealing with the uncertainty and being ready for whatever might happen.

For REITs, in general, there – they fell more than the broader market, I believe, almost 10 percentage points more than the S&P. That’s partially due to leverage. But I do think there’s going to be a little bit of an offset, and that REITs have a minor layer of protection there, because they don’t directly get revenues from what’s going on in the economy.

The tenants will be hurt. And then in some select instances, those tenants will stop paying their REIT. But there’s a little bit of layer of protection, and I’m interested to see how that layer of protection is going to interact with and offset the higher leverage.

DS: So what are you doing in terms of protection specifically? What are you doing to make sure that your portfolio, the REITs and investments that you’re holding, what are you looking for as far as protection in this situation?

DB: Sure. It comes down to diversification and avoiding some of the worst areas of REITs. I think hotels are going to be in a lot of trouble. So we actually don’t have any hotels. Office is going to be in trouble. We’re a little bit underweight office, and then it comes down to balance sheet as well. So it’s a lot of company-specific analysis, trying to avoid the more leverage weaker fundamental companies and go more, a little bit up on quality.

DS: Okay. So let’s get into a little bit of the ones you’re avoiding. You mentioned, hotels is kind of obvious. Nobody is traveling right now, and that’s a pretty leverage sector, I think, even in relation.

But the offices, one of the things people are trying to figure out is okay, this is – on the one hand, it’s obvious. We’re going to shutdown, but this also may have some long-term impacts and offices are a very interesting area, because we’re all working from home now. What is that? Why you’re avoiding and what else are you thinking about as far as long-term effects beyond this sell-off and whatever recovery we have?

DB: Sure, yes. So yes, obviously, office is a low occupancy presently because of the work from home orders. And I do think a little bit of that will spill over to permanency like some businesses, maybe a couple of percentage of businesses will figure out that they can legitimately operate from home and they’ll decide to save money on office rent by just permanently working from home.

And so that will incrementally hurt occupancy for office couple of percentage points, in my guess, it could be a wide range of numbers, but a little bit. And office head was already oversupplied going into this. Our national vacancy rates are double-digit even prior to this drop.

So the combination of oversupply with the headwind of reduced demand makes the sector look a little bit rough to me. And what’s strange is actually office REITs have fallen a little bit less than the REIT sector, in general. And so I think there’s a little bit of mispricing there, where office probably should have gotten punished a little bit more than they did.

Beyond office behavioral changes, I think, the grocery store trend will be a little bit more permanent. For a while, the food dollar is primarily being spent on restaurants. And I think people will learn to cook from home, learn to make meals and start to enjoy that a little bit. So I think there will be restaurants, in general, will be a little bit oversupplied going forward.

DS: That – are there – I can try to remember the sector, are there – there are REITs that are exposed directly to grocery stores, right? So in theory, you could change your allocation based on use of grocery stores?

DB: Sure. Yes, there’s a series of shopping center REITs that are mostly grocery store-anchored or fully grocery store-anchored. And those – the grocery stores are going to pull in a lot of traffic right now and going forward. And so those centers, I think, should do pretty well despite retail otherwise struggling.

DS: Well, that’s also an obvious question. You mentioned restaurants in the news this week, one thing that I alluded to was Cheesecake Factory saying, we’re not going to be paying rent – pay at least for the time being rent, for the time being, which affects mall REITs they’re such a big mall staple. How are you thinking about? Are you watching that? What do you make of that situation and what that means either for a mall REITs or for REITs more generally?

DB: Yes. The Cheesecake Factory news caught me off-guard, probably as recently as six weeks ago, they were considered the premier tenant of retail REITs. They were considered immune to e-commerce and just they’re good operating business. But because of the operating leverage inherent in a wide scale restaurant like that, the revenues are hurting, and so they’re trying to get ahead of it by – they’re playing a little bit hardball there, because they do have cash on the balance sheet. They could pay rent for a few months. They just kind of want to conserve their own cash.

So yes, it’ll be interesting to see how many other restaurants follow suit and what ramifications that has on the REITs. I wouldn’t prefer lower restaurant occupancy rates for hotels or – I’m sorry for retail REITs, in general, because I think restaurants are oversupplied broadly.

DS: It’s interesting, because restaurants have, for a while, now been one of the safe, not safe havens, but one of the strong suits in retail, in general. And so now…

DB: Right.

DS: …we’re a little more counteractive?

DB: Yes, full 180.

DS: Yes. What do you think about where – one of the challenging things, I think, as a generalist has been, that the starting point was all-time highs, was healthy valuations to say the least. How does that – and so when you say there’s a sell-off, it’s a sell-off, but we’re still – the multiples aren’t that compressed and we still have a real impact from COVID-19. How do you make that from the REIT sector? What were valuations like and where are they now?

DB: Yes, valuations are very high in REITs. I believe the sector FFO multiple got up to 23 times. And historically, it’s closer to 17, 16 long run average. So it was a little bit lofty there. But to some extent, that lofty multiple was justified by generally good economy. I mean, as recently as a couple of months ago, economy was strong across the Board, great employment, great GDP.

So yes, it has kind of returned to normal. But I think it’s returned to normal at the sector level valuation, but certain names individually have gotten very much out of whack, because the selling was so indiscriminate, everything fell, some things fell significantly more than they should have. And so I think there are very nice pockets of great valuation to take advantage of at the moment.

DS: What are you looking at? Where do you find these pockets right now? What’s interesting to you?

DB: Sure. So this morning we bought Aimco (AIV). We had previously been a little bit underweight apartments, because apartments had even among REITs, which were lofty valuations. Apartments were kind of the richest of them. But Aimco has fallen more than 50% from its highs. So its valuation is now actually quite cheap. They’re at 62% of NAV and only 12.7 x FFO multiple on 2019 FFO.

And so those are multiples we haven’t seen in apartments for a very, very long time, even years before this drop. So it was nice to be able to get back into a fundamentally healthy sector like apartments at a rare cheap valuation.

DS: What’s the ticker symbol for people following along?

DB: Oh, sure, it’s Aimco, Apartment & Investment Management. AIV is the ticker.

DS: AIV? So how – when we’re talking about how do they look from a leverage perspective? How is their balance sheet generally?

DB: The balance sheets, all right. They’re 35.5% debt to capital. So that’s about mid-range for REITs, pretty strong EBITDA coverage of debt charges, I think, it’s over six times EBITDA to debt – or yes, yes, coverage of debt expense rather. So they’re healthy. It would take a pretty substantial hit fundamentally to really get their balance sheet in trouble. And I don’t see that necessarily happening to apartments.

A lot of people are buying up Zoom (ZM) and Netflix (NFLX) type of companies for the stay at home trade. I’m sure you’ve heard about that. And those are – those work, but those companies are up, whereas apartments also work for the stay at home trade, because you have to shelter in place at somewhere, which is usually an apartment or home.

And so I imagine the first dollars people have will go toward rent, then that is one of the most essential expenses. So even as people are tightening the purse strings, people will still strive to make rent for apartments.

DS: And are they multi-family homes? Are they big apartment towers or what sort of retirements do they tend to own?

DB: Yes, they have a mix. They own – about half of their portfolio is very high-end Class A apartments and top MSAs. And then the rest of their portfolio is a little bit of Class B and C. And so I like that mix, because Class A, B, and C apartments perform well at different stages of the economic cycle, and so by having the mix that kind of prepared for whatever the economy brings.

DS: Right. You would think that, obviously, an economics recession and slowdown is going to affect the economy, in general. But like you said, even with the stimulus bill that is due to the past today and everything else, you would assume that, that would flow to rent and groceries before health, I suppose. But those are going to be your essentials right now. And so it does – there’s a pretty decent argument that support the government’s providing should kind of keep the rent checks flowing for the most part.

DB: Yes. And actually there was a very healthy unemployment portion of the stimulus bill that will certainly be enough to make rent.

DS: Okay, great. Any other sort of thoughts on the sector or any other names that you’re interested in at this stage or anything else?

DB: Oh, there’s too many to name here. The opportunities are rampant when prices get this low. We particularly like triple net REITs right now. We discussed a little bit earlier about the layer of protection REITs have, because the – their effect is only felt through the tenants rather than directly and triple nets have that to a greater extent, because they have such a long contract duration and usually investment-grade tenants.

And so when I say Global Net Lease (GNL) or American Finance Trust (AFIN), they have a weighted average lease term of close to 10 years remaining. And so with so few contracts, so few rental contracts coming due in the next two years, it’s unlikely that they’ll have to re-lease their portfolio until this is over. And perhaps the economy will be in better shape in 10 years. I hope it is.

DS: Well, yes, that we would be in trouble if it wasn’t. That’s GNL and AFT is the other one?

DB: AFIN, American Finance Trust.

DS: AFIN, okay. And just triple net remind viewers and listeners that is – what does triple net signifies compared to a normal REIT?

DB: Sure. So a triple net lease is one where the tenant pays basically all operating costs, taxes, insurance, et cetera. And so the the revenue stream they get is essentially pure profit. And obviously, the face value of the revenue is adjusted for those expenses, but the REIT is not carrying those expenses. So they’re very unexposed to operations and operating expenses. It’s just a almost a financing type of lease.

DS: What are the – as a last question. What are the risks for triple net lease? I mean, obviously, they have to refer those REITs. They have to win new business and they have to buy the real estate ultimately. But what is the – what is their counterparty or what is their downside?

DB: Sure. Yes, so the risk would be that tenants would default. And I’m sure that will happen to some extent. It’s just a question of how many tenants default and how successful they are re-leasing. I imagine both GNL and AFIN will have some tenants defaulters, because that’s the nature of what’s going on right now. And they have so many different tenants that chances are someone will default.

I just don’t think the magnitude of defaults will be enough to offset the devaluation at which they’re trading. But obviously, if the crisis goes on long enough, that could change, so there is some risk to it. I just like the risk reward equation.

DS: How much do you have to factor? How much are you thinking about? Do you have a macro opinion about how long we’re going to be in this situation? Or are you just kind of following the news and looking for deep – good values and then let the chips fall?

DB: I’m hesitant to say, because I’m not an epidemiologist, so they would know better than I would. But I would say, it’s probably longer than most people are thinking. I think it’s going to be two or three months of quarantine before they kind of making really get back going. But again, the huge error bars around that, I don’t really know. It’s just – that’s my hunch.

DS: Yes. Yes, I think that’s – I haven’t thought it out all the way. But I think – I don’t think this is a two or four-week thing for sure, so.

DB: Right. Yes. So be curious what happens when the stimulus package ends? Because it only covers, I think, eight weeks. And if it extends beyond that, I don’t know what’s going to happen. Maybe they’ll extend the stimulus package? I don’t know.

DS: Yes. Yes, I mean, it’s – people have talked about this is not a stimulus package. It’s a rescue package and all these sort of trying to position. And so I think we’re in for a few more interesting days and interesting reports out of Washington to say the least?

DB: Oh, yes.

DS: So, okay. Well, Dane, thank you so much for your time. I really enjoyed getting to hear from you on this. And I hope – I assume you have long positions in the three REITs that you named today: GNL..

DB: That is correct.

DS: …AFIN and AIV? Okay, great. Okay, well, wishing you luck with your portfolio and, of course, health and luck with everything going on around the world.

DB: Thank you. I appreciate it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.