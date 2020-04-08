Markel: 65% Potential Upside

Whenever there is chaos in the stock market, there are opportunities to buy a piece of great businesses at a discount. We often find better long-term opportunities in the declining market than in the rising market. One of the opportunities like that is Markel Corporation (MKL). Markel is a well-run insurance company, delivering its long-term shareholders much better return than S&P 500. Since 1987, $10,000 invested in Markel would turn into $884,000, while the same amount invested in the S&P 500 could turn into only $98,000. The recent massive sell-off in the stock market has given us an opportunity to invest in Markel at a discount.

Profitable Insurance Business

Markel's core activity is underwriting insurance, attracting quite a lot of "float". Float is the money Markel can hold between the time customers pay for insurance contracts and the time customers claim on their policies. Markel would use this float to invest and generate returns. Thus, in order to analyze Markel's insurance operation, we will look at three things: insurance operation profitability, float generation over time, and investment returns.

More than 80% of Markel's $6.4 billion gross premium volume came from the Insurance segment, while the Reinsurance segment accounted for only 17% of the total gross premium volume in 2019. In the Insurance segment, nearly 50% of insurance premiums came from Assurance Division, which focuses on Excess & Surplus lines (E&S). ES& market comprises hard-to-place risks and loss exposures that cannot be written in the standard market.

The insurance operation profitability is typically measured by combined ratio. Combined ratio basically combines insurers' losses and expenses, divided by earned premiums. If combined ratio is > 100%, meaning that losses and expenses are higher than earned premiums, it makes an insurance operation unprofitable. Thus, we always like to see combined ratio < 100% consistently. In the past ten years, Markel has delivered remarkable insurance operation, which has been profitable in eight out of ten years. In 2019, its combined ratio came in at only 94%.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we might expect to see rising insurance claims from many insurance policies including workers' compensation, business continuity insurance, resulting in unprofitable insurance business for Markel in 2020. However, things will be back to normal eventually and Markel's insurance business will get back to profitability in the next one or two years.

Markel has a history of generating growing float from insurance activity. In 2019, its float came in at more than $11 billion, 4.6% year-over-year growth from 2018.

In eight out of the past ten years, given the profitable insurance operation, Markel's cost for generating float is below zero. In 2017, when Markel's combined ratio shot up to 105%, with the operating loss of $212 million, the cost for generating float was only 5%. While we expect insurance operation will generate losses this year, the combined ratio might be in the range of 105%-107%, meaning that Markel's cost of holding float is around 5%-7%.

Markel Is Cheap Now

Markel's valuation is the cheapest in the past five years, at only 1.13x P/B. When a profitable insurance business with growing float is trading at around 1x-1.2x book value, it can be considered quite cheap. A 5-year average book value multiple of Markel is around 1.5x.

If we assume Markel's book value grows by 10% in the next two years, its book value will be around $950 per share. Applying an average 1.5x book value, Markel's fair value per share would be $1,426.

65% Potential Upside

Markel uses float to invest in the public markets and acquire businesses. At the end of 2019, Markel had more than $18.7 billion in investments, including $9.97 billion in fixed income securities and nearly $7.6 billion in equity securities.

Most of Markel's equity securities investments are extremely high-quality and undervalued stocks including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), CarMax (KMX), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Disney (DIS), we think that those $7.6 billion should be worth at least 20%-30% higher than the current market valuation. If we place a 20% upside valuation as a group, we have a $9.1 billion fair valuation for its investments in equity securities. We also assign fixed income securities and short-term investments at the book value at $9.97 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. Thus, the fair value of its total investment portfolio is estimated to be $20.27 billion.

In addition to the public securities investments, Markel also acquires controlling stakes in private businesses through Markel Ventures. Markel Ventures' mission is to buy controlling stakes in "profitable companies, with honest and talented management, that exhibit reinvestment opportunities and capital discipline, at reasonable prices". It is similar to Berkshire Hathaway's purchase of controlling interests in many great private businesses. Like Berkshire Hathaway, Markel intends to hold businesses acquired in a very long period of time, using cash flow generated from those businesses to make investments.

In 2019, Markel Ventures businesses generated $2.1 billion in revenue, with the operating income of $168.4 million. If we use the pre-tax earnings valuation of 12x, this Markel Ventures business should be worth around $2 billion. We think that in the next several years, this segment will continue to grow significantly as the result of increasing purchases of controlling stakes in good companies.

So the public securities investments and Markel Ventures combined should be worth around $22.27 billion. After the debt and cash are adjusted, Markel's fair valuation is estimated to be $21.8 billion. With 14 million shares, fair value per share should be around $1,500, nearly around 65% upside from the current trading price.

In those two valuation methods, sum-of-the parts valuation and the book value multiples, we estimate Markel's fair value in the range of $1,430-$1,500 per share, a potential 65% upside from the current price.

