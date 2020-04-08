The Best COVID-19 Stock No One Knows About It: United Natural Foods

UNFI is the largest grocery wholesaler in the United States. Amazon is its largest customers, at 21% of sales.

As of January 2020, COVID-19 has dramatically changed the world. Life as we know it will be different, and profoundly so, most likely in ways we yet can't comprehend or even fully imagine. As a person that spends a lot of my time reading, and trying to synthesize the news, I came across the very insightful commentary of the New York Times columnist, Thomas Friedman.

On March 17th, Mr. Friedman penned a great piece where he explained the world is in an arms race. On one side, we have Moore's Law, which represents the most amazing medical technology the world has ever known. This includes computing power and artificial intelligence enhanced by a global spirit of resolve toward a common enemy. Unlike during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic -- if you got the virus, either you developed immunity or you died -- today we are living in the heightened age of science. We are blessed to live in a time when so many great companies (many of them American) act as pioneers and collectively have spawned some of the world's most vibrant ecosystems of scientific advancement.

Because of these advances, in the spheres of the broader biotech, medical, and pharma arenas, there are cutting-edge companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) that is actively working on antibody solutions, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) who's CEO is hopeful we could have a vaccine by January 2021, and Thermo Fisher (TMO) that enables the rapid testing of high volumes of testing kits, just to name a few. Outside of the U.S., great companies like Novartis (NVS) and Roche are all playing active roles trying to solve this pandemic in breakneck fashion.

On the flip side, as Mr. Friedman articulates, this virus is exponentialand virulent. Often people that get it are asymptomatic for a few days, sometimes even a week, and that is how it has spreads so rapidly. Given the dramatic, albeit necessary, steps most governments are taking, this should slightly tips scales and outcome of this heavyweight fight (Exponential vs. Moore's Law) in favor of science, progress, and innovation.

With that slightly dramatic opening behind us, as an investor, I simply lack the science PhD to be smart enough to pick the best biotech/ pharma stocks to invest in. I am way out of my swim lane, and don't feel comfortable putting capital to work in companies I don't understand.

Therefore, instead, today's piece is about a company that has been and will continue to be a major beneficiary of this pandemic, as behaviors have dramatically changed. That company is United Natural Foods (UNFI). Now this company is pedestrian when compared to Regeneron, Genetech, or J&J, however, I can clearly articulate why UNFI should be great investment.

Moreover, I would argue that United Natural Foods is completely under the radar of most investors. It simply isn't a household name and is most likely a stock very few readers are familiar with. Because of this obscurity, there is an investment opportunity. As of April 7, UNFI's stock is up less than 3% in 2020. From March 13-March 19, UNFI shares did get a little frisky and caught a bid, but that share price levitation soon encountered gravity as either fast money traders clipped a nice return or UNFI shorts dug in their heels. It is hard to know, and until we get the March 31, 2020 short interest data (available on April 9 after the bell), whether it is the latter.

Before we dive in, I want to applaud fellow SA Contributer, Justin Dopierala, who has written some fabulous pieces on United Natural Foods. Justin is a really smart guy and UNFI is the largest position in his investment firm. Incidentally, because of Justin's work on UNFI, as I have owned UNFI for a while now, we chatted about it over the phone.

Now, let me offer my perspective and share a higher level view of the company.

What do they do and how do they make money?

United Natural Foods is the largest grocery wholesaler in the United States. They have a broad and impressive network of warehouse distribution. UNFI is Amazon's (AMZN) primary wholesale and organic partner and Amazon, via its ownership of Whole Foods, represented 21% of UNFI's FY 2019 sales. UNFI has a long-term contract with Amazon through at least 2025.

As of fiscal year end August 3, 2019, UNFI owns or leases overly 60 distribution centers (see FY 2019 10-K, pg. 22). Cumulatively, UNFI owns 14.8 million square feet and leases 17.4 million square feet of dry and cold distribution storage. This company owns hard assets and has nationwide coverage (think of the Verizon wireless and AT&T wireless commercials about nationwide coverage)! They are Amazon's primary grocery wholesaler and yet very few people have ever heard of the company.

On January 14, 2020, CEO, Steve Spinner, presented at the ICR conference.

During that interview, Steve clearly and candidly articulated his vision and rationale for paying up for SuperValu, which United Foods acquired in late 2018 for about $2.9 billion.

I highly recommend prospective investors take the time to listen to Steve's presentation. To quickly paraphrase: UNFI had to make a strategic investment. The writing was on the wall and the rich profit pools it so skillfully fished, for so many years, as the pioneer in organic grocery distribution since 1976, were set to inflect negatively. The crisp high single-digits or even low double-digit growth rates were set to be relics due to heightened competition from UNFI's end users. From the perspective the grocers, this is a notoriously razor-thin profit margin business with low barriers to entry. As growth trends like organics gather mass appeal momentum, large players, like the Krogers (KR) expanded their offerings. This in turn, dinged many of UNFI's independent grocers. UNFI has three segments: (Supernatural (Amazon only), Conventional (Mass Channel - think Kroger), and Independents (think - Indie Books vs. Barnes and Noble).

I would argue, and it is pretty clear during that ICR interview, Steve Spinner is a sharp CEO and he certainly has vision. Moreover, it become clear, given the high standard Amazon sets for all of its vendors that UNFI had to invest and continue to innovate to keeps its largest customer happy. These forces -- combined with a desire by end customers for economies of scale, the largest selection, and ancillary services (like credit card processing, etc.) -- were UNFI's sound rationale for the SuperValu deal.

Now as smart as Mr. Spinner is on the vision front, the market quickly worked out that UNFI didn't have the bench strength on the CFO side (senior finance organization) and they most likely over paid for SuperValu. Moreover, the way the deal was structured, was essentially a leveraged buyout. Previously, UNFI had a pristine balance sheet and was chugging along and churning out steady profits and paying a dividend. After the merger was announced, the buy side was scratching its head saying, 'you are leveraging up this business, probably over paying, and there is considerable execution risk when it comes to integration.'

Finally, it was unclear what type of levels UNFI's debt would clear when it was pitched to debt investors.

Lo and behold, Goldman Sachs couldn't deliver on the original debt terms it advised. Or at least Goldman couldn't deliver terms that were as favorable as advertised during the heat of the courtship. Given the required debt to close the deal, roughly $3 billion of debt, every 50 Bps matters!

Notably, UNFI sued Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, claiming the investment banks put their own interests above United Foods' when they advised on the deal. (Goldman and BoA denied wrongdoing.)

Legal intrigue notwithstanding, UNFI stumbled a bit out of the blocks by over promising and under delivering on its annual Adjusted EBITDA target. Moreover, despite remarkable progress with the integration, as described at ICR in January, this was a herculean challenge and integration wasn't perfect.

The Investment Opportunity

As all American knows, the vast majority of states in the U.S. have restrictive social distancing mandates in place. Virtually all dine-in restaurants have been closed since early March, at least in most states. People are working from home remotely and many people have lost their jobs due to these restrictions. For the first time in at least 100 years, people in the United States are mostly home bound to prevent the spread of this virus. However, people still need to eat and consume enough calories to function. Well, that now means that the vast majority of food dollar spent in restaurants, bars, near offices, at schools, etc. are now spent via groceries, at least for another month or two (maybe longer).

I recently read that the restaurant industry lost $25 billion in sales during the first 22 days of March. Clearly, a significant amount of food spending has suddenly moved to grocery as evinced by the three examples below:

Walmart reported a 20% increase in March sales lead by grocers.

Target highlighted a 50% increase in food and beverage sales.

Finally, Kroger reported a 30% comp in March.

So given the exceptional demand for grocery spending, as other food spending options are restricted, United Natural Foods is arguably the among the key beneficiaries. Yes, they will have some wage inflation due to overtime, but ultimately, UNFI makes a fixed spread that it passes through to its customers. The more efficient and utilized its trucks are, the more economies of scale it can ring out. For perspective, this company guided to annual sales north of $24 billion before accounting for the record breaking demand. A 25 Bps or 50 Bps uplift in margins is a lot of cabbage on its bottom line when your top-line is $24 billion.

In terms of housekeeping, enclosed below is UNFI's debt profile. Yes, it is high at $3.05 billion, but it is also term out until October 2023 and October 2025.

In early March and without incorporating the robust 'shelter in place' demand, management guided to the following:

Targeted Assets Sales of $210 million

To reduce the debt, management cited two assets sales.

$170 million for Cub owned real estate

At the same time and as anticipated, we are simultaneously working to monetize the owned real estate for 15 Cub stores that represents more than 1.1 million square feet of retail space. We are currently finalizing the real estate sale, which is part of a competitive bid process that included multiple interested parties. The purchase price is approximately $170 million in gross proceeds with market lease rates for each location.

$40 million selling Tacoma D.C.

Finally, we continue to prioritize debt reduction and still believe we'll reduce net outstanding debt this year by the $200 million to $300 million we previously provided. A portion of this will come from cash provided by operations, which includes approximately $150 million in restructuring, acquisition, integration, store closures and other costs. In addition, the Cub sale leaseback, as Steve stated, is expected to generate approximately $170 million in gross proceeds and the sale of the Tacoma distribution center, also expected to close this year, will provide another approximately $40 million. Source: UNFI Q2 2020 conference call

Valuation

Enclosed below please find my pro-forma model and $15.80 price target. I'm assuming that UNFI can generate upwards of $600 million of Adj. EBITDA (compared to guidance of $540 million). Then I keep its current valuation of 6.15X EV/Adj. EBITDA.

In closing, we have an under the radar company, with a 18% short interest (as of March 13th), that has tremendous operating leverage as tens of billion of food dollars move to grocery market share.

I would argue that UNFI's stock price is destined for a second leg up and has a good shot at making a new 52-week high in a few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.