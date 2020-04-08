Coronavirus Roundtable: Julian Lin On Simon Property's Endurance (Video Transcript)

Julian Lin makes the bull case, arguing that SPG has learned its lessons from 2008 and can hold up for even a long lockdown period.

If the malls are closed and the sector was already suffering, how can things turn around?

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted April 1st. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

DS: Our next segment is with Julian Lin. Julian runs the Best Of Breed marketplace service that aims to invest in high-quality companies at big discussed fair value. He has been a longtime bull on Simon Property Group, a company that would here, especially hit by the economic shutdown, given it’s a Mall REIT. We spoke on March 30, about how it’s affected and why Julian thinks the company can stick it out.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

The interview with Julian runs from the 17:00-33:30 on the above podcast.

Julian, how are you doing?

Julian Lin: I’m doing great. How you doing, Daniel?

DS: I’m good. Nice to see you on the video today. So we’re talking today about retail REITs. We just set a Roundtable on the website about REITs. And we’re specifically talking about mall REITs, which I think has a perception among investors of offering not much quality, in general.

So what I wanted to get into – to start with, this is a sector that’s been under stress for a while. And now we have a pandemic, there’s the perception that e-commerce is basically the only game in town. I mean, we can’t go – except for groceries, we can’t go to brick-and-mortar. So what are you –are you worried at all, both about this specific period and then about that this might change people’s behavior down the line?

JL: Sure. That’s a good question. I just started that – I’m very biased as I’ve started covering Simon Property Group. That’s the main mall REIT I like about a couple of months ago and shares have fallen 70% since then. At the time, I thought it was a great buy, valuations are healthy, not distressed. Valuations are distressed now. So things have changed.

As for your question about e-commerce, I think definitely, the market perception right now for mall REITs and all stocks in general is, they’re kind of looking at the current situation and extrapolating this to extend even after the coronavirus is soft. With mall REITs prior to the coronavirus, I don’t view e-commerce to be having the impact that people had thought.

If you look out a lot of the tenants that went bankrupt, you think about a forward 2021, these tenants did not go bankrupt because or get distressed because of e-commerce. They had structural issues with their brand. Some of them had business model issues, and a lot of times it could be replaced by more vibrant tenants. Obviously, right now, the only game in town is e-commerce, because these malls are not open.

Then that raises a question, is this going to change consumer behavior do not go to the malls and just order their stuff from their homes? I don’t think so. Unfortunately, for the retailers, I think, this is going to be a period of rather poor business. But on a positive for the malls, it’s going to show the importance of their brick-and-mortar locations.

DS: So you think – inherent is that, as you think that once we get out of lockdown and quarantining and social distancing, do you think people will go back to the malls and they’ll be re-attending restaurants and going to department stores, et cetera? You think there’ll be your return?

JL: Absolutely. Obviously, all of this is anecdotal. I don’t know there’s any data on this. But for my family, the number one thing we want to do is get out. Right now, there’s nothing we could do even if we went out. So I think once the coronavirus is over, people are going to die to go outside. I do think based on personal experience prior to the coronavirus, shopping is – I don’t know, we don’t have so much money to spend.

We wouldn’t just be like, “Oh, I want to go online and buy something.” It’s more about an experience. You don’t really plan to buy a lot of stuff. It just happens when you are walking in the mall, having good time and you find something you like. But you – I don’t think usually people plan to spend a whole lot of money on items. And I don’t – so I don’t think that during this time, people are going to be spending and buying all of the stuff they wanted to buy, while they’re at home. I think they’re going to delay those purchases when they actually could walk to the mall.

DS: That’s interesting. So essentially, online shopping is still more direct to your needs rather than browsing and stumbling into things?

JL: I think online retailers like Amazon or Costco, those that are offering more essential items, they will benefit, because a benefit from the direct-to-consumer shift. For items that you would typically buy at a mall, these are not like toilet paper, these are not the essential needs. So these are not the items that people are going to be focused on buying during these times.

DS: Got it. Okay. So one other thing that’s been pretty big news, I think, in the sector recently is that, Cheesecake Factory was reported to have written a letter to their landlords saying they couldn’t pay rent on April 1, and that they needed the landlords to help and cooperate. Cheesecake Factory is considered a pretty solid restaurant. So it’s not a low-end restaurant chain. Is this the make of a start of a trend? And isn’t this bad news for the mall REITs?

JL: Absolutely. I think there’s two ways to look at it. I think the incorrect way, but optimistic view is that, Cheesecake Factory only makes up a couple percent of revenues. And some people might think, “Oh, if Cheesecake Factory doesn’t pay rent for a couple of months, it will not affect the mall REITs. That’s incorrect, because if Cheesecake Factory is going to publish something like this, you could bet that every other retailer is going to ask for a similar – for similar rents arrangement.

On the flip side, stocks have been – especially the stocks at mall REITs, they’ve been pricing in this for a long time, otherwise the stocks will not have dropped 70% in just a couple of months since the coronavirus started. I think, the critical question to ask here is not how many retailers or how many tenants are going to forego rent? Because the moment you start asking questions like that, it’s the uncertainty. It’s the fear of the unknowns that could be worse than a reality.

Just assume every single tenant doesn’t pay rent, let’s stop the ball here. And in this situation, you want to ask even if all the retailers don’t pay rent for a couple of months, if the landlords are nice enough to give them rent referrals, can the landlord survive? And when you ask this question, do you begin to realize that Simon Property Group, in spite of trading out of 14% dividend yield, they’ve been preparing for apocalypse like this for a long time.

In 2008, 2009, they already had an A- credit rating. And the CEO, they wouldn’t say this, but I think they were very embarrassed to have to reduce their dividend, pay a stock dividend, sell shares at the bottom, issued debt at 10% yields in spite of an A- credit rating. This is a company that they pride themselves in conservative with their balance sheet. It was an embarrassing moment.

So since the 2008 financial crisis, Simon Property Group, they changed the way their balance sheet was structured. And, in fact, every single REIT, in general, changed the way their balance sheet was structured. They made sure that their credit facilities were big enough to handle more than a single year’s worth of debt maturities. That was not the case in 2008.

In the case of 2008, Simon Property Group didn’t have enough in their liquidity to handle debt maturities. Now their liquidity is $9.5 billion. That’s following a new amended $6 billion credit facility, in which they actually lowered their interest rate. Even accounting for that $3.6 billion acquisition of Taubman, that’s over $5 billion to $6 billion of liquidity. That’s enough to handle three years of debt maturities, three years of full expenses.

So whereas the perception is that, these stocks are going to go bankrupt, that is the landlords are going to go bankrupt, the tenants are going to go bankrupt. In reality, even if the tenants don’t pay rent for a couple of months, the landlords have more than enough liquidity to survive these times.

DS: So, Simon Property Group, according to a report by RBC is the most exposed mall REIT to Cheesecake Factory and evenable [ph] on the stock. And you just – you sort of answered the next question I was going to – the next two questions I was going to ask, why Simon Property is different and also what a bear case scenario looks like here? I wanted to just get a little bit deeper in that. So you’re saying that their balance sheet, based on your analysis, I believe they’ve already drawn on their credit facility. Is that correct? Have they already?

JL: I don’t think they’ve announced, but I would imagine they would have drawn just because everyone else was drawing and they already were planning an acquisition of Taubman for $3.6 billion and – that they had to issue. So I would imagine that they would have prepared that to begin with, but I don’t think they’ve officially announced that they’ve drawn it yet.

DS: Okay. And is that – are – so any concerns that the Taubman deal wouldn’t close in this environment in the…?

JL: From – if you’re owning Simon Property Group, it wouldn’t be a concern that the Taubman deal doesn’t close, because actually, that would be a great positive, because they paid a roughly a 6.2% cap rate for the Taubman deal right now. Simon Property Group is trading at an 11% cap rate. So if the deal doesn’t close, that would be a net positive based on market conditions.

I think the deal will close unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it just because I think the main clauses in the deal only allow for Taubman to get out of the deal and that’s not going to happen.

DS: Okay. So what does – let’s say your worst – we’ve talked about – we’ve – the market is – the common theme right now is that a vaccine might be ready by next fall. It’s unclear how long the social distancing will go through. What’s your worst-case scenario for Simon and how comfortable are you if that worst-case scenario plays out?

JL: So, I guess, there’s two worst-case scenarios, you got the more realistic worst-case scenario and you have more apocalyptic worst-case scenario. I think, the more realistic worst-case scenario is a complete shutdown of basically everything for six months, three, six months. And I think that’s pretty clear, based on the trends and China based on the trends and Italy, that this is not going to be something that we’re going to be able to get through so quickly, especially since we’re actually not taking the same measures as China or Italy have taken.

But even in that three to six-month time period, I anticipate these [molding lowers] [ph] to take – to earn some rent. But even if they don’t, they’re more likely going to just defer rents and allow their tenants to pay off the rents over a year or so.

In the apocalyptic scenario, that’s I think, societies closed for one year, for about 12 months. It’s hard to imagine. That’s why it’s the apocalyptic scenario. But even then, Simon Property Group would have enough liquidity to handle their $2.4 billion of full expenses for a whole year and their debt maturities.

DS: When you took the full expenses count there, any – because they have a lot of mortgages on their balance sheet, right? That’s really their – most of their debt. Is that accurate?

JL: Yes. So you got $2.4 billion in cash expenses regarding interest payments, regarding property expenses, most of which – a lot of the property expense probably would not even be full expenses, given they’re not operating right now. And in addition to that, you got debt maturities.

So, as mentioned before, Simon Property Group, they’d like to take the extreme conservative nature. They thought they were conservative heading into the 2008 financial crisis and then they kind of went overboard a bit since then. So they’ve changed their debt maturity profile to have only $1 billion to $2 billion of maturities every year. And now their liquidity can handle two years of no revenues, and all their maturities, all their expenses.

DS: Got it. Okay. So what are you looking for in the months ahead? How are you – what are you watching for to see how this story plays out?

JL: So I think in the months ahead, we could see how the retailers perform. I think we are going to see a lot of retailers report very disappointing results. A lot of retailers, they’re going to highlight that guidance will be better once their brick-and-mortar stores improved. It would be very bearish for malls if retailers report very similar results to the previous year, because that would imply that there will be long-lasting impacts to the mall sector. But I don’t think that would be the case just based, again, anecdotally.

I think, looking forward for the next several months, we also want to see more clarity as to how much rent will be paid and how the rent will be dealt with. Right now, I think the unknown is greater than the reality. I think that Simon Property Group will report that they will allow rent deferrals and the revenue will hit at some point in 2021.

I think aside from Simon Property Group, we are going to see across the REIT sector, a small to moderate amount of buybacks, because you’re seeing a lot of REITs highlight their liquidity profile in their press releases. And I think, if they were to buy back a small amount of shares, that will highlight their liquidity positions, which aren’t reflected in their stock prices.

DS: Would that be risky, though, in a time like this to be – I mean, I understand the idea of wanting to show confidence. But isn’t that – isn’t there a fine line, where buybacks would almost bring scrutiny on them in a time like this?

JL: It could. So these executives are going to have to weigh the risk and rewards of the buyback, because sure, it might bring scrutiny, but at the same time, it could build more faith and trust in their mortgages and their ability to attain financing.

In the case of Simon Property Group, I should emphasize, again, even accounting for the Taubman merger, they have $6 billion of liquidity. That’s enough to handle their $2.4 billion of expenses. There are $1 billion to $2 billion of debt maturities. If they were to spend $100 million, that’s just a drop in the pond. That would go a long way in sentiment and it wouldn’t impact their liquidity at all.

DS: Well, and there is also the irony of company management teams who tend to buy back shares when prices are high and not when prices are low, and so they would flip that?

JL: Yes. So I think this last point might be more of – might slightly hopeful thinking considering a lot of other companies have suspended their buybacks. But I think that there have been announcements around the REIT sector, especially with EPR Properties, they just announced a $150 million buyback. I think a small and carefully executed buyback could show and build trust in their liquidity positions. Whether or not, they do that is another story, but their prices, as you said, are much lower than before.

DS: Okay, interesting stuff. Okay. Julian, any – you’re obviously long SPG, any other positions in any of the companies we named: Amazon, Costco, any of the other REITs?

JL: I’m also long Amazon, Costco and just recently mentioned, EPR Properties. At this point, a lot of stocks are pretty cheap. So I own pretty big portfolio right now.

DS: Are you – so I guess, the last bonus question. What do you – where do you think today, we’re recording on Monday afternoon the market is up. We’re in a bull market officially, where do you – I’m not going to pin you to a specific number, but what do you think the direction is the market over the next few weeks and months?

JL: I think over the next few weeks, the market – I probably will say flat. The market has shown a clear shift. Previously, when these kind of big events happen, investors have tended to look beyond the event and look at the long-term value of their positions. Right now, it appears that people are pricing these companies based on their coronavirus earnings, which seems very short-term minded.

I don’t think that’s going to change until we get past the peak of the virus. And it’s becoming clear that it’s dying down and we’re about to open society again. So I think at least in the next couple weeks, if not months, the markets just stay flat. But I think that the markets will rebound far sooner than a vaccine comes or far sooner than everything is completely adaptable.

DS: Okay, interesting stuff. Thank you so much for your time today, Julian. Hey, best of luck with the position and with your investing in these interesting times.

JL: Thanks for having me on, Daniel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks discussed.

Julian Lin is long SPG, AMZN, COST, and EPR.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.