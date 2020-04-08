Coronavirus Roundtable - Defense And Opportunities In REITs (Video Transcript)

We go sub-sector by sub-sector in the REIT industry to find where investors can put money and feel safe about it.

Daniel Shvartsman: Our last segment is with Brad Thomas. Brad runs iREIT on Alpha, a marketplace service that aims to be the number one REIT service for investors looking to sleep well at night, while also contributing to the Dividend Kings. He has been a longtime follower of the REIT sector. And in an interview we did on April 2, he shares his perspective from having gone through past recessions as a developer and how he is adjusting his strategy this time around.

Brad, good morning.

Brad Thomas: It’s great to see you, and I’m glad to see you’re doing well.

DS: Yes, the same for you. It’s crazy times. I wanted to jump into the real estate sector. It’s April 2, as we record this. April 1 was a reminder that we’re still in a bear market, we’re not out of the bad stuff. And then today, we just got jobless claims. So there’s still a lot going on.

We want to talk about how that impacts the real estate sector as a whole. But real estate is really a number of subsectors, right? I mean, you have different parts of the REIT industry, the real estate investment trust industry. So how are you looking at it from a sector level in your part of the market?

BT: Well, first of, these are unprecedented times, as we all know. And I’ve lived through a couple of recessions. And it’s because of the last recession that I’m now involved with your organization, Seeking Alpha, and I appreciate that opportunity. This is a totally different paradigm than I’ve ever seen in most all of us has seen. It’s a once in a lifetime situation and we’re all living through this and learning every day.

But one of the benefits for investing in REITs in the U.S. is, there are such a diversified number of property sectors, so you can practically invest in any effort, any different asset class, and they all have different ways. They’re managing this risk that we now see this. Now I refer to it as a black swan. Some may argue that it was not predictable, but I believe it was predictable. But I believe it is – this is fully unpredictable and we’re now seeing that in the marketplace, obviously, on a daily basis.

So it’s very volatile. And we’re basically – everyday screening for companies that we feel like offer the best risk-adjusted returns. We’ve made some changes with a lot of our recommendations. In fact, we completely pivoted our strategy to a 100% defense. We’ve always been pretty defensive. And obviously, I didn’t coin the word swan or sleep well at night. Somebody else did. We use that a lot. But there are a number of companies now that certainly don’t fit that swan status, given these unprecedented time.

So, it’s definitely a new paradigm. But I think there’s great opportunity that exists in really mining for gold, as I call it, and being able to buy some of the highest-quality real estate in the world at incredible discount. So I’m sure we’ll talk about that here on this video.

DS: Yes, I’m curious to hear a little bit more what separates the high-quality companies? I know I’ve invested in real estate companies in the past. And I know balance sheets tend to be pretty levered, for example, and that’s something that’s a top of mind from – for most investors, I think, in this period is how’s your balance sheet?

So how do you – what are you looking for as far as sorting out somebody to be in the stronger category? What are the characteristics you tend to find that are giving you those sleep well at night sort of stocks in that time where it’s not easy to sleep well?

BT: First of all, I just counted this morning, either 19 mortgage and equity REITs thus far that we found that have cut or suspended dividends. I would say half of those are related to mortgage or some of those are mortgage and I’d say half of those are lodging. And then you have other sectors in net lease, Global Net Lease just cut. You’ve got shopping centers already cutting white stone.

Unfortunately, we predicted even before this black swan that many of these companies were going to cut their dividend. So in a way, we were very much prepared for this event, Daniel, because we have been really looking at balance sheets very closely. I mean, we knew that a recession was looming at some point. So we, as certainly like all – most of the REITs – equity REITs, is REIT analyst. We prepared for this inevitable pullback in the form of recession.

So it’s obviously a much severe shock to this – to the real estate market than anybody had anticipated. But I will say that, quality is always going to win the race in. And so we’ve really doubled down or really tripled down on selecting the highest-quality companies.

We created a new portfolio called the Cash is King portfolio, just purposely designed to put capital into REITs that were the highest-quality names trading at a remarkable discounts and really not cutting any edges, just making sure these companies were going to be holding up. And the biggest thing is, we just want to make sure these companies don’t cut their dividend.

And so it’s – these REITs are being tested right now in a big way. And I think you’re going to see more than 19 companies. When this is over, they’re going to cut their dividend. In fact, I think certain sectors, we could see a transformational shift in retail and mall specifically, and we’ll talk about that sure. I’m sure.

DS: Right. So when you’re talking about that quality, you mentioned balance sheet, obviously, and Cash is King and just sort of being ready to hold up. Are you also looking at things like, let’s say lodging REITs, we’re all factoring and that hotels are going to be closed for six months or 12 months, whatever the period is.

For retail, consumer behavior might be changing as we all go to e-commerce. How much are you factoring that in? And also how much is – I know in the wider market, Amazon is not trading any cheaper than it was before. Costco is still trading at 30 times earnings or something. Those sorts of names are not being discounted. So you are seeing, I guess, I’m just curious a little more about the discounting you’re seeing and the types of names and how you’re kind of putting them in that bucket?

BT: First of all, I mean, I think this is definitely a temporary event. The question is, how temporary are we talking? We’re definitely not talking weeks. I think we’re now, I think, everybody is of the opinion and I’ve listened to a lot of opinions here over the last several weeks. But I think the consensus is, this is going to be much longer. Even the President stepped up recently and really did the right thing and was being more of a realist, I think, as leader of this country.

So I think being a realist, I think it’s important to look at – this is a temporary event, but it’s going to take a while. So what are those temporary disruptions that are going to impact your shares in these companies. And we’ve been looking really close at this CARES Act.

Obviously, this is kind of a, I call it a band-aid. It’s a stimulus money. And frankly, it really provides something along the lines of business interruption insurance is probably the best way to look at it for companies. They’re not going to – it’s not like a lottery ticket, where these companies are going to get – they’re going to be profitable overnight because of the stimulus money is just a band-aid, it’s going to keep them operational.

And so we move back into this – move away from physical, what I call, physical distancing into a more normal environment – work environment and consumer environment. And so – but a couple of things that I’ll say to this point is, we looked at the CARES Act. And while it does provide advantages for certain sectors, like lodging, for example, and gaming, it also includes restaurants, and which is really interesting, because it includes restaurants, but it does not include retail.

And so what I mean by that, there are small businesses that can benefit from the stimulus money that are under 500 employees. But those companies that are larger retailers, for example, like, let’s take all of the names that you see walking through a Simon mall or Washington Prime (WPG) mall or Macerich (MAC) mall; Gucci, Nike, the big brands and they have over 500 employees.

Well, guess what? They don’t have stimulus coming to them. And also the double whammy to that business model and talking malls now is that, these companies are going to – they’re supposed to pay rent. We had a really interesting situation occurred last week. And I reported on this at Forbes, where Cheesecake Factory decided to stop paying rent. The CEO basically came out and said, we’re not paying rent for April.

And so that triggered, in my opinion, a series of messaging from a lot of these small REITs, particularly, Tom, and I think was the first to make it public and send his – send a memo out to all of his tenants saying that you have to pay rent. Now, you got to think of it like this. If you’re a big company and you’re not – you don’t have access to those companies, you don’t have access to those malls, these customers can’t go in, you can’t operate the property. You got to think, you’re along the lines of the Cheesecake Factory, CEO, I’m not paying rent.

Now Cheesecake is really a different situation. And I’m quite surprised by the CEO’s actions because of the fact that they don’t – they do operate in malls, but they have exterior injuries. So they can still operate their businesses. So I’m a little confused with those initiatives with Cheesecake. But I think you’re going to see – the bottom line is, you’re going to see rent checks that are not going to get cut.

And the question is, when those rent checks aren’t cut, does that mean the dividends are going to – aren’t going to get cut? And so, we’ve become extremely more defensive to this sector, the retail sector, in general. I just wrote yesterday on this retail apocalypse, I think there were 400 comments and I appreciate everybody’s comments. I’m sorry, I couldn’t get back to some of those.

But I will say, the – there’s definitely an ongoing question is the survival of this whole mall model. And I’ve been saying this for a long time, Daniel of Seeking Alpha, you can go to my articles dating back. Even last year, I think, what I wrote about the supply and demand of the mall space. And I’ve always said this. There are way too many malls in the U.S.

Our records indicate there are 1,400 malls, there should be half that number. And we felt like there was a period of normal rationalization that was going to occur over the next 10 to 20 years in which malls would go away and be repurposed to other mixed-use or even industrial or other uses. Now with this coronavirus, especially if this goes on to extended innings, which it seems like it is, you’re going to see a number of malls going away quicker and it’s going to take a much shorter than 10 or 20 years. It’s going to take a couple of months.

A lot of these mom-and-pop tenants, even though they may have access to this – to these funds, and by the way, I talked to a number of bankers and customers and actually CEOs and this money is not –it’s taken a lot of time. A lot of people don’t still understand it. The banks have to really understand what they’re doing, because they’re processing these loans for the SBA.

So I think, we’re – now we’re in April 2, as you pointed out. So these rent checks need to be cut and these companies don’t have the money to pay the rent and they’re waiting to go through the process of getting the funds. And again, this is just a band-aid. A lot of these companies, Daniel, weren’t profitable to start with it.

As a former franchisee for Papa John’s, I used to always say, you’re the – you’re a snowstorm away from going out of business. Well, now it’s not a snowstorm. I mean, there’s a lot of franchisees and small businesses who are just operating month-to-month. And so I think this is going to really disrupt retail in malls, in general, and that’s why we’re more bearish.

Simon is one of the few names that we do have a buy rating on now. The company does have adequate liquidity. They – it’s the golden rule. He who has the gold makes the rules. Simon has a lot of gold and they certainly have a lot of landlord power in the mall sector.

And I think at the end of the day, this is temporary. And when this is over, I think, Simon is going to be much stronger, because frankly, their competition is getting much, much, much weaker. So I question, whether a year from now when you and I were talking whether or not we’ll have seven malls, seven publicly-traded mall REITs, I think, we’ll have far fewer than that. And I think that’s half my view of this mall sector today.

Tanger is obviously not a mall, but they have a lot of an outlet center. And I think the outlet business model will survive. It’s not going to go the way of the dinosaur. Outlets didn’t have the same supply and demand problem that malls have.

But I will say, it’s going to impact these tenants. These tenants are going to be impacted. And, again, these companies, these larger retailers, they don’t – they’re larger, they’re too large to participate in the CARE Act funds. So they’re going to have to do it on their own. If they can’t get to the malls – if customers can’t get to the outlets, then they’re not paying rent.

So we think there’s a very good chance that – even Tanger. Again, that’s why we pivoted into this more defensive strategy. And really more defensive recommendation is, I think, there’s going to be some shorter-term pain, but again, there’s long-term gains. And that’s really the essential thing that investors should remember. I mean, there’s – this is really a beaten-down sector, and we’ll trend very lightly in that category.

Now, there are some sectors that I think we – they have – we believe have higher risk-adjusted returns. Net lease is another sector with obviously longer-term leases. Now they also have the same issues, and to a certain extent, the malls and the shopping centers do, because they do have certain tenants that are going to be impacted. And I’m going to point out a name that many of you are familiar with Store Capital. We’ve covered Store since the company went public, as ticker STOR. Warren Buffett, or I should say, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has an investment in Store Capital.

And like Store’s business model, they do a great job, probably one of the best jobs at underwriting their individual assets. And they really focus on unit level economics, which means they have some of the most profitable net lease real estate likely in the country. They’re not investment-grade-oriented, like say, Realty Income that focuses more on investment-grade credits behind their operators. But Store has – had – sold-off, I don’t know they closed yesterday, but I think they hit almost an all-time low and they sold-off drastically.

A lot of Store’s customers are these middle-market companies that can get the CARES Act funding. But, again, they need it quickly, I’m sure, and that’s obviously have an impact to the share price, because that’s a big part of their revenue. They’re not investment-grade companies.

But I will say not every – there’s not one single REIT, Daniel, that is pandemic proof. A good example of that is Realty Income, another net lease REIT. And they do have a large majority of investment-grade tenants and they’re very selective and they have a great underwriting program just like Store.

But, again, you’re looking at Realty Income’s portfolio and I wrote about this today, they do have exposure to the theater space, roughly 7%. And they do have exposure to LA Fitness, roughly 3%, just those two categories alone represent 10% of the overall revenue of Realty Income.

Now that Realty Income does have a satisfactory payout ratio of around 82%. So even if they were – those rent checks didn’t show up, say, in April and May, for Realty Income for the theaters and the LA Fitness, the company still has adequate capacity to cover its dividends. And I think they will do everything in their power to continue with their mantra of the monthly dividend company, which means they increase dividends every single year and they have since they went public.

But certainly, you can see this is a wide reaching situation that every – almost every property sector is seeing across the Board. And I think looking at the CARES Act, it’s really essential in the impact and the timing of that. Now, we also want to point out, we did also upgrades Omega Healthcare recently to a strong buy.

We’ve always been fairly bullish with Omega, even through the difficult times, where there were some operator issues in 2018, 2019. We did move the company away from its swan status, which means, we – they didn’t have the same blue chip credentials, frankly, because the payout ratio to Omega was getting tighter and tighter. Its operators were having more problems.

Now, again, looking at the CARES Act, I think, we see that the skilled nursing operators are going to benefit. If they are included as Medicare, Medicaid participants that these operators will have access to these funds, which they should. I think everybody agrees This is a healthcare crisis before it was a financial crisis, and healthcare is really the root of this issue.

So I think the companies like Omega’s operators will have, in our model, around a $1 million of band-aid or what I call business operate – business insurance, we’ll call it for lack of better word, to continue operating through the cycle, because these are critical-mission assets. When this finally goes away, and again, this is a temporary event, we all must understand.

But when this goes away, we’re still going to need this demand of skilled nursing facilities. The question I have is, will we need the demand of these malls? And I’ve always argued, we had too many. So I think this is going to really change the landscape of retail.

DS: Do you see any other sectors that are going to have, which – there’s sort of the temporary effects as you just mentioned, there’s also the fact that those temporary effects could be a knock-on, because tenants fail or because the large company stopped paying rent or whatever else. And I think you laid that out well.

Are there any other sort of consumer habit level long-term effects you could see, for example, one that’s popular that I think I brought up when we did a written roundtable last week was the work from home and the pressure it puts on office REITs? I’m just curious if you see any other, whether you buy that thesis or you see any other longer-term sort of changes that you’re watching for, as amidst these unprecedented times?

BT: Sure. Well, we’ve covered the office sector in great detail. And I just saw an article yesterday that we work is already starting to negotiate, which they should with their landlords, many of which are office REITs, and so you’ve already seen that impact. And I think you’re right, I think, there’s this behavioral element, where you’re seeing various habits that are formed.

And the longer this goes, I think, the longer these old habits change in their – there are going to be new habits. And I’ve already seen that personally myself in mine going to the gym, which I don’t go to the gym anymore. Walk in the target parking lot, and I can’t go to the gym, because they’re closed. And so I think habits are going to continue to change. And in the office sector, you’re right. I mean, I think we’re starting to see a huge demand in Zoom.

We’re actually doing videos now for our members at iREIT on Alpha, as well as Dividend Kings. And we’re using video platform to communicate just like you and I are to customers. And it’s been a really valuable part of our service. I think people really are adapting to this new age. And so you’re right, there are certain sectors that are going to certainly lose to this. But we think there are also sectors like CellTowers and data centers that are certainly going to be benefactors to this extended period that we’re in.

So I think that’s where we’re looking at another sector that I think is interesting is the Campus Housing sector, the only one publicly-traded Campus Housing REIT. But it really hits home. I’ve got a son who graduates from high school in May and I’ve got a daughter who graduates from from college in May. And it’s a, in fact, my oldest daughter, she is getting a refund, because her Campus Housing, her dormitory, she paid for the end of the year, I perhaps I did too, but she’s getting a refund for that.

And so, we’ve been looking at American Campus pretty closely and they’ve gotten really beaten down and they’ve got a great balance sheet, plenty of liquidity. But you got to understand the impact to companies like American Campus housing.

Now, again, I think this is a very temporary event. I don’t think that people are not going to – they’re going to stop going to college as a result of this coronavirus. The big question is, is this going to go through August? And if it goes through August, we’re talking about back-to-school and how that impacts retail. And look at all these retailers that are going to suffer, because they don’t have back-to-school sales.

And so, like I said, the longer this goes on, I think, you’re going to see much more dire consequences. Again, we’ve got 19 REITs that have cut the dividend. We’re watching these very closely. And by the way, just because a company cuts a dividend doesn’t mean it’s a bad stock. I mean, I see this a lot on Seeking Alpha. There’s a lot of people and we certainly want to avoid dividend cuts.

But we think at the end of the day, this is all going to be temporary. And I really think for REIT investors, this is best my takeaway message. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I’m personally looking to build my net worth substantially over the next couple of months. I’m working seven days a week and I really believe that there’s some tremendous opportunities.

I got excited when I was development, I’d go out and build shopping centers or net lease buildings and the value that I would create with building buildings. But this is like no other. There’s tremendous opportunity to unlock value. I can buy institutionally held real estate at amazing prices right now.

So we think there’s a great opportunity, but you got to be tactical and strategic and know what you’re investing in. And, again, we’re trying to look at this retail sector with a really a different lens, because we think there’s going to be a record number of store closures and potentially the impact of the consumer, I think, is going to be pretty tough.

I mean, you just pointed out, there’s 6.6 million people that are having jobs, jobless claims. And by the way, that number was predicted to be 3 million to 5 million. So I think, potentially a wave of personal bankruptcies that are also going to impact, obviously, consumer sentiment and behaviors in this country. So, again, it’s disruptive, but I think there’s certainly opportunity in the chaos.

DS: Okay. Any – just any last thoughts or any last names that you’re looking at as potential opportunities or opportunities?

BT: Yes, there’s a lot. And, again, I chose a retail. I mean, we’re being very careful and that is the higher risk that we’ve gone through and looked at each of these sectors. Some of the lower-risk sectors, I talked about the data centers, Digital Realty, we just wrote on it, is really fairly valued at this point. We’re going to pullback, because they’ve actually performed fairly well.

But CyrusOne is still rather cheap right now. Obviously, they’ve got a new CEO. There’s a little shift there. But we think there’s a lot of value with the CyrusOne, potentially that company could go private as always, that rumor been floating around for quite sometime. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see Blackstone go to work here.

If I were Blackstone, I’d be circling around a couple of names right now. Obviously, CyrusOne has been reported on quite frequently. CellTowers, I mean, obviously, it’s hard to get into CellTowers right now, because the prices are still somewhat elevated. But we’re watching. Self-Storage is a pretty resilient space. If people still going to store their stuff, there’s not any physical interaction there, really, to speak up.

Public Storage is really attracted by force right now, fortress balance sheet. We just wrote on that today on Seeking Alpha about this, there are seven public companies have A-rated balance sheet. We like all those companies for various reasons. And they all have various risk reward pieces that go with them.

So single-family residential is another sector, I like. Multi-family is a good sector, again, but there’s a lot of different places. Prisons, I will point out and prisons are a really speculative. We’ve always said, they’re speculative. Obviously, there’s prisoners that are also getting sick.

So you got to remember that, it’s a – it’s – every sector is being touched by this. But the prison model itself and it’s a critical-mission asset. It’s going to be around in six months, in six years. It obviously has the political tie to it and – but – and certainly more speculative in terms of the leverage in the debt that these prison operators have.

So we – and at this point, the game, Daniel, I know we’ve recommended some of those more speculative companies in the past. But my question is, why do you want to buy in some of these higher-risk companies when you can get great buys right now with some – great company with great balance sheet. So we’ve really pulled back away from some of this high-yielding REITs right now, because there’s so much value that we see in the higher-quality names out there.

So, I’ve really pivoted to defense. And I believe at the end of the day, like I said, this is temporary. It’s going to come back. And I think everybody is going to be appreciative of the fact that they bought some really incredible property in the form of REITs during this crisis.

DS: Okay, all right. Let’s leave it there. Any disclosures in any of the names you mentioned here? I mean, I know you’ve…

BT: As is written down the list, so obviously, Realty Income is my largest holding, I did talk about that. I still own Store and I own CyrusOne, I own Digital Realty in the data center base. CellTowers, we own Crown Castle. I own Public Storage an Extra Space. Office, we do own Easterly. I didn’t talk about at the DEA.

Net Lease, again, I talked about that. WP Carey, WP Carey is still healthcare. We do own Ventus, [ph] Physicians Realty, Omega Healthcare, LTC, and I do own both of the prison REITs in a speculative position, which means my modest positions at CoreCivic and GEO.

Gaming. We still have Vici. Still on Simon and we’re still on Tanger. I’m writing it. And I think Tanger eventually will come back in some form or fashion. Outlets aren’t going away and I think that’s about it.

DS: Okay, it’s thorough enough. I should say that I have a position in Berkshire, which came up very briefly. So okay, Brad, thank you so much. Stay safe out there, both health-wise and investing-wise, and thank you for coming on.

BT: Great. Thank you.

