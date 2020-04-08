A Potential Wave Of Foreclosures Could Mean Much Lower For Longer

The Mortgage Bankers Association warns that if a quarter of borrowers are granted a loan forbearance of six months or longer it could easily bankrupt the mortgage finance system.

Businesses providing mortgages, from REITs to banks and a variety of other lenders, are under siege. Their standard means of financing loans, more than adequate during normal times, simply cannot sustain the whipsaw markets that prevail under current circumstances. Lenders are requesting assistance from Federal entities and warning that unless appropriate measures are taken lending institutions could fall into bankruptcy. Although I believe the situation will be addressed, there are other concerns for both lenders and borrowers that may have adverse effects on the economy and the stock market.

A week ago, I provided an article dissecting the Coronavirus Aid Bill. I outlined my concerns regarding efforts to provide loans to small businesses. Here is an excerpt from the article:

The Coronavirus Aid Bill is designed in part to support small businesses and prevent a cascade effect that could cripple the economy. I am concerned there is no mechanism in place to provide the intervention the bill is designed to implement. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster relief loans are generally approved within 21 days; however, following Hurricane Katrina, SBA loans were processed in 74 days, on average. Furthermore, nine months after the storm wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast, more than half of the businesses that had loans approved had not received funds or had received only partial funding.

I noted the $9.7 billion dedicated to the Katrina disaster pales in comparison to $377 billion in funding provided in the aid bill. I also provided stats outlining the impact wide spread small business failures would have on the US economy.

Now I find myself pondering a second potential crisis, this one related to the banking industry.

Take a look at Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT). These REITs have two things in common: they invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and their shares dropped roughly 90% over the last month.

The business model of these REITs is to purchase mortgage-backed securities and leverage them by borrowing short term using RMBS as collateral. The companies make money from the spread between the borrowing rates and the yields of the mortgage bonds and are highly leveraged.

This announcement from MITT management explains what caused the drops in share price.

"In recent weeks, due to the turmoil in the financial markets resulting from the global pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, the Company and its subsidiaries have received an unusually high number of margin calls from financing counterparties."

There are a number of mortgage related REITs, all suffering from the same circumstances. Their rush to liquidate assets pushed yields up just as the Fed was working to lower rates.

Consequently, the Fed took action, to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars over a two week period, to stabilize the markets and support the flow of credit. While those actions aided the REITs, they had an inverse effect on mortgage originators.

Mortgage lenders short mortgage-backed securities when they issue new loans. This is to hedge against loans that may fall in value before the lender can sell the loan to Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae. The Fed's actions caused brokers to demand that lenders sell their holdings or add money to their trading accounts.

Under normal circumstances, the lenders would quell the losses through gains provided by new mortgages; however, the COVID-19 crisis stifled mortgage originations. Once again, I'll rely on a quote, this from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), to provide a succinct overview of the problem.

"Broker-dealers' margin calls on mortgage lenders reached staggering and unprecedented levels by the end of the past week. The inability of a large set of responsibly-managed lenders to meet these margin calls would jeopardize the very objective of the Federal Reserve's agency MBS purchases -- the smooth functioning of both the primary and secondary mortgage markets." MBA Chief Executive Officer Robert Broeksmit

That isn't the only problem facing lenders. Those who lost income from the coronavirus can delay their mortgage payments 180 days, provided they have federally backed mortgages.

Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, estimates that if the economy remains closed throughout the summer, 30% of homeowners could default on their loans. This compares to a delinquency rate a bit above 10% in 2009.

Should this forecast come true, it would represent the largest foreclosure rate in history.

Moody's currently forecasts a drop in existing-home sales to 4 million units in the second quarter. That's down from the most recent 5.4 million-unit rate and approaches the 2008-2009 financial crisis numbers.

"This is an unprecedented event. The great financial crisis happened over a number of years. This is happening in a matter of months -- a matter of weeks." Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Bank of America has already permitted 50,000 mortgage borrowers to delay payments, and that is but one bank.

The MBA estimates that if a quarter of borrowers are granted a loan forbearance of six months or longer, costs to loan servicers would reach $75 billion to $100 billion, easily bankrupting the mortgage finance system.

According to data released by the MBA, forbearance requests increased 1,270% between the week of March 2 and the week of March 16, and 1,896% between the week of March 16 and the week of March 30.

Here are excerpts from a letter the MBA sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

"MBA firmly believes that further action by Treasury and the Federal Reserve is needed to ensure the orderly functioning of the housing finance market. Specifically, Treasury and the Federal Reserve should: increase the scale and scope of agency mortgage-backed security (MBS) asset purchase operations; and develop a liquidity facility to support the mortgage servicing sector in anticipation of widespread borrower payment forbearance." "In normal and even stressed environments, such as a localized natural disaster, servicers can withstand this liquidity pressure. Widespread, national borrower forbearance at the levels being proposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, extends well beyond any servicer advance obligations previously envisioned, and is beyond the capacity of the private sector alone to support." Robert D. Broeksmit, president and chief executive officer of MBA

My Conclusion

I find it unlikely that the worst case scenario outlined in this article will occur. Nonetheless, it provides insight to the stresses this crisis places on businesses and consumers.

I ask investors to ponder these questions:

What will be the ripple effect from business closures, mortgage delinquencies, and extended unemployment?

When will small businesses reopen?

How many homeowners will forego paying their mortgage out of necessity or to husband their resources?

Will spending be curtailed after social distancing is relaxed simply due to a lack of money?

Will consumers hunker down to make financial preparations for a potential second wave of the coronavirus?

Congress passed a bill allowing withdrawals of up to $100,000 form 401(k) and 403(b) plans without penalties. Will this place a significant drag on markets?

The best case scenario for an effective vaccine's availability is a year. A remission of COVID-19 this summer could be followed by a return of the virus as weather cools.

A reasonable person could conclude that consumers will either be forced to keep their money in their pockets to pay deferred bills or marshal their funds out of fear or prudence.

Without a resurgence in consumer spending, the economy, and therefore the stock market, will likely (at best) remain in the doldrums for an extended period.

Two weeks ago, I was of the opinion that America would probably return to some semblance of normal by summer's end. Now, I'm not so sure. We very well might be in for a period of lower for longer on many fronts.

However, I want to be clear. My personal view is that we will not experience a repeat of the Great Depression. At the same time, I think it is unlikely that the market will recover anywhere near previous highs during this calendar year.

When I consider the facts presented in this article, as well as those provided in my previous piece outlining efforts designed to aid small businesses, I've concluded that I will forego additional investments at this juncture.

When the market began its swoon, I took my losses in stride. I waited on the sidelines until the 19th of last month. At that time, I increased my positions for a week with a degree of elan. I added a sum equivalent to 5% of my pre-crisis portfolio to a wide variety of stocks and ETFs. I have since hit the pause button.

I would prefer to err on the side of caution than attempt to catch a falling knife in the dark. In other words, my appraisal of the situation is that it is too fluid and opaque for me to invest additional funds at this time. I would rather miss a fraction of the upside than risk large losses by a market that could continue to fall precipitously.

I am setting my dividend payments aside and selling long term calls, well above both my cost basis and my perceived valuation of my investments to create income for future stock market funds while I monitor developments.

It is my fervent hope that my fears will prove unfounded.

Godspeed to all.

(Here is a link to a Squawk Box interview providing additional insight into this issue.)

One Last Word

