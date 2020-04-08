Crane Is Now Available At An Attractive Price

Crane’s (CR) share price has dropped precipitously during the recent correction in the stock market. The shares are now available at an attractive valuation. The company has a couple of growth drivers which will drive its revenue growth upwards in the next five years. Long-term growth-oriented investors can buy the shares around the current price in order to maximize their gain.

Crane is a manufacturer of diversified engineered products. It manufactures fluid handling system products, payment and merchandising products, aerospace and electronics products, and engineered material products. The company’s end-markets include the following industries: oil and gas, chemical production, power, general industries, non-residential and municipal construction, payment automation solutions, aerospace, and defense and space. Image Source: Wikimedia

Growth Drivers

Crane’s fluid handling system product family is its primary growth driver. The company offers highly engineered and highly reliable fluid handling devices, which include process valves, commercial valves, and pumps. Process valves are manufactured for oil and gas, chemical, power and general industrial markets. Commercial valves are manufactured for non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets. Pumps are manufactured for oil and gas, municipal, industrial, commercial and military markets. The oil and gas industry today is seeing increasing exploration activities, with increasing need for transportation of oil and gas from one place to another. This is driving the demand for pumps and valves across the globe. The fluid handling system market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, which implies that Crane’s fluid handling system products are available in a growing market and these products will have strong market demand. On January 31, 2020, Crane acquired CIRCOR International’s (CIR) Instrumentation & Sampling (“I&S”) business for $172 million. I&S develops a broad range of critical fluid control system products used in severe service environments. These products will perfectly complement Crane’s fluid handling system products.

Crane’s payment processing product family is its another growth driver. The company develops payment acceptance products that improve its customers’ efficiency. These products include coin and bill acceptors, dispensers and recyclers, and high-speed cash and coin counting and sorting machines. These products are used in various applications, such as casino gaming, vending, retail self-checkout, parking, payment kiosks, etc. According to a report, “The global payment processing solutions market size is expected to grow from USD 39.3 billion in 2019 to USD 64.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.” Crane’s payment processing product revenue will grow at a similar rate. On December 31, 2019, Crane acquired Cummins-Allison Corp. for $160 million. Cummins-Allison offers cash and coin counting and sorting machines and retail cash office solutions. These products will be aligned with Crane’s retail, gaming and financial services products.

Competition

Crane operates in a highly competitive market environment. Its competitors include IDEX Corporation (IEX), Dover Corporation (DOV), Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and ITT Inc. (ITT). Crane competes with its competitors on the basis of offering high quality products, offering competitive prices, technological differentiation, and superior after-sales service. In order to remain competitive in the markets, the company focuses on developing new products, improving existing products, and customizing existing products. In addition, the company offers a wide array of products, which helps it remain more competitive compared to some of its competitors.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Crane’s fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net loss was $1.89 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $1.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the company’s fourth quarter 2019 EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $1.64 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 sales were $838 million, down 0.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Crane’s full-year 2019 GAAP EPS was $2.20, compared to $5.50 in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, full-year 2019 EPS was $6.02, compared to $5.99 in 2018. The company’s full-year 2019 sales came in at $3.3 billion, a decline of 2% compared to 2018. The company’s full-year 2019 free cash flow was $325 million, compared to free cash flow of $305 million in full-year 2018.

These results were not great. However, considering the macroeconomic challenges of 2019, these results were not bad either. The fact that Crane was able to increase its free cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital spending) in 2019 was impressive.

Valuation

Crane’s competitors are IDEX Corporation, Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corporation and ITT Inc. Crane’s non-GAAP forward PE multiple is 7.57x, compared to IDEX’s 26.03x, Dover’s 13.60x, Flowserve’s 11.48x, and ITT’s 12.40x. Crane’s trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 0.83x, compared to IDEX’s 4.20x, Dover’s 1.57x, Flowserve’s 0.79x, and ITT’s 1.37x. Crane’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 6.84x, compared to IDEX’s 20.00x, Dover’s 11.79x, Flowserve’s 9.94x, and ITT’s 10.96x.

Crane is attractively valued compared to its competitors. However, the company’s balance sheet is not too strong. The balance sheet consists of $393.90 million of cash and $1.11 billion of debt. The company’s net leverage is 1.23x, which is okay. Crane’s fluid handling and payment processing products have significant demand in the markets (and these markets are growing as well). As a result, the products will generate meaningful revenue growth for the company in the next five years. Although Crane is funding a part of its growth through debt, the facts that its products have demand in the markets and they belong to growth markets, make the debt issue less significant.

I expect that Crane’s overall revenue growth in the next five years will be in a CAGR of mid-single digits. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $3,283.1 million. If the company’s revenue grows at a CAGR of 5% in the next five years, its 2024-end revenue will be $4,190 million or $70.78 per share. In the last five years, the company’s shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 0.65x and 2.15x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 2.15x on the company’s 2024-end revenue per share, I get $152 as the company’s 2024-end share price.

Risks

The recent slowdown of global economic growth and volatility in commodity prices, including the weakness in the crude oil prices, could negatively impact the level of new capital investments and planned maintenance expenditures of Crane’s fluid handling customers. As a result, Crane’s fluid handling products could see lower demand, which could negatively impact the company's overall revenue growth and operating results.

In order to remain competitive in the markets, the company develops new products or product enhancements and introduces them in the markets in a timely manner. However, for doing so, the company is required to make new capital investments, expand marketing efforts, and reallocate resources. After doing all of these, if the company’s new products or product enhancements are not accepted in the markets, its operating results could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Crane’s fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results were okay amid a challenging macro backdrop. I expect full-year 2020 results will be a bit softer due to reduced economic activities as a result of the widespread coronavirus pandemic. However, I believe from 2021 onwards global economy will start to recover and Crane’s results will start to improve as well. Investors with a long-term time horizon can buy Crane’s shares around the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.