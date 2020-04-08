Wells Fargo: Significant Undervaluation Creates High Return, Low Risk Opportunity

Investment Summary

Wells Fargo (WFC) is a good business a with very sticky customer base that is being undervalued due to pessimism from the recent account scandal and related ongoing issues. While macroeconomic issues could create earnings and share price volatility in any short term period, we believe owning Wells Fargo over the next decade and beyond has very little risk and should lead to above average investment returns.

Business Overview

Established in 1852, Wells Fargo is one of the oldest and largest banks in the United States. It has a simple business model focused on meeting the financial needs of US consumers and business (small and large). It primary focus is on collecting checking and savings deposits, making loans, as well as managing the wealth and investments of its clients.

Wells Fargo’s main competitors are JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C), all of whom have more exposure to riskier and volatile products like derivatives, trading, and investment banking. By avoiding these products as well as the worst lending practices during the global financial crisis, Wells Fargo (until recently) has had a pristine image and reputation in the financial world.

Customer Value Proposition and Barriers to Entry

Wells Fargo’s key strength is that it has the #1 market share in US retail deposits, with leading positions across most states. As a customer, think of how painful and difficult it is to switch your bank – this is why deposits are very “sticky”. As consumers, we rely on them to collect our paychecks, purchase goods, get financing, and manage our savings. Businesses rely on them to collect from their customers, pay employees and vendors, purchase supplies, and also get financing. Banks are integrated into the fabric of our lives and switching to a competitor happens extremely rarely because it’s so disruptive to daily life.

Wells Fargo has among the broadest footprints and most convenient locations, allowing it to collect deposits at the lowest costs. These deposits are very valuable as they provide the lowest-cost, most stable source of money that can be used to make loans. Deposit relationships also serve as the anchor tying customers to a bank and create revenue up-sell opportunities.

Source: Wells Fargo 12.5.2019 Investor Presentation by Mary Mack

Because of the sticky nature of banking and the scale advantages of large banks in areas like marketing, technology, and regulatory / compliance, the number of banks in the US has been on a steady downward trend for the last 30 years. These smaller banks have closed or been acquired. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo’s deposits have been steadily climbing over time. Regardless of the economic conditions or any other threats, deposits have continued to grow, which Wells Fargo has used to lend and make more money.

Source: FDIC (All-FDIC Insured US Commercial Banks), Wells Fargo SEC Filings and Woodmere Value Management Analysis

The "Fake Accounts" Scandal

In 2016, Wells Fargo got caught up in a scandal where its lower level employees had been creating millions of fake savings and checking accounts in order to meet sales targets. We don’t think this was due to any unfixable cultural issues at the company, but rather dumb incentives created by upper and middle management that caused a small portion of employees to behave very unethically. The scandal also led to other issues being disclosed, including customers being forced to buy car insurance and losing their homes.

While the scandal has lead to temporary reputational damage for Wells Fargo that impacted new account openings, customers did not rush to switch banks. For reasons mentioned earlier, deposits have in fact been largely steady and recently resumed their upward climb. We expect with the passage of time and more focus on the customer experience, Wells Fargo will one day fully restore the faith of its customers.

However, as a consequence of the scandal, the Federal Reserve has restricted Wells Fargo’s ability to grow its balance sheet. Until it has addressed its incentive systems, management issues, and certain board governance practices, Wells Fargo will not be allowed to grow its assets over $1.95 trillion. This will essentially limit Wells Fargo’s ability to grow its profits (except for via cost cutting) until the Fed lifts its restriction.

Management

In late 2019, Wells Fargo announced that Charles Scharf would become its new CEO. Charles trained under JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (arguably the best leader in the banking industry) after which he served as CEO of BNY Mellon and CEO of Visa. We think Charles has the right personality and skillset to lead Wells Fargo over the coming years. In the near term, he will provide a fresh perspective to making the changes needed to appease the Federal Reserve and correct any remaining reputational damage with customers and upgrade the management structure. In the long term, Charles has stated will be focused on making Wells Fargo much more efficient via cost cutting (for which there is a big opportunity relative to its competitors, as you can see in the charts below) and technology investments, as well as ultimately returning the company to growth. As Charles said during the most recent earnings call (Q4 2019):

“And just to be clear, we are well aware that our expense levels are significantly too high. Part of this is driven by significant project expenses related to the historical issues, part is due to the necessary investments in technology, and part is due to significant inefficiencies that exist across the organization. But there is no reason why we shouldn't have best in class efficiency with these businesses at this scale and that ultimately will be our goal. And know we've had pockets of strong performance, we're also well aware that our rate of customer and revenue growth is too low. Given what we've been through, this isn't surprising.”

Source: JPMChase 2019 Annual Report

Defined as total non-interest expense as % of total revenue. JPM = JPMorgan Chase, C= Citigroup, BAC = Bank of America, GS = Goldman Sachs, WFC = Wells Fargo, MS = Morgan Stanley. Represents the Annual Earnings as a % of Tangible Common Equity (TCE). TCE represents book value, less preferred equity, goodwill and intangible assets.

Growth Opportunity

As the amount of money in our financial system continues to grow via inflation and general American prosperity, it’s very likely that Wells Fargo’s deposit base will keep increasing. This will allow it to make more and more loans and when combined with the efficiency gains, will ultimately drive a much higher level of profits over time. While the near term is uncertain given lingering trust issues with customers as well as the temporary growth restrictions from the Fed, the long-term outlook for Wells Fargo is tied to the future of US consumers and businesses.

Expected Return

Wells Fargo currently trades at ~$30 per share, or at about 7 times earnings due to the temporary issues discussed above and uncertainty caused by COVID-19. We estimate it’s worth at least $50 per share today at 12 times earnings and think it could be worth at least $100 per share in 10 years, including dividends, resulting in a ~13% annualized return. We think there is potential upside to as much as $200 per share, including dividends, if the Fed releases their growth restrictions in the next few years, Wells Fargo can reduce its costs to a level in line with competitors, and interest rates return to more normal levels. This would result in a ~21% annualized return.

Risks

Primary risks specific to Wells Fargo are when customers begin to fully trust it again, when the Fed ends their growth restrictions, and if competitors can take advantage of its hurt brand to increase market share. We view these risks as limited given the stickiness of deposits; Wells Fargo is already seeing improvements in customer satisfaction, with much more to come; and the Fed is likely to restrictions in the next year or 2 to support economic growth.

Other general banking industry risks include macroeconomic factors (e.g., recessions), increased regulations, and an unfavorable political environment. Macroeconomic issues unfortunately occur periodically and there is nothing a bank can do about these except have a strong, conservative balance sheet, which Wells Fargo does. Increased regulations should favor larger banks as they are best positioned to bear higher costs. An unfavorable political environment could lead to things like higher future corporate tax rates but given the long-term opportunity for higher revenues and lower costs, we think the downside risk is low at these prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.