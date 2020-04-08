JOYY: Momentum Slowing, But Still Undervalued

All of JOYY's apps should benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak around the world as more people are stuck at home.

2019 marks the 3rd year since we've started analyzing JOYY (YY). When we began our research in 2017, JOYY was just a live-streaming platform based in China. At that time, live-streaming was the hottest industry in China, and JOYY stock had tripled by the end of the year. However, in 2018, the stock plummeted as competition in live-streaming intensified and growth slowed. Despite this, the HUYA (HUYA) IPO turned out well, tripling in less than a month. At the end of 2018, JOYY acquired Bigo at a $2bil valuation, marking its transition from live-streaming to a social media company.

Today, JOYY is a leader in the global live-streaming, short-form video, and communications industries, with nearly 500mil mobile MAUs across its 7 apps. Despite this, it is trading near its lowest point in years, and we believe this represents a major opportunity to get a great company at a cheap price.

2019 - A transition year

2019 was an incredibly interesting year for JOYY. With the acquisition of Bigo, JOYY became an entirely different company with 3 different segments - YY Live, Bigo, and HUYA, all of which we believe have a lot of potential.

YY Live continued to play its role as a cash cow. While revenue growth continued to decelerate, margins continued to remain stable, with gross margins remaining around the 45% mark and operating margins remaining slightly below 20%. Again, we believe the real operating margin of YY Live should be around 25%, but the high marketing expenses for Hago have brought it down to below 20%.

Hago's user base also continued to grow, but growth has rapidly slowed, with QOQ growth of just low single digits in Q4 compared to near 60% YOY growth. We must admit this is somewhat disappointing as we had thought Hago's unique social gaming mechanics would lead to much higher growth in users, but growth seems to have peaked for now.

Monetization, however, is now improving substantially, with sequential revenue growth of 20% and more expected in 2020. Management continues to improve Hago by launching video and live streaming and by adding interest-based user groups. As Hago continues to mature, we expect YY Live's margins to gradually improve back into the 25% range.

Bigo

Bigo also continued to execute on all fronts. Bigo Live continued its expansion in developed markets, growing its paying users 50% in 6 months. It is quite impressive how Bigo Live has been able to capture share in developed markets from well-capitalized competitors like Twitch or YouTube Live, and we believe this bodes well for future growth.

In particular during the fourth quarter, BIGO Live maintained its numerical growth trajectory in developed world around the world. As a result, the revenue generated by BIGO Live in developed markets such as the U.S., Japan, Europe and other regions represented 31% of BIGO Live's total revenues in the fourth quarter. Notably, this revenue growth was driven by 50% increase in BIGO Live's paying user base in developed countries in December 2019 as compared to June 2019, resulting from our focus on the cultivation of the platform's operational efficiency, localization capabilities and cultural sensitivity in regional markets. Source: Q4 2019 call

Likee continued to show slower user growth but improved monetization. In the past, Likee had been hard to monetize due to its user base being in developing countries like India; however, management has now completed the initial development and testing for Likee's advertising system, and plan to start testing the system in Q1 2020.

In the same way, we have completed the initial development and testing for Likee's advertising system which we try to launch in the first quarter of 2020. Leveraging this system, Likee will enable advertisers to place ads within Likee's short-form video feats allow content creators to promote their fee-based content across the platform and ultimately unleash another stream of monetization in addition to our live streaming virtual gift monetization. Source: Q4 2019 call

According to management, Likee continued to gain market share in Russia and India in 2019 and has become one of the leading players in both markets. We believe the leading position in India will be an incredibly valuable asset over the next few decades as India continues to become one of the largest economies in the world.

In addition, Likee continued to make segue in target markets such as Indonesia and Russia capturing a substantial share of the market during the period to catch with the leading players in both countries. Source: Q4 2019 call

We believe increased monetization of Likee will result in the continued fast growth of revenues from the Bigo segment, which has already shown nearly 50% growth from Q2 to Q4 2019. It should also lead to an improvement in operating margins, which currently is around -27% for the Bigo segment.

Notably, IMO was not discussed in the call, which is odd, but, most likely, management wanted to focus on the other apps. Either way, we remain optimistic about IMO's prospects considering the success of other messaging apps like Line or Kakao.

COVID-19

As everyone probably knows by now, COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on China's economy. However, since YY has most of its money coming from live-stream donations, there will likely be a very little negative impact on YY's revenue stream from the virus. In fact, forcing everyone to remain home actually helped to improve YY's viewership numbers substantially, so YY Live's net revenues may actually see an increase YOY. The same goes for HUYA, except that HUYA has more revenue coming from advertising, so revenues may not grow as much.

Source: Questmobile

If more people around the world start going into quarantine, Bigo could also see strong growth in viewership and revenues as more people start to use Likee, Bigo Live, and IMO. For example, the number of overall reviews for Likee has doubled within the last month, which could signal increasing daily installs.

Source: sensortower

Valuation

YY remains incredibly cheap, even after rebounding into the high 50s. Even though target valuation has come down substantially since our last article, YY is still valued at around 1/4rd of our new target valuation.

Valuation Reasoning YY Live $3.2bil By our calculations, YY Live generated slightly above $400mil in 2019, but since growth seems to have slowed, we have reduced our multiple to around 8x, putting the valuation at $3.2bil Bigo Live $1.8bil Since YY Live is valued at around 2x revenue, we valued Bigo Live at a similar multiple HUYA stake $1.1bil Based on the market value of HUYA stock Hago $1.8bil We revised our valuation estimate for Hago due to lower than expected growth in MAUs Net cash $1.6bil From balance sheet Likee $7bil We use a valuation of $60 per MAU which short video company Kuaishou is valued at. IMO $2.1bil Hard to pin a valuation on IMO, but to be conservative we value each MAU at around $10 Total $18.6bil

Some investors believe these valuations are justified for Chinese companies because of the risk of fraud, which happened at Luckin Coffee recently. While we admit that JOYY management has in the past executed some shareholder unfriendly actions like buying Bigo when the stock was near all-time lows, we believe the risk of fraud is low because the stats are verified by third-party services like sensortower, so we are still confidently investing in this company.

Takeaway

Overall, JOYY is an incredibly cheap app company with a disruptive business model, plenty of cash, and millions of users around the world waiting to be monetized. We are very confident about YY's long-term prospects and continue to hold a large position in the company.

