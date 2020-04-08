VCSH: 2.96% Yielding ETF, Supported By Fed's Decision To Protect Corporate Debt Market

This time, we will present our readers with the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH). It is one of the largest ETFs available to retail investors on the market which is primarily focused on investment-grade corporate bond securities with a duration of 1-5 years. It has recently declared a monthly dividend payment of $0.202 per share for March 2020, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. That makes up an approximately 2.96% dividend yield as of April 3, 2020, which is way above the corresponding US 3 Y Treasury yield of 0.37%. We find that the Fed's decision to purchase the investment-grade corporate debt as a result of unprecedented volatility on the credit markets should act as the key bullish catalyst. In our view, it should protect investors in the case of the continuation of the downturn of credit markets because of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. and globally.

About the Fund

This ETF has a total AUM of $22.6 billion and is passive by its nature. Basically, it is trying to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index. Therefore, during normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds included in the index.

"Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies, with maturities between 1 and 5 years." (Source: Prospectus)

The fund offers a yield to maturity of 1.70%, with an average effective maturity of 2.9 years. That is in line with the underlying benchmark, which points out that the portfolio management team has been successful so far to replicate the portfolio characteristics of the benchmark. In terms of YTM, it is roughly 140 bps higher than the closest risk-free equivalent - US 3 Year Treasury yield of 0.37% (as of 04/06/2020). This ETF does not utilize leverage to outperform its benchmark, compared to some actively managed funds in the corporate bonds universe.

The total annual fee of 0.05% is way lower than what our regular investors are customized with when it comes down to the most popular actively managed funds in the field. According to the figure above, investors could save up to 9% of initial investment compared to category average funds in the field over the 10-year horizon. This is quite a significant difference as investors should also take into account all of the potential compounding returns they could have lost because of an excessive management fee.

This ETF is entirely invested in investment-grade credit securities. In our view that is definitely a big plus, given the uncertainty surrounding future economic growth of the U.S. economy. Especially, when it comes down to small-to-medium sized businesses in the highly impacted traditional industries due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting small businesses in a variety of ways. From loss of business to remote work, things are changing fast during the COVID-19 outbreak and businesses are being forced to adapt. (Source: US Chamber)

Not many companies have enough cash on their hand or well-protected balance sheets to finance their slowdown in revenue over the coming months or even quarters. For instance, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has recently announced that it is burning around $60 million a day of cash, while the CEO Ed Bastian expects a 90% decline in revenue for Q2 20. In the worst-case scenario, if we assume that DAL will have to cut their flights for half a year in 2020 combined with an existing cash burn of $60 million a day, then the company would face a total cash burn of $10.8 billion. Contrarily, the company has reported total cash & short-term investments of approximately $2.9 billion at the end of FY 19. That basically enables the company to burn cash on a standalone basis for only slightly less than 50 days. Before the coronavirus outbreak, DAL had an investment-grade rating but has been recently cut to junk by S&P.

"The credit-ratings firm cut Delta (ticker: DAL) to BB, two tiers below investment grade, from its previous rating of BBB-, the bottom rung of the investment-grade scale. The analysts are keeping the airline's debt on watch for further downgrades, and said they would keep watching to determine the ultimate consequences of the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic." (Source: Business Insider)

Our point is that plenty of companies in the most negatively impacted industries, including transportation, travel, hospitality, industrials, or oil & gas might face an unprecedented number of investment-grade credit rating rate cuts in the near future.

"Investors are anticipating the credit downgrades and sending down the price of many corporate bonds, pushing up the yields of $320 billion of investment grade corporate debt rated one notch above junk above 6%, according to Ice Data Services." (Source: Forbes)

Therefore, it is really important for potential investors to really dig deeper into portfolio construction of the relevant short-term corporate bond CEFs or ETFs to discover whether they are coronavirus crisis-proof or not. In the case of VCSH, it has almost 90% of securities rated at A or Baa, which is a notch or two above the junk-rating territory. Consequently, investors face a reasonable risk of potential massive credit rating downgrades of the securities in the portfolio over the coming months.

The investment-grade credit securities issued by industrial companies consist of roughly 52.8% of the total market value of the fund. As we have previously pointed out with the case of Delta Air Lines, we are slightly concerned that this fund has such a high exposure to the industrial industry. One of the reasons is a weaker outlook of the manufacturing industry for the rest of 2020 compared to prior years because of a global coronavirus crisis.

"Continuing into 2020, it is predicted that the industry will continue to experience uncertainty, as manufacturers provide mixed outlooks for the industry. Currently 67.9% have a positive outlook for the industry, while 32.1% have a negative outlook - a 26% decrease in positivity compared to 2019 at 93.9%. Deloitte expects this mixed view to prevail in 2020." (Source: Deloitte)

On the other hand, the remaining 42.3% has been issued by companies in the finance and utilities industries. We believe that particular industries are better positioned to absorb the negative effects of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Our readers can find more information about our view on the financial and industrial industry in our previous article analyzing Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO).

According to the figure above, the top 10 holdings consist of well-known multinational companies including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) or Verizon (NYSE:V). Compared to some other ETFs or CEFs in the field, which can have up to 70% of the total portfolio in the top 10 holdings, this ETF has only less than 3%. In addition, the total number of fixed income securities in the portfolio is 2,274, which makes this fixed income portfolio diversified enough for our taste. Therefore, investors do not have to worry about the performance of individual stocks in the top 10 holdings as this ETF is trying to capture the overall performance of the investment-grade credit securities market with a key focus on finance and industrial industries.

Performance

According to the figure above, both historical market price and NAV have been quite stagnant in the range of $78-80 per share over the last five years.

However, a major drawdown occurred over the last couple of weeks, when the major U.S. stock market indexes crashed for more than 30% because of the global spread of the coronavirus crisis. In fact, the NAV and market price have both declined by approximately 4.5% over the last month. Nevertheless, both market price and NAV started to rebound in late March 2020, after the Fed announced its incentive to purchase investment-grade corporate debt and major ETFs, which are tracking investment-grade corporate bond indexes.

"In an unprecedented U.S. action, the Federal Reserve moved on Monday to buy corporate debt, one of several actions the U.S. central bank took in a massive start-of-the-week intervention to support credit markets amid the dramatic economic impact of dealing with the coronavirus. The Fed said it would launch two credit facilities to back corporate credit markets, a Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility for new bond and loan issuances and a Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility to provide liquidity for outstanding corporate bonds." (Source: Forbes)

In our view, that is definitely something that should act as a safety cushion, which can protect investors in this ETF in the near future. Especially now when there is a reasonable risk of a potential unprecedented downturn of the investment-grade corporate bond, as a result of possible worsening of the coronavirus crisis over the coming months.

Looking at longer-term annualized returns, this ETF has achieved a similar annualized total return (market price) on a 3-year and 5-year basis of 2.11% and 1.98%, respectively. In addition, it has been able to outperform relevant NAV of the category by approximately 70 bps during both periods. This gap even widens to 90 bps when we consider a 10-year period as it has achieved a total return (market price) of 2.64%. We believe that one of the reasons might be a lower total annual fee compared to the category average.

This chart indicates that this fund has slightly underperformed its closest peers on the market - iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) and SPDR® Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) as it has generated an approximately 25 bps lower total return over the last year. Nevertheless, the portfolio management team has been able to replicate the performance of the underlying benchmark Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate 1-5 years Index, which has achieved a 1 bps lower return than VCSH over the last year.

In general, ETFs trade at premium/discount to NAV at close to 0%. However, because of wild swings in the financial markets over the last month, all of the previously mentioned ETFs reached a discount to NAV of approximately 5%. That is highly unusual for this type of funds to trade out of sync with their underlying portfolio. One of the problems arises in pricing dynamics of fixed income securities, as ETFs have to report their daily NAV even though some of the fixed-income securities in the portfolio have been illiquid over the last couple of days or weeks.

"The way pricing works for those bonds that haven't traded in a while, said Nadig, is that a model looks at the last time a bond has traded and then adjusts the untraded price based on how similar assets have traded to determine a fair value. The problem with that model is that it doesn't react quickly, which is imperative in the current high-volatility market." (Source: CNBC)

Nevertheless, once the news hit the credit markets over the upcoming purchasing of investment-grade corporate debt by Fed, discount/premium to NAV returned back to a normal level for all of the previously mentioned ETFs.

Distributions

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

VCSH has been able to return to its shareholders a monthly distribution in the range of $0.10-0.20 per share, over the last couple of years. In fact, shareholders received an annual distribution (TTM) of $2.23, which makes up a distribution rate (market price) of 2.96% as of 04/03/2020. However, VCSH now offers a roughly 20 bps lower annual distribution yield (market price) compared to its closest peer IGSB. Even though investment-grade corporate credit securities have been under enormous pressure over the last month, VCSH has been able to declare a monthly dividend of $0.202 per share at the end of last month. That is in line with some of the highest monthly dividends paid to its shareholders last year, which was labeled by the robust economic and strong performance of the financial markets in 2019. In our view, that definitely points out that this ETF has been resilient so far over the initial innings of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Conclusion

We believe this fund offers a very high dividend yield of almost 3%, considering the fact it covers investment-grade credit securities with a short-term duration. In our view, investors who would like to increase their exposure to negatively impacted industries because of a coronavirus crisis like industrials should definitely consider a group of ETFs which are tracking the performance of fixed income securities. For instance, if a major domestic company like an airline goes bankrupt, equity holders will most likely lose everything, while debtholders can still take control of the company and maybe even profit after the potential restructuring of the company. In terms of major risks, investors should definitely consider a worse than expected deterioration of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. For instance, a later-than-expected relaunch of the negatively impacted domestic industries because of a nation-wide lockdown could trigger an additional wave of credit rating cuts.

