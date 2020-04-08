Monday Stocks Acted Like We Found A Cure, Yesterday Reversed Sharply, Thursday Is Key

I hate to be a total bear so take a look at the medical device sector. No one is getting a new knee right now, but in three months they should start.

Clearly no vaccine has been found…

Most experts are giving at least a year for a vaccine to be found, tested and released. Then we have to get 90% of the population that has no natural antibodies to actually get the vaccine. This piece is a continuation of my Sunday note. In that note, I basically averred that the arc of the disease will have turned in the US, and be celebrated by the market. Moreover, that other countries have turned last week in their grim arc of illness and demise, again supportive of our markets. Today we learn that China has opened Wuhan, and allowed free travel out of quarantine with some restrictions. The great good news yet to come is a definitive treatment for COVID-19 in the way of antibody treatment, antivirals, and immunosuppressants that have not been revealed. That news, along with widespread testing advances, will certainly but temporarily loft the indexes upon their revelation. Even as we get more progress on the virus, the focus will be on the damage to the economy.

A recession that could be a depression

Too little attention has been focused on questions about the unknowns of the economy. Of course, that is as it should be, human life takes precedence. On the other hand, a recession has real-world ramifications on misery and death as well. We hear much palaver regarding the recovery from the illness, but will the economy soar as soon as the virus seems to peter out? Will small business loans reach the majority of small businesses? Will they reach them on time? Will the workers decide that the unemployment benefits are so generous that they will sit out the job market for a few weeks, a month? When the loans are distributed will small businesses fail anyway? Will the recovery be regional, and the economy ends up sputtering? Will fear of disease linger and depress consumption leading to falling prices? The definition of a depression is a recession with sharply falling prices that can’t support businesses. Just take the car companies as an example, perhaps they have tons of inventory, and people don’t want to go into a dealership to buy cars. How will Ford (NYSE:F) restart their factories? How will the airlines afford to buy those new Boeing (NYSE:BA) MAX planes if no one wants to get on a plane? Will anyone ever go into the Mall, and without a face covering? What happens to cosmetics? What happens to want to go out to shop for clothing? Will someone want to interact with a salesperson to buy a sweater, and stand near another shopper at a rack at less than six feet? There are a lot of bearish questions that need to be considered, understood and discounted.

I remain optimistic long term, but that's not the point

Look, I believe that the answers to all these questions will be positive. The economy will recover, capitalism will prevail, as long as the government, in its mission to protect us, ends up not throttling the economy. With someone like Trump, who sees the economy and stocks as his score card, I don’t think that will happen. What's my point? Look, I have said this many times, and excuse me for the repetition, the stock market is a constant debate between the bull and the bear. Right now, with these unknowns, and again, sorry-not-sorry, the stock market abhors a lack of visibility. These questions need to be asked and discounted. Congress looks like it has another bipartisan $250B fiscal bill coming along, and hopefully, the effectiveness of the program will become evident. Also, when government policy about how to re-open the economy will be decided, that will help visibility. Also, technological advances in testing will lead to a reopening of the economy for at least those that have developed immunity naturally to begin with.

We need to get past these questions, first, then we get the “Vee”

While the economy might sputter in the real world stocks don’t act that way. When you buy a stock you don’t buy it for today’s earnings, you buy it for a future stream of earnings for years. The market looks ahead six months to a year ahead. So as I said in my Sunday piece, beware when you hear about an economist who says we are going to have an “L”, or elongated “U” they are talking about the economy. When a stock market strategist talks about a “Vee” most likely he is talking about stocks. That said, I just think we have to give the bears their due right now.

Tomorrow will be key

Tomorrow will give us another look at the jobless number. So far we have had two weeks of historic job losses in the millions. Not since the great depression of almost 100 years ago have we seen this level of loss. So far market participants seem to have shrugged it off the day of the report only to sell sharply the following Friday. I admit right off that I expected the market to react specifically to those numbers, and I was wrong. I think the third time might be the “charm” (please insert the opposite of charm, there's nothing charming about job loss) in that we should get an immediate reaction to the downside tomorrow. If we don’t, then that will actually be short term very bullish.

This Thursday will be like the last two Fridays

This week brings Good Friday, which is part of the Easter Holiday and the stock market is closed. That means that participants may just want to sell into the bad news right away. I think that if we have another day above 5 million, or even above last week’s of 6.1 million, the bear’s arguments will gain more currency. One in four Americans have either lost their jobs already or have had their salaries reduced. So the notion that the job loss numbers have not yet abated might sting tomorrow. Also, next week brings earnings season and some additional trepidation regarding the negative expectations. I'm expecting a sharp sell-off tomorrow partly on anticipation earnings season may leak into next week as well. This will set a cadence with the Algo/High Frequency-traders and some anticipation of selling next Thursday as well. The sharp sell last Friday was the result of the unexpected negative job growth of 700K and the jump in the unemployment percentage. This is what the Algos and the hoi-polloi look at, and so now the connection between the weekly unemployment number and the anticipation of the monthly employment number has been set. That's bearish...

Yesterday’s price action was quite a reversal

We gapped up and ran up almost 1000 points before we gave up all the gains and closed down. This morning the futures are looking at giving us a Dow up nearly 250 points, and the S&P at a similar rise. While I'm customarily a perma-bull, I don’t trust this price action. I'm in a very uncomfortable position to be sure, and some of you might be thinking that must be that we have already bottomed. That might very well be. I don’t believe that we are going to break the 2191-2200 level that we put in. So this is about the time scale. I already have said it's not a good idea to try and do fast trades right now. In fact part of the reason I have pulled back on submitting pieces for my readers because we are at the very least in a very sloppy tape. I think if you are inclined to be bullish look out at least three months, and very slowly build positions. At this point, with my exhortations to generate cash by slowly selling a few shares of each old position daily, with the goal of having 25% to 30% of cash, should have been met by now. That means if you want to start buying kindly sell more shares to fund any new purchases. I want you to get more aggressive as the S&P 500 gets back down close to the 2200 level. Yesterday’s sharp reversal tells me that we have that 2750-2800 level as our ceiling for now. This level makes sense as long as the ranks of the jobless continue to swell, especially since the coming earnings season will likely produce no earnings.

So with three months of visibility what looks interesting?

I hate being a bear, it really does not suit my personality or belief in the American way. America is about optimism, it's about embracing progress, it's about a better future. So let me throw an idea out there, take a look at the med-tech space. More specifically, companies that have to do with replacement parts. Stryker (SYK), Zimmer-Biomet (ZBH), even Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), how about a Hologic (HOLX), Dentsupply/Serona (XRAY), Henry Schein (HSIC) or an Align (ALGN). This is not a complete list, just think about any elective medical activity has essentially stopped, No doubt, this will hammer this name right now, but once we get some resolution I expect these names will bounce back strongly. This should restart ahead of any other elective activity since medical facilities already have built-in precautions to infection. Of course, their actual recovery won’t happen for all of them in three months, but again realize that the market looks out six to 12 months ahead. So if you start accumulating slowly now, then in three months you should see decent Alpha in anticipation of a more welcoming time for knee replacement.

My Trades: I have never been more short of the stock market in my life. However, I have some Calls on DEAC in anticipation of the vote tomorrow that will approve the reverse merger of Draft Kings, but that is it. I have explained how I planned to express my bearish view of the S&P 500 in my last note. I don’t want to overly promote something that risky, by repeating it. I also want to say that I don’t believe that the oil deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia will work. I further don’t believe that other non-OPEC countries including our frackers will collectively restrict supply. Trump will perhaps slap tariffs on imported oil and maybe even suspend the Jones Act to lower the cost of refiners using domestic oil sources. The dirty secret if not for regulations and infrastructure costs the US can supply all its needs if it includes Mexico and Canada, and that could save our oil industry. That will take time, and it will not bring back consumption. It will not prevent a lot of oil companies from going bankrupt. So I believe oil stocks will fall in the near term. I'm short the XOP ETF via puts. I'm not sure I want you all to follow me. Since I am a newly minted bear (god I hate that), this could very well be the bottom. Please think twice before you take the short side. Also if you have cash that's the best and safest “hedge.” Make sure you have a good slug of cash in your trading account ready.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm short XOP and the SPY via options as well.