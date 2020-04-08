General Electric: Please Finally Take The Equity Raising Off The Table

The conditions in financial markets seem to have calmed currently, although we are certainly not out of the woods and thus they should take this opportunity to raise equity.

Introduction

Since General Electric (GE) has been struggling for years during what was the longest economic expansion in United States history, it should come as little surprise that the prospect for them to raise equity has once again resurfaced. Whilst the current market conditions have calmed down to an extent, the world is certainly not out of the woods quite yet and thus they should take any open windows to finally take this prospect off the table once and for all and raise the equity required. This would help eliminate some of the uncertainties that make them impossible to value, whilst also removing the double edged sword that is created by any further share price drops.

Impossible To Value

The uncertainty regarding their future capital structure, especially when combined with the current economic uncertainties, makes it effectively impossible to value their shares with any degree of conviction. Whilst they cannot help the current economic situation, they can still help their capital structure and remove the associated uncertainties and simultaneously, lower the risks stemming from the economic uncertainties. Normally when valuing companies I provide several scenarios for consideration, however, the variation in these scenarios would be too large in this situation and thus provide few valuable insights.

It should be remembered that their over-leverage stems from their capital structure having an insufficient amount of equity. Since during 2014-2018 they returned a staggering $65.2b of equity to their shareholders through $26.3b of share buybacks and $38.9b of dividends. Given the benefit of perfect hindsight everyone knows this was excessive and thus left their capital structure too reliant on debt at a time when the financial system has been facing pressure and turmoil. It does not matter whether these were prudent managerial decisions with the information previously available, as it does not change their current situation. When a company has insufficient equity in its capital structure, increasing equity is the only viable long-term solution and in the absence of strong earnings in the foreseeable future, this equity has to be sourced externally. Given the size of their liabilities and the extent of this economic downturn, I would like to see them raise at least $10b.

The Doubled Edged Sword Of A Lower Share Price

One side of the proverbial sword is lined with higher potential future returns stemming from a lower valuation, whilst the other side is unfortunately lined with higher risks. Normally a lower share price does not materially affect the risk of an investment, however, in this rather unique situation this is unfortunately the case.

This unique risk stems from the prospect of them still requiring an equity raising to completely rectify their financial position and allow them to emerge from this downturn in a strong position. If they are unable to navigate these rough times without an equity rising and their share price continues trending lower as risks grow larger, the dilution and thus value destruction will also continue growing and likely rival that of several financial institutions during the 2008 financial crisis.

They have all the more reason to move quickly given their net debt and pension liabilities, excluding GE Capital, exceed $55b and their current market capitalization is only approximately $58b. If they were to misjudge the necessity of raising equity, it would not take long for their share price to drop to a point whereby it may no longer be possible to raise sufficient equity.

Additional Thoughts

When investing, regardless of the company, considering the trade-off between risk and return is always important. Even though their share price has declined, it does not automatically indicate that it now offers better value, as any additional potential future returns may actually result from higher investment risks. When considering risk I believe that more should be assessed than simply just the strict finance measures, such as standard deviation or beta, by also considering the potential returns from a range of scenarios or put another way, the probability of success.

It appears as though their first decade during this century is more than merely a cautionary tale of the impacts from poor managerial choices that resulted in weak free cash flow and too much debt, as their attempted recovery is one of the dangers of taking half measures. It was apparent over two years ago that there were serious problems that needed to be addressed, however, they have continued dragging their feet instead of acting promptly to take the necessary decisions. This has left them in the highly undesirable position of entering what appears to be a very severe global recession in a weak position. I support never taking half measures when rectifying important issues in life, regardless if they are business or personal. Whenever an issue arises I believe that it should be completely dealt with, if not you end up gambling with your future.

Conclusion

Although it may be a rather unpopular opinion, especially among those currently holding their shares, but nonetheless I believe that they should finally take the prospect of an equity raising off the table by actually relenting and thus doing what was necessary over a year ago. Until such time as this eventuates I believe that they will remain impossible to value with any conviction and thus I feel that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from General Electric's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

