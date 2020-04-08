Carnival Cruise: Enough Cash To Last Until The End Of The Year

Lastly, I will discuss two positive scenarios that can bridge the gap between Carnival from today to Carnival at year end with as little financial distress as possible.

This article contains a timeline of events for Carnival Cruise, which will help paint us a picture of where the company currently stands.

Thesis

When I originally forecasted Carnival’s (CCL) cash position, I did so under the impression normalcy would somewhat return after 4-6 weeks. My rationale for this, ironically, was not predicated upon the government re-opening the economy. I actually thought the impetus would come from the people – I thought by six weeks, people would have run out of money and would actually be forced back into the work force, with COVID-19 lurking or not. Presently, I think a more probable scenario in which we return to some normalcy will be 12-16 weeks and potentially more.

As such, it is imperative I go back and reassess Carnival’s cash position, as there have also been a number of crucial developments on that front. From what I have calculated, Carnival will have enough cash to make it through the end of the year. I will walk everyone through a quick timeline of events and then present the liquidity position and capital restructuring taking place within Carnival.

Timeline

March 11th, 2020:

Moody’s downgraded the senior unsecured rating, and senior secured revenue bond ratings of Carnival Corporation to Baa1 from A3.

March 13th, 2020:

Carnival announced that each of its brands had suspended operations for at least 30 days until April 11 th because of the spread of the coronavirus. Each month averages out to be a $1.0B cash burn.

because of the spread of the coronavirus. Each month averages out to be a $1.0B cash burn. Carnival fully drew down on its $3.0B multi-currency unsecured revolving credit agreement.

Carnival states it has $2.8 billion from four committed export credit facilities that are available to fund the originally planned ship deliveries for the remainder of 2020.

March 24th, 2020:

Carnival settled derivatives in a net gain position of approximately $200M.

March 30th, 2020:

Carnival has extended its pause in operations for the Seabourn and Cunard brands until May 15th, an additional month and an additional $1.0B cash burn.

March 31st, 2020:

Moody's downgraded the ratings of Carnival Corporation’s senior unsecured ratings to Baa3 from Baa1 and short-term rating for commercial paper to Prime-3 from Prime-2. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Baa2 rating to the company's planned $3.0B senior secured note issuance (this was before Carnival changed the amount to $4.0B).

April 1st, 2020:

Carnival dropped its San Francisco sailings scheduled for 2020 and Alaska sailings until after June end. Carnival has also canceled itineraries for the Carnival Radiance and Carnival Legend through the end of November and October, respectively.

Carnival completed an offering of $500M of shares of its common stock at $8/share. Carnival has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 9,375,000 of additional shares. The option, if chosen to be exercised, must be exercised on or before May 1, 2020.

Carnival completed a private offering of $4.0B in senior secured notes due 2023 with an 11.5% yield at par value.

Carnival has completed a private offering of $1.75B of unsecured convertible notes due 2023 (or up to $2.012.5B if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase an additional $262.5M aggregate principal amount of convertible notes) with a 5.75% coupon. The option, if chosen to be exercised, must be exercised on or before April 18th, 2020.

All together, the equity offering and both bond offerings are hereby known as the 'Transactions' and both bond offerings are hereby known as the 'Concurrent Offerings.'

Carnival expects to receive net proceeds from the 'Transactions', after deducting underwriting/initial purchaser discounts and before offering expenses for each offering, of approximately $6.083 billion (or approximately $6.410 billion if the underwriters in this offering and the initial purchasers in the convertible notes offering exercise in full their options to purchase additional shares and additional convertible notes, respectively).

Cash Position – My Take

In Carnival's most recent 10-K, the company stated it has $518M in cash. The rest of the cash in-flows are self explanatory and result in a cash in-flow of $12.601 billion (or $12.928 billion).

You will notice, this table is significantly different than what I originally presented in my first article. Before all the capital restructuring and when I assumed COVID-19 would not be a significant issue for more than 4-6 weeks, I assumed Carnival would not have to return a large amount of cash from its customer deposits. I felt that many customers would accept cruise credits instead of cash.

I was wrong.

It is crucial in investing to have the courage to acknowledge a mistake and learn from it. COVID-19 is going to be a persistent thorn in Carnival’s side for the immediate future. As such, I am going to assume the entire amount residing in the customer deposits account will have to be returned as cash.

As of February 29th, 2020, the current portion of Carnival’s customer deposits was $4.7B. For the two weeks ended March 15th, 2020, approximately 45% of the guests who contacted Carnival have accepted future cruise credits in lieu of cash refunds. Even though 45% of guests accepted credits, let’s assume they change their mind and demand their cash back. As a result, I will include all $4.7B in total short-term liabilities, which combined with the $3.0B drawn from the multi-currency facility, now equals $12.197 billion.

Yes, there are additional measures Carnival can take, such as reducing operating expenses, but they may not be material as the cruise lining industry contains a higher level of fixed costs as opposed to variable costs. Management will also reduce administrative and marketing expenses, along with cutting out approximately $1.0B of 2020 capital expenditures. Lastly, they will suspend their dividend and share buyback program. However, expenses related to the underwriting of the public offering, issuance of debt, and litigation fees will offset the day to day cost saving efforts of the company.

In my calculations, Carnival will have sufficient cash to make it through the year, although barely. I have calculated the company's cash in-flow to out-flow in the $1.04 - $1.07 range. This means there is $1.04 - $1.07 of cash at hand for every $1 of cash needed.

Cash Position – Carnival’s Take

This adjusted balance sheet is an excerpt from the recently filed prospectus on March 31st, 2020. It was filed before the actual financing went through on April 1st, 2020, so I will identify the changes between this balance sheet and the official filing. I have included this “out of date” balance sheet because it shows us what Carnival includes in its cash position.

Originally, the company listed its cash and cash equivalents as $9.518 billion as opposed to what I have, $12.601 billion. The adjusted balance sheet reflects the consummation of the ‘Transactions.’ The total value of the ‘Transactions’ was $6.0B and total value of the funds from the multi-currency facility is $3.0B. Combining this amount with the $518M of cash on the balance sheet is how Carnival arrives at its figure of $9.518 billion under cash and cash equivalents.

Now, there have been some changes made to the ‘Transactions’ so the amounts of cash actually differ from this adjusted balance sheet. The $1.25B common stock issuance was reduced to $500M. The $3.0B senior secured notes was raised to $4.0B. The $1.75B in convertible notes and $3.0 borrowed under the existing multi-currency facility remained the same.

Here is Carnival's take on its cash position. It is important to note, Carnival is not including the $200 million gain on derivative sales and the $2.8B from the export credit facility to fund the originally planned ship deliveries for 2020 in their cash account, which I considered in my table. Perhaps, the company has already spent the $200M on an existing obligation and the $2.8B on the ships so both are no longer available to be included.

Either way, it is best to use Carnival’s own estimates. So, the company’s cash in-flow verse cash out-flow will be lower than my estimate coming in at a range of ¢79 - ¢82. This means for every $1 needed, only ¢79 - ¢82 is at hand. According to management's own calculations, it seems they will not have enough cash to get them through the year, although the company stated in their prospectus that it believes it will have sufficient liquidity to make it through eight months until fiscal year end November 30th, 2020.

I think management is probably still uncertain if they will have enough liquidity, which, I believe, is part of the reason they expect to have to redraw from their existing multi-currency facility again (assuming they pay the original $3.0B loan + interest back by September 2020). Perhaps, when management stated they will have enough liquidity to make it through the next eight months, they were factoring in the re-drawing of funds from the multi-currency facility, reinstating some cruises before the fiscal year ends, cutting costs, or a combination of all three.

Debt Analysis

Current

There are three big debt obligations maturing at, or before, the year ended November 30th, 2020:

$1.5B, which is the current portion of long-term debt (as of February 29th, 2020). $431.65M, which is a combination of the current $200M interest expense, the new 11.5% coupon senior secured notes' $460M interest expense (paid semi-annually with the first payment due October 1st, 2020; therefore, only $230M will be expensed before November 30th, 2020), and the multi-currency facility's $1.65M interest expense. Lastly, the convertible notes accrue interest over the lifetime of the bonds, so they may or may not wind up as interest expense as it depends on what the note holders prefer, cash or shares; but that is to be determined at a date past November 30th, 2020. $3.0B, which is the amount borrowed from the existing multi-currency facility (due September 2020).

Note: The interest rates on Carnival's multi-currency facility fluctuate based on the applicable rating of the company's senior unsecured long-term securities. Currently, that interest rate is stated as LIBOR + a margin of 22.5 bps. This margin fluctuates based on Carnival's long-term credit ratings. Since Carnival's credit ratings have deteriorated, the margin has presumably increased, although it is unknown by exactly how much.

Future

Source

This excerpt shows how much of Carnival's principal debt repayment is due in each of the future years. I highlighted 2023, because this amount is going to rise due to the 'Concurrent Offerings' maturing in that year. The new amount will be at least $5,234M and at most $6,984M, if none of the convertible note holders convert their notes into equity.

Overall, Carnival has a large amount of debt and significant debt service obligations. In the company's free writing prospectus (NASDAQ:FWP), it reports that as of November 30th, 2019, it would have total gross debt of $20.4B on its balance sheet (factoring in the effect of the ‘Transactions’).

This level of leverage will come with significant future operating limitations. Carnival will have to spend most of its near future cash flows from operations to repay and service debt, thereby reducing the availability of funds to grow the business and increase shareholder return. Furthermore, extreme leverage limits a company’s ability to adapt to a changing marketplace, make necessary acquisitions, and innovate; which in turn, hurts profitability and future prospects. In addition, extreme leverage puts interest rate risk on a company, as it makes servicing debt far more expensive. Lastly, Carnival’s indenture governing the senior secured notes will restrict or limit Carnival to:

incur or guarantee additional indebtedness

pay dividends or distributions on, or redeem or repurchase capital stock and make other restricted payments

make investments

consummate certain asset sales

engage in certain transactions with affiliates

grant or assume certain liens

consolidate, merge, or transfer all or substantially all of the company’s assets.

Dividends

Here is what the company has to say about its dividend:

We do not expect to pay any cash dividends for the foreseeable future. You should not rely on an investment in our common stock to provide dividend income. Because of our liquidity management and the dividend restrictions in the indenture governing the Senior Secured Notes, we are suspending the payment of dividends on the common stock of Carnival Corporation or the ordinary shares of Carnival plc, and we do not anticipate that we will pay any cash dividends to holders of our common stock in the foreseeable future.

Carnival’s statement is very straightforward: Dividend investors should steer clear. Long-term investors could see a dividend again, but there is no telling when as the ‘foreseeable future’ could mean numerous lengths of time. The senior secured notes, which have the covenant of restricting dividends, are due 2023; so, I think after 2023 is an obvious bet on when shareholders might see a return of the dividend.

Equity Dilution

There are four new sources of equity offerings; the first is the obvious public offering, the second is the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, the third is the convertible note holders' preference at the end of maturity to collect shares rather than accrued interest, and the fourth is the convertible note holders option to purchase additional shares.

The initial conversion rate for convertible note holders is 100.0000 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes. As a result, convertible note holders have the ability to buy in at $10/share, which represents a 25% premium over the public offering price, where investors who participated in that market bought in at $8/share.

If convertible note holders convert all their notes into shares and both, their options and the underwriters' options are exercised, then current investors would see a 34.1% dilution in their ownership stake. Considering the current market price is so low, a 34.1% dilution would still allow for a large profit if Carnival's market price spikes to anywhere near its historical normal PE of 17.26. I will showcase that in a future valuation article.

Creditor Leniency

Carnival’s creditors might be lenient in accepting their receivables from Carnival. For example, Carnival has four ship deliveries due this year. One of Carnival's suppliers, Fincantieri, has a very strong balance sheet (2018 was the latest year I could find financial statements for the company as it is from Italy, which makes it difficult to find financial data).

The company's current ratio is 1.06 and quick ratio is .35. Since the company is in a strong position of liquidity, perhaps management will allow a deferral of payment from Carnival; after all, Fincantieri's success is partly dependent on Carnival's success so it is in the best interest of the company to see that Carnival succeeds.

However, I believe investors who hope Carnival might be able to refinance its debt at a lower rate are mistaken. Even though the Fed slashed rates to 0%, it is doubtful Carnival will be able to refinance given that its credit ratings have deteriorated and the yields on its bonds are at junk status due to the perceived level of risk among investors. As such, refinancing is not something to hope for at this time, but creditor leniency is within the realm of possibility.

Insolvency Risk

Carnival could become insolvent if normal operations are not resumed in 2020. Assuming we take management's word that they have enough liquidity to get them through the year, that is still only a temporary solution. Carnival needs to begin sailing as soon as it is safe to do so and when citizens are allowed to resume normal activities by the government. Unfortunately, the impending potential severity of COVID-19 and government lockdown of citizens/closure of ports are all out of Carnival’s control.

If Carnival can reinstate some cruises after 12-16 weeks, I do not believe it will become insolvent. I think there will be a big rally in the stock and then it will find resistance until management proves the business is profitable again. The stock is currently priced for impending bankruptcy. The rationale for this is that investors fear the unknown. It is unknown when Carnival can safely cruise again (depends on COVID-19 and port re-openings) and when citizens are allowed/want to cruise (depends on the government lockdown/consumer fear). If both of these unknowns abate after 12-16 weeks, investors will be able to paint a picture of the future with some degree of certainty; and relative to a bad unknown future, a bad known future is a blessing.

Investors should also keep in mind that Carnival's competitors, Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) are far more leveraged than Carnival. In my second article, I went to great lengths to show the difference in financial health between all companies. Here is some important data to keep in mind:

Carnival has a higher solvency ratio. Carnival's long-term debt/revenue is smaller. Carnival's interest expense/long-term debt is lower. Carnival's quick ratio and current ratio are better.

So, if Carnival is having an issue with liquidity, so are the other two. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are significantly more leveraged on a proportional basis. If the healthiest and largest player in the industry has undergone significant capital restructuring, then I suspect pretty soon Royal and Norwegian are going to look like two entirely different companies. Lastly, Carnival nearly has more assets than both other companies combined. If worst comes to worst and the companies have to divest for cash, Carnival has more to actually divest as they have over $45.0B in total assets. This "cushion" provides a last ditch effort which can keep Carnival liquid. Its competitors do not have that same luxury.

Sliver of Hope

Not everything is gloom and doom as there are a couple of scenarios which would help management keep Carnival afloat – which is ironic given that the company makes a living off of being afloat.

Scenario 1:

If COVID-19 wreaks a majority of its havoc in the next 4-8 weeks and then levels off, we could come out of this with an entirely different perspective. Since this is just the beginning, it is easy to get caught up in the moment. I think after eight weeks, if we start seeing deaths and new cases taper off, we will have a positive outlook on the future. As the economy stabilizes, businesses start opening up again, workers get their jobs back, and some level of sanity is restored, Carnival will simply benefit from increased investor sentiment. I am not suggesting that the future will be rosy, but as stated earlier, in comparison to a bad unexpected/unknown future, a bad expected/known future will be a short-term boost.

Furthermore, this should restore confidence in people that it is safe to take a cruise again and Carnival will be able to generate some revenue at least. We all know Carnival is going to have to push massive discounts, credits, and other promotions to get people back on board. These policies are going to erode the company's profit margin, but at this point who cares? This year, what Carnival needs is to have any amount of cash come into the top line (more than breakeven, needless to say). If the economy can resume some level of normalcy after 12-16 weeks and Carnival can incentivize guests back on their ships, a tremendous amount of burden will be relieved in regards to liquidity, future profitability, and investor confidence.

Scenario 2:

If COVID-19 continuously wreaks havoc for an extended period of time, Carnival could arrange a deal with a government (domestic or foreign) renting out its ships as hospitals or as a housing facility (perhaps for the homeless). The company has already extended an open invitation to governments and health officials. In fact, Carnival Chairman, Micky Arison, has offered his ships to President Trump, who has stated if they need them, it could work out.

In NYC, the USNS Comfort, which has 1,000 beds, is serving as a hospital ship to help overwhelmed hospitals treat non-COVID-19 patients. If COVID-19 outbreaks keep rising exponentially, Carnival can make enough money to cover the cost of the ships and perhaps, a little extra. The ships are capable of having 1,000 hospital rooms to treat patients with less critical, non-COVID-19 conditions.

In both of these scenarios, the point is that Carnival needs cash – as much as it can get. Both of these scenarios will help Carnival have some influx of cash to offset their $1.0B cash burn per month. In this scenario, Carnival states it will only charge what it costs to operate the ships, but I think of this as an investment:

It promotes goodwill at a dire time. It will show people it is safe to step foot on a cruise ship. Perhaps, in some form, the US government will throw Carnival a favor as additional repayment.

Final Take

Since I changed my expectations on COVID-19 from being a short-term problem to a long-term problem, I have changed my interpretation of Carnival as a deep value investment to a potentially high reward speculation.

Make no mistake, I remain long and bullish on the company and do not believe it will become insolvent. The company’s recent measure to secure financing is expected to carry them through the year (or at least close to the end). I believe after 12-16 weeks, Carnival will slowly resume operations and attempt to dig itself out of the hole it is in; if not, management can rent out the ships as hospital beds or housing units to carry them over the short-term. There are options – Carnival is not doomed to make $0/month for the rest of the year just yet. I will hold off on 2021 forecasts and valuations until we get further along with more data. If, however, things clear up in 12-16 weeks like I anticipate, then I believe in the long run Carnival will be just fine and shareholders have a chance to make a big return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.