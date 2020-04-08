Synovus Financial's High Asset Sensitivity To Hurt Earnings

Earnings will likely plunge this year due to the interest rate cut and high asset sensitivity of the balance sheet. Increase in provisioning charges too will likely drag earnings.

Earnings of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will likely decline this year due to the asset sensitivity of the balance sheet, which will make the net interest margin take a hit from the recent interest rate cuts. A surge in provisioning expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic will also most probably hurt earnings in 2020. On the other hand, loan growth will support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 11% year-over-year in 2020. Further, I’m expecting earnings to plunge by 21% year-over-year on an adjusted basis. The December 2020 target price suggests a high price upside, making SNV a good investment. However, risks to earnings and valuation are high in the near term of four to five months. These risks make the stock suitable for only high-risk-tolerant investors with an investment horizon of at least nine months. Due to the risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SNV for the near term.

Asset Sensitivity And Normalization Of Purchase Accounting To Hurt Net Interest Income

SNV’s balance sheet is asset-sensitive, meaning that its net interest margin, NIM, is positively correlated to interest rates. The assets and liabilities mix make costs stickier than yields; therefore, the NIM will fall following the 150bps federal funds rate cut. The results of a simulation conducted by the management show that a 200bps gradual cut in rates can reduce net interest income by 4.7%. The following table, extracted from the latest 10-K filing, shows the results of the simulation.

The simulation considered the balance sheet mix at the end of 2019, while the actual net interest income movement in 2020 will depend on the balance sheet mix this year. Consequently, the actual net interest income can vary from the simulation’s estimates. However, I believe that the simulation gives a good indication of the net interest income for this year because the balance sheet mix is unlikely to change much. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call that they expected loan and deposit growth to be balanced, leading to a stable loan-to-deposit ratio. A stable loan-to-deposit ratio will reduce the need to take on new high-cost borrowing or low-yielding securities. Considering the simulation results and my expectations of earnings asset and funds mix, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 36bps in 2020 over 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

SNV’s purchase accounting accretion was unusually high in 2019 due to the acquisition of FCB Financial, which pushed up net interest income last year. The normalization of purchase accounting accretion this year will reduce net interest income by $90 million, as mentioned in the conference call.

On the other hand, continued loan growth will partially offset the pressure on net interest income. Before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management expected loans to grow by 4% to 7% in 2020, as mentioned in the fourth quarter investor presentation. SNV added 58 new revenue-producing team members in 2019, who will drive loan growth this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in business activity will likely make this year’s loan growth to be at the lower end of management’s guidance.

According to the COVID-19 update posted on the main page of SNV’s website, the demand for relief loans is quite high. However, the loans are issued by the U.S. Treasury and Small Business Administration, not SNV. As mentioned in a news report, commercial lenders are only the point of contact for the loans, which are provided by the Small Business Administration. Based on the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting net loans to grow by 4.1% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Provisioning Expenses To Drag Earnings

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely boost provisioning expenses this year, which will further drag earnings. Under the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, provisions must be made based on management’s expectations, not incurred losses. Consequently, provisioning expenses will almost immediately feel the effect of the worsening of credit quality amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m expecting SNV’s provisioning expenses to increase to $120 million in 2020 from $88 million in 2019. The provision expense estimate for 2020 is 31bps of net loans, versus 24bps in 2019.

Expecting Earnings To Decline By Double-Digit Rate

SNV’s total non-interest expenses are likely to decrease this year due to an absence of merger expenses. The company reported merger-related expenses of $57 million last year due to its acquisition of FCB Financial Holdings. I’m not expecting any merger and acquisition activity this year; therefore, the absence of merger-related expenses will ease non-interest expenses. On the other hand, the management is planning to hire additional bankers, which will boost salary expenses this year. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to decrease by 4% year-over-year in 2020. After adjusting for merger-related expenses, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 3% year-over-year, which is at the lower end of management’s guidance given in the investor presentation.

The dip in NIM and rise in provisioning expenses are likely to drag earnings this year. I’m expecting total net income to decrease by 11%, and adjusted net income to decrease by 21% year-over-year in 2020. Moreover, I’m expecting SNV to post earnings per share of $3.25 this year, as shown in the table below.

The estimates given above are based on the assumption that business activity will rebound by the third quarter of 2020. If the activity fails to rebound by the third quarter, then actual results can vary materially from the estimates. Firstly, loan growth can miss my expectations and provisioning expenses can exceed my expectations. Additionally, if the Federal Reserve cuts rates to below zero to boost the economy, then NIM can compress further. These risks make SNV unsuitable for investors with low to medium-risk tolerance.

I’m expecting SNV to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.33 per share, which implies a dividend yield of 8%. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 40%, which is sustainable.

Adopting A Neutral Rating Due To High Riskiness Of The Stock

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, to value SNV. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.48 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $27.6 gives a target price of $40.8 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 153% from SNV's April 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

The price upside suggests that SNV is a good investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, investors should be cautious about the risks mentioned above. These risks to earnings, and consequently to valuation, will likely remain high in the next four to five months. Due to the high riskiness of the stock, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SNV.

