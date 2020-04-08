No Hope For A V-Shaped Recovery

We are in a recession, and therefore, we're more likely to see persistently high volatility than the coveted "v-shaped" recovery.

Despite the recent upward momentum, I believe it's time to abandon hope in a quick recovery and prepare for the new norm: elevated volatility.

The reality is we were due for a crash. The novel coronavirus was just one of many potential catalysts for the collapse of an overextended market. I remember not long ago (though it seems like forever), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) were going parabolic like penny stocks, and stock valuations in general were pretty rich.

I suspect that we're experiencing what Ray Dalio calls a paradigm shift. The old paradigm was characterized by low interest rates, high debt, low volatility, and surging equity markets. Now, we have even lower interest rates and higher debt, but equities are no long surging, and volatility has gone through the roof. In the old paradigm, Federal Reserve policy and the demand for yield from institutional investors kept volatility low and equity prices high. But in the new paradigm, the Fed seems to have found itself unable to overcome the uncertainty investors (and everyone, really) are facing, resulting in persistently high volatility.

Since 2009, during the old paradigm, we saw several "v-shaped" recoveries following equity market downturns in the range of ~20%. In fact, it's happened so frequently that "buying the dip" has gained meme status, kind of like "HODLing" in the crypto world. To me, this relentless optimism has always been a sign to stay close to the exit. And this survival instinct served me well in March.

I do, however, think there's value to be found. That's why I've spent the last couple of weeks nibbling at equities that have strong balance sheets and are likely to continue growing or at least survive in the face of the uncertainty introduced by the coronavirus. I'm not ready to go "all-in", though, because I still see many reasons to be pessimistic and skeptical of the current rally off the March 23rd bottom.

Most +20% crashes took longer than a year to recover

After the 2008 recession, it took 3 years for the S&P 500 to return to pre-crash levels. Recently, some market experts have warned against fighting the Fed: they say a floor has been set, and stocks will inevitably go up because of the added liquidity. But this isn't always what happens. Like now, in 2008, the Fed cut rates and started quantitative easing (QE), albeit at a slower pace than today, but it took a long time for the market to respond.

I think most people will agree that we're in a recession. So, why, as I write this on Monday afternoon, is the stock market surging, up ~6%, after opening limit up? That's volatility for you. Any piece of good news results in massive buying, while bad news results in more selling. Market participants don't know what the long-term outlook looks like, so any piece of news flips sentiment on a dime.

But, given the fact that we're in a recession and that bear markets that accompany recessions are deeper and take longer to recover than bear markets without recessions (see the graph below from Investopedia), it seems to me that the wise bet is to fade the rallies.

Bear markets served with a recession on the side have a median drawdown of 48% and took 49 months or more to recover. They also tend to last longer than just one month. Market participants who are chasing gains and hoping for a "v-shaped" recovery don't seem to realize this.

Here's something else I find scary: look at the sudden jump in the number of people Googling "how to buy stocks". This makes me even more skeptical that we've reached the bottom.

Maybe the economy will recover faster than expected, but the damage has been done

Clearly, the best outcome would be a fast recovery: we would successfully "bend the curve" and subsequently eradicate the virus so everyone can get back to work and normal life. But, again, don't forget that the economy wasn't in a great place before markets crashed. Amid 11 straight years of economic growth and 113 consecutive months of job increases, private investment and consumer spending growth were already slowing down. There was talk of a looming recession in the US (that's now a reality), and the situation was even worse in other major economies like Japan and Germany.

If the virus is dealt with quickly, the economy may bounce out of recession, thanks to the injection of cash from the government into equities, bonds, small businesses, and people's pockets. In this scenario, large, well-capitalized companies will recover just fine. But small businesses, which make up almost half of the US economy, will likely see a slower recovery. Many have seen their revenues dry up completely and have had to drastically cut costs by laying off employees.

Many of these businesses won't return at all. And others, in an effort to keep expenses down, may decide to limit hiring to below 2019 levels. If that happens, unemployment will stay elevated, which would mean slower economic growth and more public debt. As a result, even if the US economy opens up completely, it won't be with full employment.

Government stimulus may be able to prevent a full-blown depression, but it will do so at the cost of massive public debt, which was already elevated before this crisis began. And public debt doesn't just disappear (according to Modern Monetary Theory, it can, but I'm skeptical and not willing to take that bet). What seems likely is that taxes will have to rise, possibly very soon if the Democrats win the next election, and this will put downward pressure on equity prices. Of course, there's also the specter of inflation, which would be disastrous for equities.

I think this crisis has made it plain that an economy propped up by stimulus is unstable. So, if the way out of this crisis involves even more stimulus, the instability will remain. Even in the best-case scenario, I don't see much to be optimistic about.

The worst-case scenario is, of course, a depression. In this scenario, government spending will skyrocket to support the unemployed. Many companies and people will default on their debts, including mortgages. Obviously, this will be very bad for equity markets.

What about good news?

The Fed cash injection seems to have set the floor for equity prices in the short term. But, in the long run, I see many headwinds, and I believe the growing public debt will have to be paid off. The Fed stimulus is just a band-aid to stem the bleeding.

What would be good to see is a coordinated, proactive government response that goes beyond monetary and fiscal policy: rapid, widespread testing to identify infected individuals, and contact tracing to find people who may have been infected to make sure they don't go out and infect others. Adequate supplies such as personal protective equipment and ventilators would be good, too.

With the virus sufficiently under control (though not eliminated) and safety protocols in place, people could at least cautiously go about their business as usual. Even if cases drop and appear to be leveling off, returning to business as usual without adequate precautions could lead to a second outbreak. That would be disastrous: For context, the second wave of the Spanish Flu in October 1918 was actually deadlier than the first wave that arrived in the spring before. I recommend this article by Steve LeVine for a good summary and historical perspective of this crisis.

Of course, a vaccine would be ideal. But so far, it looks like it will take at least 18 months to develop one, so a vaccine is unlikely to prevent a depression.

At this point, I don't see any reason to expect a swift drop in volatility. And I think there's more pain to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.