Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Is Still Vulnerable To Further Valuation Contraction

The fund's exposure to technology sector means that these stocks should continue to perform well after the outbreak of COVID-19.

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) owns the fastest U.S. growth stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index. Only stocks in the S&P 500 Index that exhibit strongest growth characteristics are included in the index. RPG has a high exposure to technology stocks that should allow it to continue to perform well in the long term. However, given its expensive valuation compared to the broader market, we think there is still significant downside risk especially given limited visibility caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of growth stocks

The S&P 500 Pure Growth Index ("the underlying index") selects stocks in the S&P 500 Index that exhibits the strongest growth characteristics. Stocks in the S&P 500 Index are ranked based on 3 criteria: (1) 3-year sales per share growth, (2) 3-year ratio of earnings per share change to price per share, and (3) 12-month percentage change in price. The top one third stocks based on the growth score are included in the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index. Unlike its peer the S&P 500 Growth Index that also selects some stocks based on the value score, the underlying index purely selects funds solely based on its growth score. The result is a portfolio of growth stocks that should overperform the S&P 500 Index in the long term. As can be seen from the table below, RPG's weighted average sales growth rate of 10.76% is better than the S&P 500 Index's 6.92%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of 17.58% is also better than the S&P 500 Index's 7.63%.

RPG S&P 500 Index Sales Growth 10.76% 6.92% Cash Flow Growth 17.58% 7.63% Book Value Growth 12.97% 6.41%

Source: Morningstar; Created by author

High exposure to technology stocks

RPG has a high exposure to technology sector. As can be seen from the table below, information technology stocks represent nearly 39% of its total portfolio.

Source: Invesco Website

We like RPG's exposure to technology stocks. These stocks should benefit from several important secular growth trends such as digitization, cloud services, etc. According to IDC, worldwide spending on the technologies and services that enable the digital transformation of business practices, products, and organizations is forecast to reach $2.3 trillion in 2023. Digital transformation spending is expected to steadily expand throughout the 2019 ~ 2023 forecast period. IDC's research suggests that the five-year compound annual growth rate will be over 17%. This will allow a long runway of growth for companies in RPG's portfolio.

Pure growth stocks may be expensive

Because of RPG's selection based on growth characteristics, these growth stocks usually trade at expensive valuations. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average historical P/E ratio of RPG's top 10 holdings is 42x. This is significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index's historical average of 17x. Even with a recent market selloff, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 30.67x is still significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index.

Ticker Stock Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting NOW ServiceNow 59.88 109.52 2.31% PAYC Paycom Software 46.30 58.20 1.86% VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals 28.01 43.11 1.77% MSCI MSCI 33.78 27.72 1.74% FB Facebook 16.39 26.78 1.74% ADBE Adobe 29.94 31.14 1.71% FTNT Fortinet 31.25 42.18 1.70% INCY Incyte Corp. 21.88 28.49 1.69% MU Micron Technology 14.79 9.77 1.59% LRCX Lam Research 10.05 13.40 1.55% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 30.67 42.00 17.66%

Source: Created by author

RPG's selection criteria based on 12-month percentage change in a stock's price also acts as two sided sword. In a bull market, these stocks tend to outperform the broader market. On the other hand, these stocks may underperform given their extremely expensive valuation in a bear market.

Risks and Challenges

An economic recession

Despite strong secular growth trends for many stocks in RPG's portfolio, investors should keep in mind that an economic recession will likely result in a significant decline in many of these companies' earnings. In an economic downturn, many companies will dramatically cut their expenses. For example, advertising revenue may be reduced. This will impact companies such as Facebook. Similarly, many companies will defer their investment on information technology in order to preserve cash. This may impact ServiceNow and Paycom's revenues. At this moment, we think the current COVID-19 outbreak may result in significant declining revenues and earnings for many companies in RPG's portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

RPG provides a good vehicle to invest in pure growth stocks in the S&P 500 Index. These stocks generally outperform the broader market in an economic boom. However, these stocks are much more expensive than the broader market. Given limited visibilities, we think investors should apply higher margin of safety and wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.