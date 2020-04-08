If you have a long term horizon, you can buy in here, but we see a lower price ahead.

The market has sold it off 40%, but is that far enough given the circumstances?

Disney is one of great companies that deserves a place in your portfolio.

Today we are presented with an interesting conundrum. What should we do about The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

There's no question that Disney stock represents a legendary company that is headed into the future that suddenly looks very cloudy.

There are two questions on our mind. Is Disney investable, and if so, at what price?

Disney is investable

We don't think there's any question that the Walt Disney Company is a stock you want to own inner core long-term portfolio.

That is more true now than ever before, and were going to offer a few reasons why.

Disney is a global brand.

No other brand says "family entertainment" like Disney.

This is true not only in the West, but all over the world, even China.

Mickey Mouse, the Magic Kingdom, decades of classic animated films, and a boatload of content to last a generation form the cornerstone of Disney's strategy.

They will also continue to be that cornerstone for at least the next 50 years.

There will always be a need for entertainment.

The Walt Disney Company has shown the ability to transcend time by constantly pivoting to meet the market's needs for entertainment.

Under former CEO Bob Iger, Disney went on a rampage, scooping up entire entertainment firms like Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm.

Each division has seen blockbuster success across the board, with the possible exception of Lucasfilm, whose content has been disappointing even while they still turn out content that makes billions of dollars.

Marvel Studios is about to enter a whole new phase.

In a way, Lucasfilm is going to do the same now that the Star Wars saga has completed and it looks to branch out further from that core property.

Pixar continues to create high quality content for all ages.

Disney continues to propellant television with programming for all ages, while simultaneously leveraging the Marvel and Star Wars brands.

Add in all of the intellectual property, television stations, TV franchises, and other content from the recent merger/takeover of 20th Century Fox, and you will not find an entity with more top quality content.

The studio even figured out that technology allows them to remake all of their amazing classic animated films into CGI/live-action epics to delight a whole new generation of moviegoers, while also capturing their parents.

Walk into the home of anyone with children, and you are guaranteed to see Disney Plush toys, DVDs and/or streaming titles, and countless other knickknacks strewn about.

Setting aside the coronavirus situation for the moment, its theme parks, hotels, resorts, and cruise lines continue to be world-class attractions all over the world with tremendous pricing power.

Even with Bob Iger no longer at the helm, Disney remains the single go - to company for diversified entertainment.

So, yes, Disney is certainly investable. In fact, you'd be crazy to think otherwise.

The question now is: at what price?

Where to enter?

We have a fine line to tread.

On the one hand, if one plans to own Disney stock for the next 30 years, you could absolutely buy-in right now at $95 per share and giggle over obtaining this incredible company at almost 40% off its most recent high.

On the other hand, it would be nice to be able to see if Disney stock might go lower, so we aren't looking at dead money or even a loss for number of years.

How long will Disney's operations be affected by the coronavirus?

Disney, like virtually every other company, is going to experience short-term disruption.

For the next 90 days, we would not expect to see much if any activity in any Disney division except for home entertainment, while a lot of forthcoming content is going to be delayed.

We expect that much of the world will be up and running by Memorial Day.

We would expect to see Disney start to open up its parks and resorts on a limited basis over the summer.

Still, we probably want to be conservative and assume that's not going to really provide much revenue in the more likely scenario will be things will not return to normal for Disney until perhaps Labor Day.

The problem is that many families who might normally go to Disney parks are going to find themselves short of cash having been laid off or lost their jobs completely as a result of the coronavirus.

There could be an extended period in which Disney is actually open for business and up and running, but unable to attract enough patrons who actually have money to spend.

There will always be people go to the parks who reside in the higher income brackets, of course.

Regardless, visibility for parks, resorts, and especially cruises is going to be particularly foggy for at least the next year.

Production will be up and running again for television and film within 90 days.

Disney will continue to enjoy subscriptions for its streaming service, and will likely have pricing power once its first year of discounted services is complete in November.

So we would expect the entertainment divisions to return to normal in 3 to 6 months.

Depending on the severity of the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus, Disney's earnings will likely be affected for minimum of one to two years.

However, after two years the virus should be a distant memory, will have a vaccine, and the world will be desperate for entertainment.

Still, what this tells us is that there will be a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Disney stock for as long as two years.

Disney's current valuation is $171 billion, on fiscal year 2019 earnings of $10.3 billion.

A 16x multiple even now seems pricey given what Disney is headed into.

At what point will net income return to the $10 billion level, given some form of decline from the virus?

We think that's at least two years out, which means a 16x multiple on declining earnings growth - even for this must-own company - seems unsupportable in this market.

DIS stock hit $79 per share in the crash.

We think, if one's time horizon is truly ten years or longer, that might be a safe place to open up a small position.

It would represent almost 50% off its recent high.

While this may not satisfy conservative investors as far as valuation, there is an important offsetting factor.

No matter how pessimistic the market may get, Disney is still Disney.

It is still considered a blue-chip stock and has survived for so long that we don't think the market will permit a 50% discount for very long.

That's true regardless of what the company may be facing in the next two years. That's why we suggest opening a half position around $79.

If Disney continues to fall from there, the stock begins pricing in long-term scenarios that we believe are unrealistically pessimistic.

We suggest averaging down.

Risks

It is entirely possible that the virus completely upends both the economy and Disney's operations. The havoc created is such that even trying to estimate the revenue decline over the next several years would be utter speculation.

The market will only give Disney so much of a pass in that regard. We believe Disney's reputation will provide a floor to the stock price, but the market could become so pessimistic about the amount of time for recovery for Disney that it could sell the stock off even further.

We think $60 is not impossible in the worst-case scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.