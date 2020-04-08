Kinder Morgan: No More Kindering

Article Thesis

Many midstream companies have seen their share prices crash over the last couple of weeks, but that has not been justified in all cases. Some, such as Kinder Morgan (KMI), look like they will be able to withstand the troubles in the oil industry easily.

During the last oil price crash in 2015/2016, Kinder Morgan was infamously forced to change its business model and to cut its dividend, but this time is different. The company is much better positioned compared to five years ago, and there should not be any problems for the company to continue on with its dividend plans. Its dividend looks safe, it provides a strong yield, and the upcoming dividend raise will boost the payout by another 25%.

Kinder Morgan And The Impact That Low Oil Prices Will Have On Its Business Model

The combination of a steep decline in oil demand caused by measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, and a battle for market share between large oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia have caused a very large imbalance in global oil markets. This has resulted in oil prices dropping to the $20s, which obviously is a large negative for oil producers. Many pipeline companies have seen their share prices crash as well:

The oil industry ETF (XLE) is down a massive 50% year to date, while the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is down by an even larger 57%. Large midstream companies, such as Williams (WMB), Energy Transfer (ET), and Enbridge (ENB), are down 30%-58% in 2020. Kinder Morgan, as one of the largest pipeline companies in North America, has actually outperformed many of its peers this year, and yet its shares are also down by a whopping 37% in a little over three months. Relative to the 52-week high that was hit in February, shares are already down 41% in less than two months.

The share price declines in the stocks of oil companies are easily justified by the steep declines in both profits and cash flows that these companies will suffer from in the current environment. For weaker players that are not properly hedged and that don't have ample liquidity to weather this crisis, the current environment could cause them to file for bankruptcy (or a reorganization), recently showcased by Whiting Petroleum (WLL). Pipeline companies, however, are less impacted by lower oil prices, as they mostly operate with fixed contracts where commodity price changes do not have a large impact on their cash flows.

In Kinder Morgan's case, the even more important factor is that the company is almost completely focused on transporting natural gas, not oil. Both are sometimes produced by the same companies, and occasionally in the same fields, but there is a very big difference when it comes to what future demand will look like:

Unlike oil demand, which is more dependent on the strength of the economy, natural gas demand has not suffered during past recessions. After hitting a multi-year low in 2006, demand actually went up during the following years, despite the fact that the US suffered from the Great Recession. Natural gas is mostly used for electricity generation and for heating, which is not really dependent on economic conditions. In some years, weather conditions lead to lower-than-average or higher-than-average demand for heating, but over the year this balances out. Natural gas is cleaner than coal, which is why it will likely capture market share in electricity generation, while coal-powered plants are shutting down. In a similar way, natural gas will likely gain market share in heating versus oil, as oil is the commodity that has a larger environmental impact.

There are thus powerful industry tailwinds for natural gas consumption, while demand in the near-term will likely not suffer much from an upcoming recession, as people will still continue to heat their homes, and electricity will still be generated as well.

The natural gas industry as a whole will thus likely not suffer from the current crisis, and as a company that is paid by natural gas producers to move its product, Kinder Morgan's main business should not suffer meaningfully either. Kinder Morgan has some oil-related business which it calls its CO2 segment, but this is not large versus the much bigger natural gas pipeline segment. This segment is somewhat impacted by low oil prices, but overall, the headwind seems very manageable.

Seeking Alpha's Dividend Streamer has calculated that the impact that lower oil prices will have on Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flow is around $60 million on an annual basis, or slightly more than 1%, relative to a management's base case guidance of $5.1 billion. There will likely be some additional headwinds for Kinder Morgan's business as well. One scenario is that companies that are producing both oil and natural gas, and that are running into problems on the oil side of the business, could try to renegotiate rates with Kinder Morgan to safe costs on a company-wide basis. In total, these headwinds will most likely not hurt Kinder Morgan's company-wide cash flows too much, though, as most revenues are derived completely independently from oil prices, through fixed-rate contracts with no commodity risk.

The Dividend Can Be Raised, Even In A Very Bearish Scenario

In order to be very conservative, we could take a look at what happens if distributable cash flows drop by 20% relative to management's annual guidance (remember that the impact of low oil prices on the CO2 segment is just ~1.2%). In that scenario, Kinder Morgan would generate distributable cash flows of $4.1 billion this year. How does this compare to Kinder Morgan's dividend payments?

Over the last year, Kinder Morgan has paid out $2.2 billion to its owners in the form of dividends. In other words, the dividend would be covered with a very solid coverage ratio of 1.9 if the dividend was held stable. Management plans to raise the payout by 25% this year, though, to $1.25 per share for the year. In that scenario, total dividend payments would rise to $2.7 billion for the coming four quarters.

It is clear that the dividend would still be easily covered by distributable cash flows (at a ratio of 1.5) if the dividend does indeed get raised by 25% this year -- even in our quite bearish scenario, where 20% of cash flows evaporate this year.

In a more benign scenario, where Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flows drop by 5% versus management's guidance (or 4 times the impact that lower oil prices will have), Kinder Morgan would generate DCF of $4.8 billion this year, and the dividend would be covered at a ratio of 1.8 -- even after being raised by 25%.

We see that Kinder Morgan should easily be able to raise its dividend according to plan, as the payout would be well-covered, even in our most bearish scenario. Investors, therefore, don't need to worry about "getting kindered" this time around, as the company's plans regarding its dividend look easily achievable.

Kinder Morgan is now a very different company than it was 4.5 years ago when it was forced to cut its payout. It has moved to a self-funding model that is independent of equity markets, it has deleveraged meaningfully (to a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5), and its dividend coverage is a lot stronger. There is no necessity for Kinder Morgan's management to amend its plans to raise the dividend, and we expect that Kinder Morgan will announce a dividend raise to $0.3125 per share at the end of April.

Based on an annual payout of $1 per share, Kinder Morgan's dividend yield is 7.5% right now, once the dividend gets raised to $1.25, the yield would jump to 9.3% with shares trading at $13.40. A yield of more than 9%, that is still well-covered even in a bearish scenario, is not unattractive at all. This is especially true when we account for the fact that yields on many fixed-income investments have dropped, and will not be high enough to provide the cash flows that many retirees and other investors require.

Takeaway

No investment is without risk, and Kinder Morgan has had its issues in the past, but we believe that shares are attractive at the current level. The business model is conservative and should be able to withstand current headwinds thanks to negligible exposure to oil prices and low-risk fee-based contracts. The balance sheet is healthy, the customer base is diversified, and the dividend is well-covered, which is why we think that the risk-reward situation is favorable.

We expect that Kinder Morgan will follow through with its plans to raise the dividend by 25% this spring, which is why we don't see a meaningful risk of another "kindering". A well-covered, high-single-digit dividend yield from a major pipeline company with no K-1 is a solid choice for investors that seek lower-risk exposure to this industry. For more risk-hungry investors, more aggressive choices such as Energy Transfer may be a better choice.

