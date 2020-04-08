Fluent: Performance Marketing Agency With An Identity Crisis

User data has value but there is no way of knowing if the book value is accurate. Comparison against competitors like Facebook could yield insight.

Reduction in margins is bad, maybe that's why Fluent took a 50% stake in Winopoly to increase its user data and inflate its goodwill.

Fluent is trading below book value, but intangibles and goodwill are notoriously difficult to value.

Thesis

Fluent (FLNT) is trading below book value and yet is still not a buy at this valuation. I analyze the reason for it trading below book value and the possibility that this book value is nothing more than air.

"Never invest in a business you cannot understand" -Warren Buffett

(source)

Part of my process of investing involves searching for companies that are trading below book value. Much of the time I will come across companies trading below book value, but upon further investigation I find much of that book value is made up of intangibles and goodwill.

Every time I see this I sigh and move on, but this time I thought about investigating further. Fluent has a decent amount of cash and maybe there is something more to their valuation than just vaporware and fancy accounting.

Now before I'm yelled at for not understanding the potential future of this investment, and somebody screams "but look at the revenues", let me tell you, I simply look for and purchase companies that are clearly undervalued. I don't value companies based on random facts of what could happen, but instead look at the share price in regards to the book valuation alongside profit potential. Revenues to me are meaningless without focus on profit margins.

Goodwill and Intangibles

From what I have gathered from the 10-K, there have been quite a few acquisitions and spinoffs in recent years involving Fluent. It looks to me that these acquisitions serve as a way to beef up the intangibles and goodwill falling under the company's name. Sadly it is very difficult to value any of this other than taking a look at other successful companies and how they operate.

(source)

For comparison let's take a look at a likely competitor, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Facebook earns much of its revenues from advertising. It monetizes its user generated content by leveraging algorithms to put the most beneficial ads in front of the consumer. Fluent operates in much the same way to generate revenues, however, the data collection is a bit different. While Facebook generates user content from its main website Facebook.com, Fluent operates by leveraging its unnamed websites that gather user data.

Fluent is more active when it comes to working with companies than Facebook does. Facebook operates a bit more passively, while Fluent essentially aggressively takes control of advertising for potential prospective companies. Fluent often creates content specifically for the potential partner and drives customers to their partner. As a side benefit they also take the opportunity to acquire more user data.

This makes Fluent and Facebook competitors in ad revenue, but both utilize user data as their base resource, but monetize it slightly differently. Because of this we can try and value Fluent alongside Facebook since both essentially have the same intangibles, user data.

Facebook has a goodwill and intangible value of 19,609 million while Fluent has a total of 220.37 million. Now to make a comparison, let's take a look at the total value of intangibles and goodwill vs. total equity.

Upon first glance, it seems Fluent would have a negative equity while Facebook still has an equity of 81,445 million. To me this indicates that Facebook has actual value whereas Fluent's value is imaginary at best.

While this is a simple estimation of value, it is important when investing in small companies. Investing in such tiny companies looking to grow revenues is very risky and not knowing the true value of intangibles does not give you a margin of safety.

Fluent Has an Identity Crisis

Fluent hides behind the algorithm, the use of industry buzzwords on the conference call and official company documents makes it unclear how Fluent monetizes and prices its products. But, from what I can tell from the 10-K, Fluent uses algorithms to target consumers and send them ads via email, home address telephone, sms, etc.

From the wording in their 10-K and digging around their website, I found they use websites they own to essentially scrape user data. The question of course is what are these websites that they utilize and how do they gather consumer data?

I scoured the 10-K and their website and could find no comprehensive list of the web properties they own. It seems they like to keep this hidden since either it can easily be copied and has zero moat, or it takes away from the mystery of 'the algorithm'.

I was able to uncover a few websites owned and operated, by Fluent, from some of the web copy scattered about their main website.

Apart from their data scraping, they create advertising plans for individual companies and push their audience towards them. This has been likened in their own blog content as turning on the faucet. It essentially floods the company with traffic and once the traffic is monetized Fluent is paid upon its performance conversions.

This is a great way for customers to get new users, but the source of these customers is questionable.

Falling Margins

While margins are in decline, Fluent is increasing ventures into new areas of business. While it is important to move into new businesses to generate revenues for business expansion, the complete disregard for old business margins is troubling.

The CEO's statement on the most recent call dismisses low margins as inevitable. Take a look at this:

"Margin is not coming along for the ride as quick as top line, but that's the typical story when we're building into new and strategic areas. So that's what we're seeing. And our expectation is that we will be able to build those margins over time."

If you are resorting to repurchasing your own shares, maybe you should not push for new low margin ventures. Having to do this in order to stay afloat makes me think the core business is unsustainable.

Management should play off of its current strengths in the specific niches that it operates and push margins there. Ryan Schulke explained on the most recent earnings call:

In terms of drivers of Q4 results, we experienced particularly strong demand from clients in our media and entertainment and financial services verticals.

Focusing on the financial service vertical would probably net the most value for effort. Healthcare is also becoming a hot vertical that should merit decisive focus.

The desperate striving for growth at all costs has proved successful for many internet companies but many more fail. Focus on increasing margins should be the number one priority for a company of this size.

While I do agree with management that online advertising will be the last affected marketing medium as businesses decrease advertising dollars, it will surely see some decreases as we enter into a bear market environment where advertising dollars are scaled back.

Fluent Acquires 50% stake in Winopoly

Upon writing this article I noticed Fluent took a 50% stake in Winopoly. There was no information about a cost, but I thought why not take a look at the new digital real estate.

The news article states:

Specializing in personalized consumer engagement, Winopoly will support Fluent in its continued mission to deliver economically efficient and scalable customer acquisition solutions across growing digital mediums.

From a simple google search I was able to find their corporate facing website. Upon further research from their corporate site I was able to find their data collection site.

It seems Winopoly owns and operates nothing but spam websites. These websites have the sole purpose of scraping email and user info.

In order to gain access you have to sign up, but from what I can tell there is zero enticement for anyone to sign up. The website seems to have no actual content. I find no value before signing up, so how can I possibly determine if there is any value post signing up?

It's free so the cost of membership is zero, but it's not, it's the cost of your peace of mind. Constant spam will flood your email from advertisers that you do not care about, hardly targeted and streamlined consumers.

Risks of Book Valuation

I have hammered heavily on the need for a margin of safety in investing. I have used book value as my desired method of valuing Fluent. The problem is there is no way to accurately value user data.

There are two caveats to this. The first is user data is hard to quantify. There is no way of accurately measuring how valuable user data is. It depends on a myriad of factors such as how it's targeted or obtained. The second is Fluent does not disclose user data quantities and types because of privacy concerns. So how on earth are you able to determine how much user data in any specific vertical Fluent actually possesses?

Book value may not be the best way to value Fluent, but current assets in the case of Facebook are a much more reliable barometer of static value than unknown intangibles.

Conclusion

Upon further investigation of Fluent my worst fears were realized. This is not a company trading at below book value, but rather a user data scraping farm. I'm sure there is plenty of value in the data actually scraped from users but at what cost?

With laws changing and user data and privacy laws becoming more robust a company like this needs to get its house in order. The worst part is using the buzz phrase algorithm to get investors on board as if it has something more to offer than a flood of random customers. Buffett was right, if you can't understand the company don't invest in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.