Agricultural Commodities Pre-April WASDE Report

On Thursday, April 9, the US Department of Agriculture will release its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard for producers and consumers of agricultural products. The April WASDE comes as the spring planting season gets underway in the US and growing regions across the northern hemisphere.

Each year is a new adventure in the grain and agricultural markets as the most significant factor when it comes to crops is the weather. Mother Nature can be fickle, the last time the sector experienced a significant weather event that impacted supplies was in 2012 when drought conditions caused shortages and sent prices to record highs in corn and soybean futures markets. While the weather conditions over the past seven years have created bumper crops, there is no guaranty that the same will occur in 2020.

The prices of most agricultural products have moved lower since the last WASDE report on March 10. The monthly WASDE report tends to spark volatility in many of the grain and other agricultural futures markets. Fasten your seatbelts; the WASDE report is coming our way on Thursday, April 9, at noon, EST. The Invesco DB Agricultural Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the products that the USDA covers in its monthly report.

The peak season of uncertainty

The beginning of April is the time of the year when farmers begin to plant the crops they will harvest in the fall season. While a deflationary spiral has hit markets across all asset classes on the back of the global pandemic, demographics point to higher demand for food and many other products around the world in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the US Census Bureau, the global population grows by around twenty million people each quarter.

Source: Population Clock

The chart shows that as of April 6 at 2:50 PM PST there were over 7.641 billion people in the world requiring food and clothing each day. At the turn of this century, the number stood at six billion. The 27.4% rise means that more people need more food and other essentials each day. When it comes to the agricultural markets, the world consumes more crops each year. The uncertainty of the weather conditions creates an environment where price volatility often increases at the start of each new season.

The current deflationary environment could create an opportunity going into the planting season for 2020. The prices of most agricultural products have declined since the USDA released its last WASDE report on March 10.

Beans and corn prices are falling

Nearby May soybean futures have been in a downtrend throughout 2020.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that May bean futures closed at $8.7675 on March 10, the day of the last WASDE report, and was at $8.57 on April 7, a decline of 2.3%. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were below neutral readings on April 6. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, rose from 810,750 contracts on March 10 to 816,018 contracts on April 6. The increase of only 5,26 contracts or 0.65% is low for this time of the year when farmers typically hedge their crops as the planting season begins.

Source: CQG

May corn futures traded to a high of $3.7975 on March 10 and were trading at $3.3250 on April 7, a decline of 12.4%. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory, and open interest declined with the price of corn. The metric moved from 1.47 million contracts on March 10 to 1.43 million on April 6. The drop of 40,000 contracts comes at a time when hedging activity should be rising. Corn fell on the back of the lowest gasoline prices of the century, and record lows in ethanol. Since the coarse grain is the primary ingredient in ethanol output in the US, weakness in the biofuel has weighed on the price of corn futures. Corn is going into the April WASDE report and the planting season at its lowest price since 2016.

Wheat corrects from a lower high

The CBOT soft red winter wheat futures market is an exception when it comes to the price action since the March WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The May CBOT wheat futures chart shows that the price moved from a high of $5.25 on March 10 to $5.4825 per bushel on April 7, a rise of 4.4%. Wheat traded up to a peak of $5.87 on March 27. Concerns over Russian and European supplies this season lifted the price of the primary ingredient in bread. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings. Open interest declined from 434,399 contracts on March 10 to 375,493 on April 6, a drop of 13.6%. Both hedging and speculative activity have declined going into the April WASDE report.

While the price action in the wheat market exhibits the impact of uncertainty over the 2020 crop, corn and bean prices reflect perfect growing conditions over the coming months, which could turn out to be a leap of faith.

Intense pressure on cotton and meat prices

The price action in cotton and the meats has been downright ugly since the March 10 WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May cotton futures on the Intercontinental Exchange shows, the price of the fluffy fiber declines from 61.37 cents per pound on March 10 to 53.24 on April 7, or 13.2%. Cotton fell to a low of 48.35 on April 1, the lowest level since 2009. Price momentum and relative strength were in oversold territory but turned higher when the price moved back over the 50 cents per pound level. Cotton put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart on April 6.

Open interest fell from 210,451 contracts on March 10 to 187,845 contracts as of April 6, a decline of 10.7%. All of the commodities that declined and experienced decreases in the metric do not reflect technical validation of the recent bearish trends. However, during risk-off periods, market participants move to the sidelines, which is likely what is going on in markets.

Some of the worst losses have occurred in the beef and pork markets.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby June live cattle futures fell from 99.525 cents on March 10 to 84.80 cents on April 7 after reaching a low of 76.60 on April 6. Price momentum and relative strength were in oversold territory and crossing higher. Open interest moved from 332,804 contracts on March 10 to 265,267 contracts on April 6, a drop of 20.3%. Cattle prices plunged since the March WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The most substantial decline occurred in the lean hog futures arena. The June contract fell from 79.025 cents on March 10 to 52.65 cents on April 7 or 33.4%. The price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold conditions going into the April WASDE report, but they were crossing higher. Open interest plunged from 281,024 contracts on March 10 to 227,440 contracts or 19% since the day of the April report from the USDA.

Meats experienced the most significant declines in the agricultural markets.

DBA is the agricultural ETF product

The Invesco DB Agricultural Fund (DBA) holds a diversified portfolio of futures contracts that includes many of the products covered by the USDA in its monthly report. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $290.54 million, trades an average of 281,144 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

From March 10 to April 7, DBA has fallen 7.1%, from $15.01/sh to $13.95/sh.

The USDA report comes out at noon EST on Thursday, April 9. I will report back with a summary of the April WASDE report and the market action that follows early next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.