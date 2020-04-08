ENGIE: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Try To Fix It

The Q4 report from ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGQF)(OTCPK:ENGIY) came with a good report card and not a single mention of the CEO who drove the changes. Isabelle Kocher is a brilliant (ranked 3rd most powerful woman in business outside of the US in 2017 by Fortune magazine) and controversial CEO who failed to gain the confidence of her board, perhaps because she moved too fast in seeking to decarbonise the company. In the light of the generally positive report, it perhaps makes sense that the board summarily removed the CEO so that she couldn’t be the person who presented it. Press reports have questioned whether a male CEO would have been treated in this way.

For a company with EUR60 billion turnover and 170,000 employees, to summarily dismiss the CEO without any evidence of plans to replace her is curious. ENGIE is an important company which has taken seriously the need to shake off a fossil fuel intensive past. It is worthy of consideration as a safe investment when things have settled down, but now is a good time to watch from the sidelines.

What has changed?

The ENGIY share price had a small increase immediately after the Q4 earnings report and then it fell precipitously from 4 March to almost half by early April. Of course, this coincides with an unprecedented period when, on March 17, France went into a 2-week lockdown to seek to slow the COVID-19 pandemic casualties. In general, a report on 1 April suggests that the company is managing the COVID crisis as well as can be expected.

The executive leadership team and interim CEO

A group of three senior executives (Claire Waysand, Judith Hartmann and Paulo Almirante) makes up the interim Engie management team, so there is continuity while the search for a new CEO is commenced.

However, the interim CEO Claire Waysand is relatively new to the company and likely to have been installed as plans to remove the CEO were hatched. She joined ENGIE in October 2019 after a career in finance and politics. She is a banker with former roles in the French Treasury, The European Investment Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. These roles bring into question whether they have prepared her for overseeing a highly technical business. This looks like a safe government appointee to manage the transition, but gives no hint about what the transition might be. Her background is in economic policies, European issues and government.

New emphasis (or re-emphasis?) on gas?

Much of Isabelle Kocher’s programs seem relatively intact, with perhaps the exception that there may be new emphasis on gas as a transition fuel.

The way interim CEO Claire Waysand positions gas is as follows:

Gas is a critical part of the world's clean energy transition. It is easy to transport, easy to store over a long period and at a large scale. It is also a perfect complement to renewables and we are working on making it greener.

There is no way to make gas “greener”, any more than there is to make coal “clean”. Emissions are emissions. This is at odds with a transition to clean energy as it is increasingly clear that gas is not a transition fuel.

This may be (other than the personality clash) a crucial reason that Kocher has been removed, as she took decarbonisation seriously. Perhaps, the Board isn’t ready to follow through on what she was charged to do?

Nuclear program in Belgium

While there is no acknowledgement to the former CEO Kocher, it is apparent that the nuclear segment was turned around in 2018-2019. The issue remains what to do about impending closure of the Belgian nuclear capacity. The Chairman indicates that nuclear will be a focus, but no indication about what the company’s intentions are. It would be a very brave ENGIE if it decided to keep the nuclear program alive with new investment, and in my view, if that is what eventuates, this alone would be a reason to avoid investment in ENGIE.

The company seems to be entertaining extending the life beyond 2025 (current closure date), but it may be that this is dependent on Belgian Government support (not clear). The spend seems to be EUR900 million to 1 billion, which is a lot of money on an aging asset class. The power price mentioned for Belgium is EUR42 in 2020 moving to EUR47 in 2022. It will be interesting to see where the costs of wind and solar move in comparison with nuclear power.

Closer to home in France, solar projects are winning approval on the site of nuclear plant closures. With the imminent closure of the 41-year-old Fessenheim nuclear power station, 94.2 MW of solar capacity has been approved at the site. Ultimately, the plan is to install 300MW of solar at the Fessenheim site. The 94.2MW solar projects are part of ~1.7GW of solar and wind projects approved. While, currently, nuclear power provides ~75% of France’s electricity, many of the nuclear plants are nearing the end of their useful life, and by 2035, France plans to have reduced nuclear dependence to ~50% of electricity generation. Solar, currently at 9.1GW capacity, is planned to increase to 35.6-44.5GW capacity by 2028. Fessenheim is the first of France’s 58 nuclear reactors to be closed permanently.

Given the high cost of new nuclear construction (especially in comparison with recent solar and wind pricing), it would be surprising if ENGIE decided to replace the nuclear fleet in Belgium.

Where to now?

ENGIE to sell its water business?

A French newspaper report (in French, I used Google to translate) suggests that the key role of the new CEO will be to sell the French Government’s major shareholding in ENGIE. This report suggests that Kocher’s goal of making ENGIE a major water business by acquiring the remaining stake in Suez and hence make ENGIE on a par with water company Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY), was rejected in part because this would have meant ENGIE exiting the gas industry. So, ENGIE may be on a new path which still involves fossil fuels. Given the need to decarbonise, this might be a fraught future.

2020 guidance withdrawn, 2019 dividend cancelled

Another aspect of reports on why the board was unhappy with Isabelle Kocher is that they didn’t like her generosity to shareholders in terms of the level of the dividend. The board has been quick to cancel the dividend (EUR0.80), so this wasn’t just a rumour. They have done this as part of managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has indicated that it is committed to resume paying dividends “in the future”. To be fair, the dividend cancellation comes at a time when the French Government is calling on dividends to be cancelled to conserve cash.

Given the chaos caused by the COVID-19 crisis (and sudden loss of its CEO?), it is perhaps not surprising that guidance for 2020 has been withdrawn. A statement about financial outlook to 2022 is foreshadowed, but no date given as to when. A number of business consequences expected as a result of the COVID-19 crisis have been named in general terms.

Financial and strategic position as of 27 February 2020

Given that the global economy is substantially shutdown due to the COVID-19 crisis and how and when restart will be possible is unclear, where finances go for the rest of 2020 is subject to many uncertainties.

However, ENGIE enters the COVID-19 crisis in good shape, and much of its business is essential and will be preserved if at all possible. The financial results announced 27 February 2020 give a good picture of the current position. Revenues in 2019 of EUR60.1 billion were up 5.4% on 2018 figures. Current Operating Income for 2019 is up 11.1% at EUR5.7billion. This has been driven by resolving issues with the Belgian Nuclear business, better results in Energy management, and Thermal and Renewables. Timing issues in their Brazilian business were negative for this reporting time, but Brazilian business was strengthened by acquisition of TAG, a major Brazilian gas transmission network.

3GW of renewable capacity was commissioned in 2019, and the target of 9GW renewables in the period 2019-2021 is now secure (assuming no COVID-related slowdown). A bid to acquire a 1.7GW hydroelectric portfolio from EDP in Portugal has been successful, and in January 2020, ENGIE and EDPR (OTCPK:OTCPK:EDRVF) (Spanish wind company, 4th largest global wind energy producer) have reached agreement on a 50:50 joint venture to create a global offshore wind vehicle.

Free Cash Flow for 2019 was EUR7.6billion, down EUR0.2billion from 2018, and net debt increased slightly in 2019 to EUR25.9billion, up EUR2.7 billion from 2018. ENGIE claims one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector.

Exit from coal continued, with coal now contributing just 4% to ENGIE's global power generation capacity. ENGIE has ended participation in coal in the Asia-Pacific along with disposal of German and Dutch coal assets. Greenhouse gas emissions from electricity production have been reduced from 149Mt in 2016 to 80Mt in 2019, and they are on target to be at 43Mt by 2030. Power production through renewable energy has moved from 20% in 2016, to 28% in 2019, with a goal of 58% by 2030.

Conclusion

This Q4 report was a strange one. After Non-Executive Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu made clear that he and the board are running the show “The Board and myself have a very clear vision and our growth drivers, but also our main challenges. To further focus on our strategy, we need to address the right question… I will dedicate extra time and attention to management as ENGIE Chairman the coming months...”, he finished up with the following:

“On a side note, the Board and myself are absolutely convinced that separation of functions between Chairman and CEO is the most appropriate way to run a listed company of this size. It's best practice in governance and we intend to keep it that way even in the transition period.”

My take on this is “good luck” for the executive team who have the job of running the show if they deviate even in minor ways from what the Chairman and the board have in mind. If times were not so fraught, I suspect that this could easily lead talented management to have their resumes with headhunters. Who wants to be second guessing what the Chairman’s latest whim is, or whether the heavy hand of its major shareholder (French Government, 23.6%) is going to become apparent? This is a dangerous time for ENGIE and a good time to sit on the side and see where it goes. I find it a bit shocking that the Q4 report made no reference at all to the fine legacy that former CEO Isabelle Kocher leaves for the company. The board seems in no hurry to appoint a new CEO. To have a company with 170,000 employees with no CEO and no hurry to get one is strange.

ENGIE is a large and important French multinational electric utility company. It is worth considering as traditional safe havens such as the oil and gas majors lose favour. However, now is not a good time to consider investment, given the uncertainties surrounding its management.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay attention to the major transitions happening as the global economy becomes decarbonized. If my commentary about ENGIE helps you and your financial advisor to consider investment in ENGIE, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.