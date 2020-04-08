Glencore Faces Its Biggest Challenge Since 2016

Commodities are global assets that are essentials for people around the world. Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY) is both a merchant trading and producing company with interests across the globe. The company has been around since the 1970s, is the successor company from Marc Rich AG, and has its headquarters in Barr, Switzerland.

Glencore has 160,000 employees around the globe. Its operations include 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets. When it comes to raw materials, Glencore either markets, or produces most commodities. The company merged with Xstrata in 2013, right after the peak in commodity prices in 2011. A mountain of debt sent the stock to a low of $1.95 in early 2016. At the end of last week, the price of GLNCY shares was less than $1 above that low as the impact of the global pandemic weighed on commodity prices.

I last wrote on Glencore on Seeking Alpha on February 12 and was bullish on the prospects for the company. However, I pointed out that technical support for the shares was at the $5.29 level with the shares trading at just below $6 per share. Since mid-February, the world has changed dramatically impacting the company as a deflationary spiral has gripped the raw material markets.

The CEO will need to put off retirement

Ivan Glasenberg became the CEO of Glencore in 2002. He began working at the predecessor company run by his mentor Marc Rich in 1984, working in the coal department in South Africa and Australia. He managed the company’s Hong Kong and Beijing offices from 1989 to 1990 and became the head of the coal trading and marketing department in 1991.

Glasenberg was a childhood friend of Mick Davis, the CEO of Xstrata, which fostered the merger between the two companies. Davis left the company in 2013, putting Glasenberg in control of Glencore. With a mountain of debt in the aftermath of the merger, Glencore faced a challenging period that almost thrust the company into bankruptcy in early 2016 when commodity prices hit lows.

Ivan Glasenberg was planning to transition to retirement in late 2019 and early 2020 and had yet to name a successor. The deflationary spiral has likely put off his departure from the company for the foreseeable future.

A rough patch for commodity prices

In 2011, GLNCY shares opened at $14.25 and rose to an all-time peak of $15.70 in February 2012.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GLNCY shares plunged to a low of $1.95 in January 2016. At that time, commodity prices reached multiyear lows. Copper traded to a bottom of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016, and the price of crude oil hit a low of $26.05 per barrel the next month.

Management at Glencore worked furiously to avoid bankruptcy. They bought shares, shed non-essential businesses, and cut staff and expenses. Fortunately, the commodities asset class hit bottom in early 2016 and began to recover. The price of the stock rose steadily to a high of $11.68 two years later.

Debt levels remain high

Glencore emerged from the early 2016 environment, a leaner and meaner company. However, the low level of interest rates may have proved tempting for the company that has so many capital-intensive operations around the globe.

Meanwhile, as the stock market in the United States rose to its all-time high in February, GLNCY shares were trading at a high of $6.1920 during the second month of this year, almost half the price in early 2018. The global pandemic hit Glencore like a ton of bearish bricks. The stock dropped to its most recent low at $2.51 in March and was trading at $3.4280 per share on April 7.

The stock has room on the downside

At $3.428 per share, Glencore’s market cap stood at over $22 billion. The stock trades an average of 3784,188 shares each day. In the current environment, the annual dividend of $0.40 per share or 11.7% is likely in trouble. The next ex-dividend date is on April 23, 2020.

Earnings and market metrics are likely to be meaningless statistics for most companies over the coming months, and GLNCY is no exception. In early 2016, I purchased the shares and sold them too soon between the $8 and $9 level.

Despite the latest bounce in the stock from $2.51 to $3.4280, the global pandemic continues to claim victims around the world. The danger of lower lows in the current environment remains high. I would look to purchase GLNCY shares on a scale-down basis at prices below $2.25 per share. I would not be surprised to see the stock fall to a lower low compared to the 2016 bottom because of the financial fallout from Coronavirus.

A lotto ticket for survival

A long position in GLNCY equates to a bet on the survival of the company. Ivan Glasenberg’s performance in 2015 and 2016 saved the firm, and now he is in a position where he needs a repeat performance.

I expect the company to cancel its dividend and go on another selling spree, divesting some of its nonessential assets. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund that recently received a significant injection from the Aramco IPO in late 2019 could be a buyer of some of Glencore’s assets.

Ivan Glasenberg and his management team have proven themselves as master traders and have a track record of navigating the company through challenging times. Glencore’s presence in the global raw materials markets is significant. At the same time, since China is the demand side of the equation in the raw materials asset class, the stock will likely reflect conditions in the world’s most populous nation.

If lower prices are on the horizon for GLNCY shares, it may present an excellent opportunity for investors with a medium to long-term horizon. The commodities produced and traded by Glencore are essential raw materials required by people all over the world. I do not favor buying the shares at over $3. I would begin a scale-down buying program at the $2.25 level in case the stock does not reach its 2016 low. Leave room to add on the downside, as we are in uncharted times.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.