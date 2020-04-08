Plains All American Pipeline: Dispelling Concerns Surrounding Leverage

Even if their earnings were to slide a massive 40%, their leverage would still be lower than it was previously and within the range that most investors consider safe.

Whilst their financial position is not flawless, their leverage is significantly lower than it was previously and is also lower than some of their large competitors.

This level is often associated with companies that are financially distressed and thus some investors are questioning their debt and leverage.

The unit price of Plains All American Pipeline has suffered very large losses lately and now sits around two-thirds below even the depths of the 2015-2016 oil price crash.

Introduction

Following the massive selloff that has left the units of Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) down around two-thirds below even their depths of the last oil price crash in 2015-2016, there have been recent concerns regarding their debt and leverage. Given their unit price seems to be trading at levels that are often associated with financially distressed companies, this is understandable. Once after reviewing their financial position, it becomes clear that they are actually in a far stronger position to ride out this latest oil price crash.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

When they entered the last oil price crash of 2015-2016, their combined free cash flow from the previous two years was negative. Whereas they have entered this oil price crash with a history of generating free cash flow across the last three years. This naturally places them in a far strong operating position to navigate these turbulent times.

Image Source: Author

Since their free cash has turned positive, it was only natural to see their net debt position cease increasing, with it decreasing 18.20% by the end of 2019 when compared to its peak at the end of 2016. Admittedly their virtually non-existent cash balance may indicate that their liquidity is weak, however, as subsequently discussed there are several factors to consider before making this judgement.

Financial Position

Whilst entering this downturn, generating free cash flow and lowered net debt are certainly positive indicators, but their overall financial position remains the core focus of this analysis. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Thankfully these financial metrics largely speak for themselves and clearly show that across the board their financial position entered this downturn in a significantly better position than it entered the previous one in 2016. Across all of the five solvency and liquidity metrics included in the graph above, all of them show massive improvements, especially their net debt to EBITDA which decreased from a concerning 6.05 in 2015 to a much more manageable 2.94 in 2019. When this is combined with their free cash flow, it becomes clear that they are far better suited to handle this downturn than the previous one.

To provide an example to illustrate this point, during the last downturn their operating cash flow decreased by 40.05% in 2016 versus 2015. If this eventuates again and translates equally to their EBITDA, then their net debt to EBITDA for 2020 would increase to 4.91. Whilst this is a significant increase, it is still under the level of 5.0 that many investors, myself included, believe is the safe upper limit. It would still barely sit above their level of 4.78 during 2017 and well below their aforementioned level of 6.05 in 2015. This means that even if their earnings were to take a very large impact from this downturn, their key leverage ratio would only increase back to levels that are not historically considered too high or unsafe.

This level of leverage is actually fairly low compared to some of their large competitors, with the heavily discussed Energy Transfer (ET) ending 2019 with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.70, whilst Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has an equivalent ratio of 3.34. Please note that if these ratios vary slightly from those contained in the earnings releases from any of these companies, it stems from the exact way in which they are calculated as they are non-GAAP measures. All of the ratios contained within this article were calculated with the same approach and thus they are comparable.

Admittedly their liquidity could be stronger as their cash balance is virtually zero, although this is not too concerning as their current ratio still sits at a decent 0.92, whilst they also retain $1.6b of undrawn capacity in their senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Whilst relying on credit facilities is not ideal during these turbulent times, thankfully it does not mature until August 2024 and they only have $600m of their senior notes maturing within the next two years. When all of these factors are combined it does not appear as though they are too likely to face a liquidity crisis, especially since they entered this downturn generating free cash flow and holding an investment grade credit rating.

Conclusion

Even though their financial position is not flawless, their leverage is still well within the levels that most investors consider safe and most importantly, it is significantly lower than the previous downturn. Since publishing my previous article where I assigned a bullish rating to their units, the underlying operating conditions have deteriorated far more significantly than many expected, thanks to the coronavirus and the OPEC oil price war. Whilst this is certainly unfortunate, given their unit price has fallen massively I believe that it is still appropriate to maintain this rating, especially since the fears surrounding their financial position seem overdone.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Plains All American Pipeline's SEC filings, Energy Transfer's 2019 10-K and Enterprise Products Partners' 2019 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.