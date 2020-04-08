Constellation Brands: Well-Positioned To Ride Out A Recession

In-line with my prior article, I remain impressed with the strength of Constellation Brand's (STZ) performance thus far - its Q4 results, which handily beat consensus estimates, firmly supports the case that STZ is, in fact, in an advantageous position in this uncertain environment. Specifically, I'd single out STZ's halo approach to innovation, which seems to be gaining traction with the likes of Corona Hard Seltzer's strong start, in addition to the ongoing acceleration of the beer/wine brands. I continue to like the long-term growth at a reasonable price (GARP) potential here - at ~17x fwd P/E, STZ trades at a significant discount to peers such as Monster (MNST) and Brown Forman (BF.B), despite a well-capitalized balance sheet and defensive qualities which could drive relative outperformance in a recession.

Data by YCharts

Strength in Beer and Wine Segments Boost 4Q Results

STZ's headline numbers for 4Q20 came in well ahead of the Street across both the top and bottom lines, with sales at $1,903M and gross margins at 51.1% (~115 bps ahead of Street estimates. Meanwhile, lower opex boosted EPS (ex-Canopy) to $2.18 (vs. the Street's $1.78). Excluding the favorable ~$0.30 impact from lower taxes, this was still a very strong result, with broad-based strength across both the beer and wine segments.

Source: 4Q Earnings Release

Beer top-line growth remained strong, with total sales rising 8.9% YoY on a 7.2% YoY growth in volume and price/mix also up ~1.7%. Depletions were up at a stronger 10.2% YoY pace, as a result of the additional selling day. Wine/spirits sales also posted resilient numbers with a +1.2% YoY growth, well above the company's guidance.

Source: 4Q Earnings Release

"Pre-COVID-19" Numbers Indicate Earnings Power Remains Intact

Interestingly, STZ management also disclosed "pre-COVID-19" numbers, which offered some useful insight into the strength of STZ's underlying earnings power. Per management, STZ would have grown at a +8-10% YoY organic pace for the beer division (+7-8% reported after accounting for the Ballast Point divestiture). While there is no guarantee that STZ would have actually guided to +8-10% organic growth, the fact that FY21 was likely going to be a very strong year indicates STZ's earnings power is not only intact but on an uptrend. I'd also highlight that the "normalized" FY21 guide is tracking above the upper-end of STZ's medium-term guide.

Source: Investor Presentation

That said, wine and spirits would have been a drag - STZ expected a net sales decline of ~30%, and operating income decline of ~35%, with its retained Power Brand portfolio growing ~2-4% YoY. Other notable line-item expectations include a tax rate of ~18%, as well as operating cash flow of $2.3-$2.5B, with the weighted average diluted share count at ~195M (assuming no share repurchases). On balance, I think the fact that the guidance was even close to growth expectations for FY21 is a positive, particularly considering STZ is coming off a higher-than-expected FY20 base. Thus, I think the pre-COVID guide is positive for patient investors with a medium-term horizon.

Guidance Provided as of: 4FQ20 EarningsPre COVID-19 Assumptions(No FY21 Guidance Provided) Beer net sales growth 7-8% Beer operating margin 39.5-40% W&S net sales growth -30% to -35% W&S operating income growth -30% to -35% Interest expense $385-395MM Tax rate ~18% Diluted shares outstanding ~195MM (assumes no share repurchases) Operating cash flow $2.3-$2.5B

Source: Company Filings

Mexico Production Remains a Concern

In contrast with most other beer companies, STZ's indication on the 4Q20 call that their breweries are currently open was a surprise. The company was somewhat indirect in providing the reasons why it has been able to remain open (unlike peers), but CEO Bill Newlands was firm in his expectations that production will continue, and STZ will be able to meet its needs. Per management, its facilities have ~70 days of finished goods on hand, with >80% already in the US - thus, STZ is confident in its guide for no near-term service disruption to retailers.

Well, again, I'm going to repeat myself, but I hope you'll bear with me on it. We continue to operate in Mexico. And as long as that is a consistent statement, and we expect that it will be, we wouldn't expect that there would be any significant issues around our margin structure. Obviously, a lot of things factor into that, not the least of which is the peso and various other things that occur during times like this. But I think the best way to think about it is we have 70-plus days in the pipeline for our beer business, and we expect to have no disruption in our ability to produce product and deliver it to retail. - 4Q Transcript

One theory could be that the company believes that its operations fall within the agro-industrial industry, and therefore, they are operating appropriately within the restrictions the Department of Health has outlined. If production is disrupted, however, investors can draw comfort from the ~70 days of inventory in the system (company-owned and through distributors, excluding retail inventory), with existing resources being shifted to accelerate the production of high-volume SKUs for key off-premise accounts.

Strong Liquidity Position Leaves STZ Well-Positioned to Ride Out the Storm

I think STZ's well-capitalized balance sheet is also worth noting - STZ ended the quarter with $81mn in cash and $12.2bn of debt. While debt levels seem high, gross leverage is being actively reduced, with the gross debt ratio ticking down to ~4.0x (vs. 4.4x at the beginning of the fiscal year) on >$1.4bn in debt paydown in FY20.

Source: Company Filings

Liquidity-wise, STZ is also well-positioned, with a ~$2B revolving credit facility (per the FY19 annual report), ensuring ample liquidity even as a $700mn bond comes due in November.

Among other things, the 2018 Restatement Agreement increased our revolving credit facility by $500.0 million to $2.0 billion and extended its maturity to September 14, 2023.

Further, the E&J Gallo transaction close has now been accelerated to end-1Q21 (vs. 4Q20 previously), with the Nobilo transaction also set to close by the end of 2Q21. Additionally, the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy and the concentrate transactions are also set to close around end-1Q21, with the Cooks and J Roget brands to be retained. For investors concerned about further delays in the timing, I would draw some comfort from the fact that the base case remains consistent, with STZ still on track to realize a stranded cost reduction plan of $130M over FY21 and FY22.

Impact of W&S Sale to E. & J. Gallo 2Q20 Earnings 3Q20 Earnings 4Q20 Earnings Expecting timing to close Target deal close: end Q3 Target deal close: end FY20 by the end of 2FQ21 W&S Organic net sales growth -- Organic operating income growth -- Stranded costs $130M $130M $130M

Source: Company Filings

The guided ~$850mn in cash proceeds will also be allocated toward debt reduction, in addition to continued FCF generation. While STZ reaffirmed its goal of returning $4.5bn to shareholders over time (via dividends and share repurchases), management will likely be prudent during these uncertain times about active repurchases. Thus, I expect no buybacks for FY21, as the priority shifts toward maintaining its investment-grade credit rating, leaving ample cash flow for debt reduction. With the capital return plans unchanged, though, expect a back-end-loaded capital return from FY22.

Source: Company Filings

The Case for Recession-Proof Beer/Alcohol Demand

I'd also point out what many investors already know and appreciate -the alcohol category is generally "recession-resistant," and thus, STZ is well-positioned to outperform in a recession scenario. Historical supports this notion - in 2008-09 -alcohol demand remained largely unchanged.

Source: Gallup

Not only has beer demand proven defensive through the cycles, but "tried & true" brands such as STZ also tend to outperform as customers allocate a greater % of their wallets toward more familiar brands. This view is supported by the resilience of STZ's brand portfolio throughout the 2008/2009 period, and thus, I believe STZ is positioned to outperform in a recession scenario given its portfolio of trusted brands and value.

Source: Company Filings

Another key point is STZ's low exposure to on-premise trends. Past recessions have tended to result in lower on-premise demand, with the impact likely to be amplified amid the current coronavirus outbreak. STZ, with an implied ~10-15% of beer sales on-premise, is not immune but is relatively under-indexed to these risks.

"What -- again, if you are in the 85% to 90% range for us in the off-premise to start with, the need to see some increase in channel shift is less significant than it is for someone who is more weighted to the on-premise."- 4Q Transcript

STZ Stock Trades at Very Reasonable Valuations

Predicated on my belief that STZ's medium-term earnings power is intact, I believe core STZ (ex-Canopy) can generate ~ $10.70 in EPS in a normalized FY22 scenario. Specifically, my base case assumes beer growth recovers to high-single-digit growth levels (from mid-single-digits in FY21), with wine and spirits also returning to mid-single-digits growth (from double-digit declines in FY21). Incorporating a discounted ~15x multiple on FY22 EPS gets me to my $235 target for the core business. Including ~$6 per share in value for STZ's Canopy investment (incorporating a ~50% haircut to WEED's fully-diluted market value), this gets me to a ~$241 fair value for STZ on forward numbers.

I would note that there is plenty of room for additional upside to my target on both legs (i.e., the multiple and earnings). For one, the ~15x multiple is well below STZ's ~22x historical P/E. Further, STZ has been one of the fastest-growing large-cap beer names in recent years, with normalized numbers firmly indicating the company's earnings power remains intact.

Potential downside risks to my target price include broader consumer weakness in the US or consumer trade-down within STZ's portfolio, as well as fluctuations in STZ's input costs. Uncertainties around the cannabis outlook could also be a drag, though I'd counter that the market has largely written off the stake at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.