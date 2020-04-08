Laredo Petroleum: A Low-Cost Permian Producer That Is Ripe For The Picking

With its current hedged exposure in place, Laredo will most certainly stay solvent in 2020 even with oil prices as low as $10-$20 per barrel.

Laredo has hedged its exposure and will realize close to $60 per barrel on 100% of the oil it sells in 2020.

Laredo Petroleum – A Pure Play, Low-Cost Permian Producer

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) is a pure-play Permian producer who could be an attractive target to a major producer with a large presence in the Permian region. Notable private equity firm Warburg Pincus owns 21% of the company and as a result has an economic interest to help Laredo Petroleum and its shareholders realize a profitable outcome. Laredo Petroleum’s stock price is priced as if the company is about to declare bankruptcy although the company is almost certain to remain solvent through at least 2020. Laredo has ample liquidity to weather the current downturn because the company just refinanced its debt and has no debt maturities until 2023. Even if oil prices go to $10-$15 in 2020, Laredo has hedged its exposure and will realize close to $60 per barrel on 100% of the oil it sells in 2020.

Like many of its counterparts, Laredo likely could not stay solvent without the hedges it has in place. Laredo’s management team has taken the necessary steps to ensure that Laredo can last as long as possible until a buyer comes along, or oil prices began to appreciate back to normalized levels.

The following analysis will detail Laredo's liquidity situation based on its current hedges and cost structure. The article will also provide readers with a valuation target should Laredo get acquired by a larger producer. It seems more likely that Laredo will be able to last longer than some of its peers given its relatively strong liquidity position and hedged price exposure. Laredo’s depressed stock price could see a significant increase in valuation if they get bought out or assuming oil and equity markets stabilize, and prices increase back up over $30 per barrel.

Industry Outlook

Oil prices have plummeted in recent months after Saudi Arabia declared a price war with Russia. Some claim Russia is targeting U.S. shale producers by its refusing to cut production in response to Saudi Arabia and OPEC’s attempt to support prices in response to the COVID–19 pandemic. The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia is pressuring oil prices and it is possible we could see sub-$20 oil for the foreseeable future. Saudi Aramco said it would increase production to 12.3 million barrels per day in April and the energy rout could continue if production is not cut.

House Republicans and members in the Trump administration are pressuring the Saudis to end their price war. Saudi Arabia can flood the market with oil for an extended period while remaining profitable and the Kingdom appears to be “flexing its muscles” to advance its agenda. The resulting overcapacity and storage problems could be backfiring on the Kingdom. Tanker rates for crude transportation have skyrocketed and many fear that the oversupply coupled with deflationary pressures and decreased demand could bring the energy industry to its knees. WTI crude has lost nearly 2/3 of its value since the start of the year and many U.S. shale producers have seen their stock value cut by more than half. Trump recently stated that he expects a 10-million-barrel production cut soon.

Laredo's Refinance Should Provide Ample Liquidity Through 2020

Laredo Petroleum currently has $762 million in liquidity. In January, Laredo issued $1 billion in new debt ($600 million, 9.5% senior unsecured due 2025 and $400 million, 10.125% due 2028) and used the proceeds to pay off $800 million in senior notes that were due in 2022 and 2023. That means Laredo will not have any senior debt maturities coming due until January 2025. Laredo does have a senior secured credit line of $950 million but has only drawn $275 million against it. As of February 11th, Laredo had another $660 million available to draw against it. The secured credit line matures April 19th, 2023. Based on these figures, Laredo is unlikely to have any liquidity issues for at least another three years. The market is currently pricing Laredo stock as if the company is about to declare bankruptcy even though it is in a relatively strong financial position when compared to many of its competitors in the oil & gas space as evidenced in figure 1 below.

*Figure 1 – Leverage Comparison to Peer Group – Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation

Laredo’s projected net debt to EBITDA will likely fall between 3.5 to 4 for fiscal year 2020. Laredo’s current loan covenants call for debt to EBITDA below 4.25 and a current ratio of at least 1. Laredo’s current ratio is roughly 1.17 so Laredo is well below its required loan covenants. Laredo’s current enterprise value is roughly $1.3 billion. Currently, the company has $1.275 billion in total debt and ~$102 million in cash.

Cost Structure

Based on management’s most recent guidance for fiscal year 2020, Laredo is projected to produce ~26,000 barrels of oil per day for fiscal year 2020. Laredo will stop most of its drilling and completions operations for the rest of 2020.

Laredo’s production costs are roughly $18 (with depreciation and non-cash charges included) per barrel as shown in the diagram below. Costs can fluctuate slightly because of the production and ad valorem tax based on % of oil revenue. Without depreciation and non-cash charges, Laredo’s break-even profitability is ~$10–11 per barrel.

*Figure 2 – Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation (Feb. 2020)

Price Hedging

Laredo Petroleum is Hedging its Bets and Will Realize $59.50-$63.07 per Barrel on ~100% of its Production in 2020

Laredo Petroleum’s exposure to fluctuation in oil prices is almost all mitigated because roughly 100% of the company’s revenues are hedged via derivative contracts. In other words, Laredo will realize prices of about $60 per barrel on all its production for fiscal year 2020. Laredo has also hedged some of its exposure in 2021 but it’s hard to estimate the percentage of their revenues which will be protected because the market is shifting rapidly, and management has not given firm projections for production in 2021.

*Figure 3 – Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation (Feb. 2020)

Below is a breakdown of Laredo’s projected 2020 earnings. Laredo is projecting to produce roughly 9.5 million barrels of oil in 2020 based on the most recent guidance released on March 23rd. If we make reasonable assumptions that production will proceed as planned, then Laredo should earn revenues around $575 million for fiscal year 2020 based on management’s guidance. Laredo is locked into sell over 7 million barrels of WTI at $59.50 per barrel and ~2.4 million barrels of Brent crude at $63.07.

*Figure 4 – Laredo Petroleum Projected Income Statement for FY2020

Management said they would be incurring a $117 million one-time, non-cash impairment charge in Q1 2020 regarding the valuation of their derivative contracts. Based on management projections and its fixed hedges in place, it seems fair to assume that Laredo could generate roughly $115-130 million in net income ($0.50-$0.55 EPS) and $350 million in EBITDA in fiscal year 2020. Management is projecting the company will earn $90 million in free cash flow ($0.38 per share) in 2020. This implies a roughly 130% to 145% earnings yield for 2020 and 100% free cash flow yield.

With its current hedged exposure in place, Laredo will most certainly stay solvent in 2020 even with oil prices as low as $10-$20 per barrel. Beyond 2020 and assuming oil remains at its current prices, there is risk that Laredo would not be able to make their interest payments if they are unable to lock in higher prices.

M&A Possible?

Many attractive Permian assets are now selling at fire-sale prices and it is possible we could see a wave of M&A action in the latter part of 2020 as a result. Laredo Petroleum is a relatively well-capitalized, low-cost producer in the region and could be an attractive target for many of the larger integrated producers looking to grab market share in the Permian region. Four well-known majors with presence in the Permian are Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), EOG Resources (EOG), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Occidental bought Anadarko last August for $55 billion and industry consolidation is likely to follow given the rapid reduction in oil prices.

Other Permian stocks include Diamondback Energy (FANG), Concho Resources (CXO), Parsley Energy (PE), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). It seems likely that large E&P companies will wait to assess the economic impact from the oil rout before making any large acquisitions so I do not expect to see any large acquisitions until there is evidence that the oil markets have stabilized and executives have shored up their capital spending budgets.

Implied Equity Value

Figure 5 below shows recent M&A transactions in the Permian Basin within the last two years. The median price paid per barrel produced per day was ~$90,000. Oil prices have changed, and these metrics need to be adjusted to account for the reduction in oil prices and challenges currently facing the oil industry. Say the figures are now worth a third given that oil prices have fallen nearly 2/3 since the beginning of the year. The acquisitions you see in the chart were completed in a $50-$75 oil environment, which has been an average price range for oil over the last 20 years. WTI was trading around $28 as of April 3rd.

*Figure 5 – Recent Acquisitions in the Permian Basin – Mercer Capital

Here is a recent snapshot from Laredo’s recent annual report highlighting land acquisitions and may provide a rough idea of land valuation in the Permian.

“On December 6, 2019, we closed a bolt-on acquisition of 4,475 contiguous net acres and working interests in 49 producing wells in western Glasscock County, Texas, which included net production of 1,400 BOE per day, for $64.6 million, net of customary closing purchase price adjustments and subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments.” Laredo thus paid $14,436 per acre. “On December 12, 2019, we closed an acquisition of 7,360 net acres and 750 net royalty acres in Howard County, Texas for $131.7 million =$16,239 per acre.” “On February 4, 2020, we closed a transaction for $22.5 million acquiring 1,180 net acres and divesting 80 net acres in Howard County, Texas= $19,068 per acre.”

- Laredo Petroleum 10-K, SEC.gov

Another Permian stock Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) acquired Carrizo Resources for $3.2 billion, about $13 per share. Callon paid 4.5 times operating income (EBITDA), $35,000 per flowing barrel of existing oil production, and $16,500 per acre for Carrizo’s 120,000 acres in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins of Texas. The acquisition price was later reduced to $2.4 billion but these figures should provide good comps for analyzing potential acquisitions in the Permian. As you will see in the valuation chart below, the valuation estimates for Laredo are likely conservative even in the depressed market.

Valuation Analysis

Laredo will produce ~26,172 barrels of oil per day in 2020 based on the contracts it has in place. Figure 6 below illustrates a potential conservative valuation for LPI in a distressed sale assuming land values and production values are worth ~33% of what they were in 2018–2019.

*Figure 6 – Potential Valuation for LPI in a distressed sale

As you can see, Laredo’s estimated enterprise value in a takeout scenario might be around $1.75-$1.8 billion, assuming land and production values are worth 30–35% of what they were pre COVID-19 and oil crash. If we take out the debt of $1.275 billion and add back Laredo’s cash of $102 million, then the implied equity value for Laredo Petroleum’s stock is ~$590 million, or $2.49 per share, ~6.5x upside from the current share price around $0.38. A $1.76 billion implied enterprise value implies a projected ~5x EV/EBITDA multiple if Laredo can earn ~$350 million EBITDA in 2020 as projected in Figure 4 (income statement). The average EV/EBITDA of Laredo’s five closest peers is ~3.4. See figure 7 below.

*Figure 7 – LPI Peer Valuation

It seems conservative to assume that Laredo could fetch something around 5x EBITDA given the comps in figure 7 and the fact that energy assets are severely depressed at current levels. Moreover, boards and shareholders need at least some kind of premium to entice them to sell.

Conclusion

If oil markets stay depressed and prices fall to $10-$15 beyond the end of 2020, then Laredo could be at risk of defaulting on its debt without hedged oil exposure. A prolonged bear market could further pressure margins and Laredo might not be able to hedge its exposure like it has done in the past. In a worst-case scenario (prolonged $10-$15 oil without hedges), Laredo would quickly burn cash and its equity could be worthless if they had to restructure their debt. However, the market is pricing Laredo stock as if it is on the verge of imminent bankruptcy and that is a very unlikely outcome in 2020.

In a worst-case scenario, it would likely be at least a year before they would be on the verge of default and that would be assuming, they were unable to lock in higher prices on the futures market. Brave investors who can stomach the risk could see outsized returns if the oil markets turn north. Management expects Laredo will generate $90 million in free cash flow in 2020 and the company has ample liquidity and hedged price exposure in 2020. All told, Laredo Petroleum investors' implied equity returns for 2020 at the current levels should be at least 100% given that the stock currently trades at less than 1x forward earnings and free cash flow! Management projects Laredo will earn $90 million in free cash flow in 2020 and with its current hedges and cost structure in place, these estimates seem solid. With high returns come high risk so Laredo investors should be sure to size their positions accordingly and adhere to proper risk management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.