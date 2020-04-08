Regional Banks - Too Early To Panic

I really didn’t know what to do after the market meltdown. I am, admittedly, not a financial expert so I don’t feel qualified to give advice in times such as these. But I do feel some response is necessary so that I don’t appear to run away during hard times. For the past year or so, I have submitted a few regional banks for your approval (a la Rod Serling for those of you my age). It is very easy to be positive and come up with ideas when the market is soaring, not so easy when we see it crater. I have been investing since 1983 so have seen three bear markets as defined by an S&P loss of greater than 25%. In each case I, along with the rest of the nation, recovered nicely. This is much different, though, as the stakes are much higher. As a person about to turn 60, I am more concerned with living through this than if my stocks are going to recover any time soon. Regardless, I think I owe a short narrative as to where we are, what I think, and my strategy forward.

First, where we are. As you would expect, the portfolio is down. Table 1 displays the performance for the life of the portfolio, which is down only six percent due to a nice gain on the sale of Auburn Bancshares and Putnam Bancorp. This compares favorably with the Regional Bank Benchmark (QABA) and very similar to the S&P (VOO).

Table 1: Life of Portfolio Performance

Stock Symbol Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend/Share Gain (%) Katahdin Ban KTHN $16.73 $15.80 $0.57 -2.16% Parke Bancor PKBK $19.09 $11.02 $0.62 -39.03% Putnam Ban PBBI $11.85 $15.10 $0.21 29.20% N Americ Sav NASB $41.00 $39.97 $2.05 2.49% Aub Bank AUBN $33.22 $46.74 $0.25 41.45% Oregon Banc ORBN $24.26 $24.00 $1.83 6.47% U & I Financia UNIF $8.55 $6.70 $0.00 -21.64% First Bank Va FXNC $18.25 $14.04 $0.20 -21.97% Mars Bancorp MNBP $390.00 $333.00 $6.00 -13.08% Seneca Finan SNNF $9.40 $7.38 $0.00 -21.49% C Taylor Ban TYCB $35.25 $30.06 $0.57 -13.11% Logan Finan LOGN $39.75 $32.50 $0.35 -17.36% Total $12.65 -5.85% Benchmark Symbol Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend/Share Gain (%) Com Bank QABA Varies $31.87 $9.49 -26.27% Stock Market Symbol Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend/Share Gain (%) Van S&P 500 VOO Varies $243.53 $48.71 -6.55%

Table 2 displays the year to date performance, which is not helped by the sale of Auburn Bancshares and Putnam Banccorp. I am still beating QABA comfortably (though a loss of > 20% is nothing to brag about) and giving up about 5% to the S&P benchmark.

Table 2: 2020 Year to Date Performance

Symbol 2020 Start Price Current Price Dividend Gain (%) TYCB $35.79 $30.06 $0.57 -14.42% FXNC $21.40 $14.04 $0.11 -33.88% KTHN $20.43 $15.80 $0.12 -22.06% LOGN $39.75 $32.50 $0.35 -17.36% MNBP $388.00 $333.00 $3.00 -13.40% NASB $43.90 $39.97 $0.55 -7.70% ORBN $30.00 $24.00 $1.72 -14.27% PKBK $23.08 $11.02 $0.16 -51.56% SNNF $9.40 $7.38 $0.00 -21.49% UNIF $9.25 $6.70 $0.00 -27.57% Total -22.37% QABA $51.83 $31.87 $0.27 -38.00% S&P ETF $295.80 $243.53 $1.18 -17.27%

Secondly, what do I think? Obviously banks are under a lot of pressure due to the economic uncertainty. If you believe the 20-30% unemployment figures, how does that translate to the number of people that will miss mortgage payments, have to pull out their savings to make ends meet, or put off taking out a loan on the dream home. It’s just impossible for me to quantify. I have read anecdotal stories that the $2 Trillion stimulus has a lot of benefits for regional banks but I haven’t confirmed that. Maybe a reader can weigh in. Which banks are most at risk? My guess is the ones that have been borrowing from the Federal Bank so they can increase loan revenue. These are the ones that have a loan to deposit ratio of greater than 100%. Another good metric that I wasn’t familiar with until the last year or so is the Tangible Common Equity (TCE) Ratio. TCE ratio measures a firm's tangible common equity in terms of the firm's tangible assets. It can be used to estimate a bank's sustainable losses before shareholder equity is wiped out. In layman’s terms, it’s the percent of assets the bank can lose before they become insolvent. Thus, the higher the ratio, the better. It also makes sense that a bank with smaller assets would be at a bigger risk as their loan portfolio wouldn’t have the depth to withstand a fair amount of defaults. But this is guessing, I haven’t seen anything to verify that. Table 3 lists each bank along with their Assets, Loan/Deposit Ratio, TCE Ratio, and Year to Date Performance.

Table 3: Portfolio Assets and Ratios

Assets Loan/Deposit TCE YTD MNBP $407,700 76.62% 9.22% -14.42% LOGN $188,251 77.36% 12.88% -33.88% TYCB $548,004 80.07% 16.42% -22.06% FXNC $800,048 80.60% 9.63% -17.36% UNIF $347,455 83.35% 14.52% -13.40% KTHN $850,909 98.12% 8.15% -7.70% PKBK $1,681,160 106.09% 10.67% -14.27% ORBN $269,482 107.37% 14.25% -51.56% SNNF $210,238 115.00% 9.67% -21.49% NASB $2,515,844 136.95% 10.88% -27.57%

Interestingly enough, only Calvin Taylor (OTCQX:TYCB) is in the top half of all three criteria; and Seneca Financial (OTCPK:SNNF) is the only one in the bottom half of all three. And it doesn’t appear that the bank performance is attached to any of the criteria.

Finally, what am I going to do? I am not going to invest in anything right now. I own stock in several of the banks and I haven’t sold nor am I planning on doing so. All of the banks will be releasing quarterly results in late April/early May so I will make updates to valuations at that time. This is the first quarter of the fiscal year for most of the banks, and it shouldn’t be too bad as they had two good months to generate business. But it will be interesting to see the Letter to Shareholders as there should be some hint as to the severity of the situation. At that point I will re-evaluate my holdings.

Sorry I don’t have anything especially prescient to add, just hope that everyone stays upbeat and takes care of themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB, KTHN, PKBK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.