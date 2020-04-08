Dead Cats Only Bounce Once

While the latest news of a potential slowdown in new U.S. COVID-19 cases brings an optimistic tone to Wall Street, the impacts of the global economic crisis have not been fully priced into the market. We certainly hope there is a continued slowdown in new cases, but even if there is, investors should realize that more pain may be ahead for equity markets.

After all, let’s not forget this:

First-time unemployment claims shattered historical records when one-week claims exceeded 3 million the week of March 23rd and then broke that record again only one week later with more than 6 million new claims. While this alone does not necessarily mean the market will suffer more than it already has, there are major problems with it.

Gross Domestic Product [GDP] is the most widely used measure of economic activity. Consumer spending, government spending, and business investment are the three main components of GDP. For simplicity, it makes sense to lump business investment and consumer spending into “private” sector and compare against “public” government spending.

Unfortunately, private sector activity makes up almost 90% of total economic output. While the $2 Trillion CARES Act will serve to boost the government side of the equation, it will not be enough to offset the impact of the private sector declines. Many areas of the economy have continued to remain active, others will be more active, and many will decline.

GDP by sector appears on the surface to be evenly spread across all sectors with the exception of the three largest which may not be as impacted as other smaller sectors. The problem in all of this is that the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 slowdown also happen to be one of the largest contributors to private sector GDP when combined.

If you combine some of the hardest-hit sectors – Healthcare, Retail Trade, Recreation, Accommodation and Food Service - into one category, the result is dire. Those combined categories, which are at a standstill indefinitely and generating very little economic activity, would create the third largest GDP category for the private sector. This doesn’t even take into account the fact that other areas like manufacturing, financial services, and other large sectors will also be impacted negatively even if by a lesser amount.

There are also a lot of false assumptions. For example, many people may come to the conclusion that healthcare spending will increase during this time, thereby increasing the total output for the Healthcare sector. That logic is flawed. Emergency medicine and similar areas will increase dramatically but that does not give consideration to the vast number of private practice physicians’ offices across the country and outpatient services that are shutdown indefinitely and postponing regular check-ups ad appointment due to the virus.

So many industries have been affected that even the Federal Reserve recognizes the challenges in forecasting Q1 GDP. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow Model (GDPNow) is estimating first quarter growth at 1.3%, but it comes with a caveat. The release states, "There are no subjective adjustments made to GDPNow—the estimate is based solely on the mathematical results of the model. In particular, it does not capture the impact of COVID-19 beyond its impact on GDP source data and relevant economic reports that have already been released. It does not anticipate the impact of COVID-19 on forthcoming economic reports beyond the standard internal dynamics of the model." In other words, the model acknowledges the limitations of attempting to forecast GDP in an unprecedented economic lock-down.

GDP, corporate earnings, and unemployment will all drive market movement in the near-term. We believe GDP for the first quarter will be 0%, Q1 earnings and outlook will both be lower than expected across the board, and this week's initial unemployment claims will match that of last week's at around 6.2 million. None of these factors will be a positive for short-term market movement.

It’s simply not possible for the market to have already priced in the extent of this crisis. The amount of data that needs to be digested globally is still a cause for concern and is likely to fuel ongoing uncertainty. Investors, economists, and local and national government officials still really don’t know the best- and worst-case scenarios that will arise from the global economic fallout.

What we are seeing is a classic dead cat bounce. This cat may still be in the air from its first bounce, but with the slew of earnings and abysmal guidance coming out over the next month and the continued shutdowns of non-essential businesses across the country, look for a hard landing that retests previous lows or declines even further.

The S&P 500 is very likely to retest the low of 2,304 in the coming weeks as all of these factors come into focus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.