The Global Economic Meltdown In One Chart

Article Overview

The black swan event of COVID-19 has pushed the global economy into a deep recession. Even as equity markets stage a sharp rally from oversold levels, there is ample data to get the markets worried again.

In my recent article, I discussed the visible stress in the financial system. This article will discuss the extent of the slowdown in one chart and a few other important observations on the global economy. In conclusion, the investment strategies will be discussed.

The Global Economic Meltdown

The world economy is in a recession and the chart below gives a clear indication of the level of downturn. The chart provides the global purchasing managers' index for March 2020.

The deep plunge in the services sector PMI and the composite PMI are evident from the chart. In February 2020, the services sector PMI was at 47.1 and has declined to 37.0 in March 2020. In February 2020, the manufacturing sector PMI was at 47.2 and has marginally increased to 47.6 in March 2020.

The increase in the manufacturing sector PMI has been due to normalcy getting back in China. However, the composite PMI was 46.1 in February 2020 and has declined to 39.4 in March 2020.

The reason: The services sector accounts for nearly 63% of the world GDP. Even if the manufacturing sector is relatively stable as indicated by the PMI, the global economy would still be in a deep recession.

It is also worth noting that COVID-19 is at its peak in the United States and Europe. Therefore, I am expecting a further plunge in the services sector PMI in April 2020. Recently, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard talked about unemployment in the United States touching 30% by the second quarter of 2020. Considering the plunge in the services sector, this looks realistic.

Challenges In The Eurozone

I also want to shift investor attention to the impending challenges in the Eurozone. The chart below gives the sovereign debt repayment schedule for the PIIGS economy.

It is clear that Spain and Italy face a debt refinancing wall in 2020 and 2021. Both these countries are among the worst hit in the world due to COVID-19. With rising government expenses, a weak economy, debt refinancing is a big challenge.

It is also worth noting that France has the highest exposure (as a percentage of GDP) to PIIGS debt. France is another country that is suffering significantly due to the coronavirus.

Amidst the black swan event, it remains to be seen how the Eurozone tackles the government debt challenge. In all probability, more money will be printed, but there is no doubt that a bigger crisis looms in the Eurozone.

Investment Strategies

It’s worth noting that gold has surged above $1,700 an ounce. Given the depth of the crisis and the potential impact on the financial sector, I expect more money to be printed globally. This will be positive for gold and I am bullish on gold mining stocks. Newmont Corporation (NEM) is worth considering even as the stock trades near 52-week highs.

Investors should also hold cash as I expect a renewed correction for equities after the rally from oversold levels. A bear market for all asset classes would imply a bull market for cash.

I also believe that investors can consider exposure to energy stocks. While a limited exposure is advisable, oil can trend higher from current levels. With the global economic plunge, it’s very likely that Russia and Saudi Arabia will finalize a production cut deal soon. However, investors should consider stocks with robust fundamentals and I like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

While companies are suspending buybacks and holding dividends at current levels, there is one company that has recently increased dividends. I like Qualcomm (QCOM) and the stock will benefit from the impending 5G growth. If not in 2020, the company’s growth can accelerate in 2021 and beyond.

Conclusion

These are very uncertain times for the global economy and it makes sense to go slow in terms of shopping for risky asset classes.

However, on the positive side, it’s worth noting that the Chinese economy is gradually getting back to its feet. The world will overcome the COVID-19-driven crisis, but it will have a deep impact on several industries and economies.

For now, a financial crisis seems to be unfolding. However, considering the magnitude of action central banks and government are prepared to take, liquidity will support asset classes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.