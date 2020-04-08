The State Of COVID-19 Testing In The 50 States: Possible Investment Opportunities In 3 Stocks

Investors should do their own diligence. The purpose of this article is to discuss the "state of the nation" regarding COVID-19 testing--not to opine on the investment prospects of any particular company.

The U.S. F.D.A. [USFDA] has begun to grant competitors (many of whom have existing testing platforms in place) the flexibility they need to accelerate the scale-up of COVID-19 testing.

U.S. states were slow in getting up to speed on COVID-19 testing, but now new entrants to the COVID-19 testing market are emerging.

The math on the COVID-19 epidemiological exponential curve is relentless. Once "community spread" begins, stay-at-home orders become necessary. Later on, mass screening, contact tracing, and selective quarantine may be key.

Market-traded companies, such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DNR), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), may have an important role to play in helping the U.S. to survive the COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) crisis.

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allows USFDA to facilitate the use of medical countermeasures, such as COVID-19 testing, during public health emergencies. USFDA has already granted EUAs to ABT, DNR, TMO, and the other market-traded companies identified later in this article, which may serve to expedite the rollout of new COVID-19 testing methodologies via their existing platforms, thereby helping to remove an obstacle to an effective U.S. response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Disclaimer: investors should do their own due diligence. I am not, at this time, in a position to have an opinion on the future financial performance and prospects of these companies.

The roll-out of COVID-19 testing at the Federal level has been, at best, shaky, slow, and inefficient, leading to difficulties for states, such as New York, in staying ahead of the COVID-19 exponential curve. Now, however, more responsibility and flexibility has been authorized by the USFDA to state labs and private companies so that, at the state level, the 50 states will be better able to speed-up testing of COVID-19. It may be too late for New York and many other states to avoid a full-blown crisis, but some states may still be quick enough in responding to COVID-19 to be able to rely on an appropriate combination of mandatory stay-in-place orders, testing, contact tracing, and selective quarantines in order to avoid a full-blown crisis.

A Short History of the Implementation of COVID-19 Testing in South Korea and the U.S.

U.S. performance in initiating COVID-19 testing can usefully be compared to the performance of the World Health Organization [WHO], Germany, and S. Korea.

S. Korea and the U.S. had their first COVID-19 victim on the same date, January 20, 2020. This has led a number of journalists to write stories comparing S. Korea's testing performance with that of the U.S. A Reuters article is here, two articles from the New Yorker can be found here and here, an NYT article is here. A Vox story is here. A recent article (3/31/2020) from The Atlantic is here.

Here is a visual snapshot of early COVID-19 testing per capita (as of mid-March 2020).

It is my understanding, using more recent data, that roughly 800 out of 100,000 people in Italy and S. Korea have been tested, but, in the U.S., only 320 of every 100,000 people have been tested.

Chinese scientists made the RNA genome publicly available on 1/10/2020 and a German team got a diagnostic test up and running by 1/21/2020. The WHO adopted that diagnostic test and had, by February 20, 2020, delivered about 250,000 tests to over 150 labs around the world. This is in sharp contrast to the U.S. experience.

S. Korean health officials met with leaders of 20 S. Korean companies on January 27, 2020, when there were only four known cases in S. Korea, to begin the process of developing an effective COVID-19 test. A week later, S. Korea's CDC approved the diagnostic test for one company, with a second company approved shortly thereafter. (It is my understanding that these companies have been encouraged to apply to USFDA for EUAs and to then enter the U.S. market). Soon, S. Korea was making headlines with its drive-through screening centers. S. Korea was able to test thousands of people daily and then follow through on contact screening, targeted quarantines, and, if needed, mandatory stay-in-place orders. S. Korea still has a long way to go to end its COVID-19 crisis, but it has achieved meaningful reductions in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, although there are concerns about a recent uptick.

Germany is another example of a country that has used COVID-19 testing effectively. Germany has been testing 350,000 people a week for COVID-19 recently. In the U.S., only a small number of the sickest patients and the elite have been tested for COVID-19, although this may now be starting to change. Germany learned from S. Korean experience that contact tracing should have been used more aggressively early on, but now they've gotten good at testing, contact tracing, and selective quarantines. In Germany, the time it takes COVID-19 injections to double has slowed (the curve has flattened) to about 8.5 days. In the U.S., COVID-19 infections are doubling every 5.5 days. In S. Korea, COVID-19 cases double every 69 days.

In sharp contrast to S. Korea, the U.S. was slow in developing diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The U.S. CDC [USCDC] issued its diagnostic test on 1/24/2020 and sought USFDA approval to send it to public labs around the country. On 2/5/2020, the USFDA approved the USCDC test by issuing a EUA. The USCDC then sent it to a number of U.S. labs for verification, to make sure that the test worked well in practice.

Soon thereafter, a number of U.S. labs reported that they couldn't get the USCDC test to work accurately. This was a big problem--the CDC test was the only one that was approved for use in the U.S. and a number of state labs in the U.S. weren't convinced that it worked. Unfortunately, the CDC test was the only one that could be used in the U.S. until 2/26/2020, which served to delay COVID-19 testing by over a month.

A complicating factor was that the USFDA declared a public health emergency on 2/4/2020. Earlier, on 1/31/20 POTUS issued this. Once a public health emergency was declared, new entrants to the COVID-19 testing market needed a EUA before they could enter.

The state lab in New York, for example, has a great deal of expertise and was the first to apply for and receive a EUA. At the same time, the USFDA gave the state lab in New York authority to oversee other labs in NY that use New York's COVID-19 test. So, now NY is up and running albeit in the midst of a crisis.

For states, like New York, that are in the midst of a serious pandemic, which may prove to be worse than that seen in Wuhan, China and Lombardy, Italy, New York may currently be beyond the point where more testing is useful in the near term. Later on, however, more emphasis on COVID-19 testing may have a useful role to play in New York by keeping a crisis from reoccurring as people resume travel to and from New York City.

More states are following NY's path to better implement COVID-19 testing at the state level. Now, many states, for example, have drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities available. Getting a doctor's order to have a COVID-19 test is necessary, and backlogs can be lengthy, but COVID-19 tests are now fully covered by health insurance. Here is an NCSL list of state legislation related to COVID-19 at the state level. At this point, given the delays in the U.S. response to COVID-19, it has become necessary for most U.S. states to have stay-in-place orders in place.

The Laboratory of the States

The USFDA eventually found its way to the laboratory of the states and the reliance on companies that already have testing platforms in place.

In 1932, SCOTUS Justice Louis Brandeis wrote that:

It is one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous State may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.

On March 13, 2020, POTUS signed a Presidential Memoranda that, among other things, that:

It is the policy of the United States to take proactive measures to prepare for and respond to public health threats, including the public health emergency involving Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), which was declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. ... In accordance with this principle, the Food and Drug Administration, in coordination with the State of New York, allowed the State flexibility in expediting State-approved COVID-19 testing. Should additional States request flexibility to authorize laboratories within the State to develop and perform tests used to detect COVID-19, the Secretary shall take appropriate action, consistent with law, to facilitate the request.

This Presidential Memoranda provides each of the 50 states with the opportunity to prudently and reasonably accelerate COVID-19 testing in their state. The 50 states may now be able to play a leading role that serves to accelerate the testing of COVID-19 victims, thereby easing some of the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic for American citizens.

For many U.S. states that are in the early stages of a COVID-19 crisis, more testing may allow these states to focus on brief periods of mandatory stay-in-place orders, testing, contact tracing, and selective quarantines, thereby moderating the economic and financial damage that the COVID-19 crisis takes on those states. It has become increasingly clear that many U.S. states will have to develop their own solutions to dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

USFDA EUAs on COVID-19 Testing

USFDA's EUA authority helps it to respond and defend the U.S. from CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) threats by accommodating the use of medical countermeasures that are needed during public health emergencies. Thus, the USFDA Commissioner may:

allow unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by CBRN threat agents when there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.

Table 1 provides a list of the recipients of EUAs from the USFDA with respect to COVID-19. My source is an FDA summary of EUA information, which provides a great deal of information and access to documents on COVID-19 related EUAs, among other things.

Under the "date" column, I have hotlinked the Letter of Authorization document that was issued by USFDA on that date; note that the FDA summary of EUA information hotlinked above may also include Amendments to the documents hotlinked below. Under the "recipient" column, I have hotlinked a source of basic information on the company and its COVID-19 related products. I encourage interested readers to review the information provided in these hotlinks.

Table 1: USFDA EUA Recipients

A number of companies that compete in the medical diagnostics market have received EUAs related to COVID-19 in order to be able to provide needed products and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical diagnostics market includes: (1) makers of diagnostic medical devices; and (2) labs, public or private, with trained staff that conduct diagnostic tests. Not all market players in the medical diagnostics market are necessarily focused on COVID-19, so it seems to me that focusing on the list of COVID-19 EUA holders is an interesting way to begin the process of screening industry players for investment purposes.

As a practical matter, many of the companies on the list of COVID-19 EUA holders are quite highly diversified. Unfortunately, many people are currently not getting discretionary medical tests and procedures, but instead are staying-in-place given the risk of being infected by COVID-19. Thus, while it’s interesting to study the potential winners and losers in the diagnostics market in the context of COVID-19, it is also easy to see the limitations of this approach. Still, COVID-19 medical diagnostics is extremely important at the present time and it seems worthwhile to begin to examine the companies that have EUAs in place and are competing to provide COVID-19 related products and services.

I’m looking for is the companies that can revolutionize the economic structure of the medical diagnostics industry from within, thus succeeding via Schumpetarian “creative destruction." Schumpeter says that:

The fundamental impulse that sets and keeps the capitalist engine in motion comes from the new consumers' goods, the new methods of production or transportation, the new markets, the new forms of industrial organization that capitalist enterprise creates. ... The opening up of new markets ... illustrate the process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one. This process of Creative Destruction is the essential fact about capitalism.

Trying to pick the winners in a process of creative destruction in the medical diagnostics market is a tall order. For now, I'm interested in looking for companies and products that are:

Category-killers. It seems possible, for example, that the COVID-19 testing product that is being marketed by ABT could be a category-killer, i.e., a product that has a massive advantage in terms of cost savings and rapid results. POC (point of care) diagnostics. Providing testing services at the point of care (e.g., at a hospital or clinic) can provide cost savings, rapid results, and reduced overheads. Diagnostic platforms. Platforms that can perform multiple different tests simultaneously and quickly without the need for highly-trained staff could be highly cost-effective for hospitals and clinics. Cost savings from automation could offset the upfront costs of buying or leasing the diagnostic platform. Consolidation. If the goal of a medical diagnostic company is to develop a "category-killer" POC diagnostics platform, then that company is going to need to achieve economies of scale, scope, and integration. Scale economies mean an increased level of production. Scope economies mean broadening the number of products or services provided, i.e., "efficiencies formed by variety, not volume." Integration economies mean having a category-killer "platform" that customer can't avoid using such that the platform owner/operator may become a quasi-monopolist, i.e., a market with a few very large suppliers, but little competition, because of economies of scale and scope and high switching costs (switching costs are the cost of switching to a new platform, which may be time-based, effort-based, and/or behavioral). For financial professionals, a Bloomberg terminal may be a "category-killer financial research platform" that has economies of scale, scope, and integration that make it a quasi-monopolist such that the cost of switching is high. Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook may be other examples. Arguably, these companies have become successful both by growth from within the firm and the acquisition of companies that can fit into the company's platform.

At the present time, it is unclear whether the winners and losers in the COVID-19 medical diagnostics business will be the ones that succeed in the medical diagnostic business once the COVID-19 pandemic passes its peak and the medical diagnostics business finds its way to a "new normal." Having said that, I suspect that companies that are already successful may prove to also be successful in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes me particularly interested in those companies that have received EUAs from the USFDA.

In this Seeking Alpha article, I have tried to stay at the "industry study" level and focus on the medical diagnostics industry, especially the ones that have received EUAs from USFDA. Of these companies, I am particularly interested in ABT, DHR, and TMO as potential investment opportunities. While I have not studied these companies in detail, it is worth pointing out that:

1. ABT. ABT is a large and successful company in the medical diagnostics field, but what I am particularly interested in at the present time is ABT's COVID-19 test (which is manufactured in Scarborough, ME), which may be a "game-changer" because it is said to give results within minutes. Because it is a molecular test rather than a blood test, there may be less danger of "false negatives" with this test. This test runs on ABT's point-of-care ID Now platform, which is also used for ABT's quick and inexpensive flu tests. This article compares ABT's valuation and prospects to that of Medtronic (MDT).

2. DHR. DHR's Cepheid unit has received a EUA from USFDA for its Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2, which is a quick COVID-19 test that can be conducted near the point of care. This test is designed to be used via Cepheid’s GeneXpert® Systems, which are used in about 23,000 locations in the U.S. and around the world. DHR has grown both internally and via acquisitions. DHR recently closed a transaction with GE where DHR acquired GE's Biopharma business operations for $20 billion, which DHR renamed Cytiva.

3. TMO. TMO is a maker of sophisticated lab equipment, including equipment used to investigate COVID-19. For example, TMO recently introduced its AcroMetrix Coronavirus 2019 RNA Control, which can be used by its lab clients to evaluate COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results; more information can be found here. TMO also offers a SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer, which is a diagnostic platform that is used by the research and scientific community to conduct state-of-the-art genetic analysis, including Sanger Sequencing research solutions related to COVID-19. TMO recently raised debt to fund its acquisition of QGEN, a company that was recently granted a EUA by the USFDA; more information on QGEN as an arb opportunity is here.

In a future Seeking Alpha article, I hope to eventually write more specifically about the future investment prospects of ABT, DHR, TMO and some or all of the other companies that have received EUAs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, DHR, AND QGEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

