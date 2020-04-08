Toilet Paper And The End Of The World

Recent history has quite a few examples of toilet paper shortages, even in the US.

Here we find ourselves in another period of crisis. As usual in such periods, pundits of peril make good money by generalizing the present crisis into the future and showing the devastating consequences that would result.

We humans are horribly infected with recency bias, so we go along with this. One then finds even more doom and gloom than usual in what one reads and hears. These days doom and gloom appears a lot in comment strings and chat rooms.

This article shares some stories of times of crisis and the connection to toilet paper. It mostly focuses on the US, though the first example is from Chile. What made me sensitive to the topic is the massive amount of toilet paper humor my friends and I have been passing around. Figure 1 shows one example of many.

Figure 1. One of many instances of toilet paper humor. Source.

Though invented in the 1880s, toilet paper did become comfortable enough to find widespread acceptance until late in the Great Depression. There is a delightful early history here, which is where I found Figure 2. I remember my grandparents joking about the real value of Sears Roebuck catalogs, in the outhouses.

Figure 2. Early toilet paper. Thank goodness this has been followed by better products. Source.

Chile after 1970

What prompted this article was a passage in Upheaval, by Jared Diamond. I’ve been reading it lately, having enjoyed his books “Guns, Germs, and Steel” and “Collapse”. Diamond writes, regarding events in Chile after the election as president of the far-left socialist Salvador Allende:

The result of Allende’s policies was the spread of economic chaos, violence, and opposition to him. Government deficits covered by just printing money caused hyperinflation, such that real wages (i.e., wages adjusted for inflation) dropped below 1970 levels, even though wages not corrected for inflation nominally increased. Foreign and domestic investment, and foreign aid, dried up. Chile’s trade deficit grew. Consumer goods, including even toilet paper, became scarce in markets, which were increasingly characterized by empty shelves and long queues. (p. 151)This was a tragic period, which led to more tragedy for that country. I found the perspective of Diamond’s Chilean friends on that period and what followed it quite interesting. Today, Venezuela is far down the same path, and has shortages of everything notably including toilet paper. The US has fortunately avoided such fates, but it has not avoided challenges with toilet paper.

(As an aside, I disagree with much in the latter section of the book. My politics are not Diamond’s and, like all of us, he tends to choose his statistics based on his politics.)

1973 Oil Crisis

I was in college during the Oil Crisis of 1973. I remember reading the pundits of that day, bemoaning the grip that OPEC had on the world and predicting dramatic consequences for society and the economy. Shortages and hardship forever.

I had forgotten the Great Toilet Paper Scare of 1973. The linked article is really hilarious and worth reading for its humor. A couple highlights:

The ground had been set for a consumer panic; all it needed was a spark to ignite it. When Johnny Carson cracked a joke about toilet paper on his television talk show, things got serious. “You know, we’ve got all sorts of shortages these days,” he told 20 million viewers. “But have you heard the latest? I’m not kidding. I saw it in the papers. There’s a shortage of toilet paper!” Absolute madness ensued. Millions of Americans swarmed grocery outlets and hoarded all the toilet paper they could get their hands on. “I heard it on the news, so I brought 15 extra rolls,” one customer told The New York Times. For four long months, toilet paper was a rare commodity. It was bartered and traded, and a black market even emerged before the whole ordeal subsided in February of 1974.

As to the oil crisis, the economy did enter a recession in December of 1973, almost at the end of the 1973 toilet paper scare. That recession was more a response to the evolving inflationary spiral, in an era without inflation adjustments on anything, than a response to a change in the price of oil. It featured a relatively prolonged period of weak economic contraction, amidst high and increasing inflation.

The Iranian revolution prompted a later period of even higher prices, seen in Figure 2. But the cure for high prices is high prices. By the mid 1980s, constant-dollar prices for crude oil (and for gasoline) were back near the levels of the 1960s.

Figure 3. Real and nominal price histories of crude oil. Source.

The Coming US Hyperinflation:

By the late 1970’s inflation was raging by US standards, exceeding 10% per year. Pundits were putting out one chart after another overlaying the inflation trend in the US with those in the Weimar Republic on its way to hyperinflation, shown in Figure 4. As both were increasing at a compounded rate, they lined up well.

Between inflation and high tax rates, hard assets that might produce capital gains were doing well. Gold and silver were quite popular, and I bought some of each not far from their peak.

This was my first exposure as an adult to pundits profitably promoting peril, and I took them far too seriously. A friend of mine had a better perspective, who bought all the high-yield, 30-year treasury bonds he could lay hands on. That was a good move.

There was investment conference along the lines of Alternative Investments for Our Perilous Times, in New Orleans. Multiple parallel sessions covered the challenges of investing in an age of high tax rates and high inflation.

There was one very charismatic speaker I recall well. He wrote a book, entitled The Alpha Strategy, in which he advocated the following. As one’s first hedge against inflation, one should accumulate household basics. Notably, he mentioned toilet paper.

Fortunately, the Volcker Fed hiked up interest rates as much as it took to kill off the inflationary spiral. This launched the 35-year bull market in bonds. After a relatively brief recession, the economy rolled on.

Figure 4. Hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic. Source.

Year 2000

The next anticipated crisis I remember well was Y2k. Those who were around will remember that early computers were unable to work with any date after 1999. This certainly created challenges heading toward the year 2000.

The pundits of peril had a field day. The entire economy was linked to those computers, often in ways that were not well understood. Without question the economic functioning of the world was going to freeze up at the stroke of midnight, on January 1, 2000.

So of course, the panicked populace pursued potty paper. From The Independent:

But some local residents are convinced they know which scenario is most likely, and are planning for Y2K doomsday by stockpiling food, medical supplies and other resources to ensure they survive the mayhem and hardships they think are just four short months away, when Bic lighters, .22-caliber rifle shells and toilet paper will become the newest gold standard. This is the biggest roll of the dice in the history of mankind" said Martha, a Grand Island resident who believes the worst is on its way. "Maybe nothing will happen. But I think it's more likely that we're going to see life as we know it come to end."

Figure 5. The end of the world was coming! Source.

This one was not my first rodeo. I remember telling someone in an internet bullet board (the chat room of the day, worked about as well as the Seeking Alpha rocketchat) that the doom and gloom was definitely overblown and that most likely not much would happen. Oh my, did that get me an earful.

As you may recall if you were old enough, not much happened on New Years’ Day or after because of computer failures.

By now it must seem that the one sure way to be ready for or respond quickly to crises is to invest in companies that make toilet paper. Not so fast, my friend.

Later on, the year 2000 was a challenge as the dot com bubble popped. But the toilet paper crises in 2000 was over before that recession hit and it had nothing to do with the dates in computers.

The Great Recession

The most significant economic event of the past 70 years, without question, was the Great Recession. This involved the unwinding of the housing bubble in the US.

In its later stages, the bubble had been driven by foolishness or worse on the part of all groups connected in some way with sub-prime mortgages. Even without any knock-on effects, the US would have been in for a significant recession.

Alas, unwise behavior in the shadow banking arena set the stage for the housing crisis to ignite the first US Financial Crisis in many decades. The financial system nearly shut down for many weeks in the fall of 2008. Many businesses were unable to obtain usual and normal access to credit.

Layoffs, dividend cuts, and bankruptcies followed. The recession initiated by the bursting of the housing bubble morphed into something much longer and much worse.

I read many books about the Financial Crisis and spent a lot of time thinking about it. Some of them, quickly produced, fit the pattern described above. There was one pointing out that all assets had come down in value together and predicting a future in which all assets remained correlated and there was nowhere to hide.

The was another book entitled “The Lost Decades,” comparing the US to other countries whose similar indebtedness had led them to lose a decade of growth. Of course, the US was predicted to be on that same path.

However, as in 2000, the recession itself did not correspond to a crisis about toilet paper. In contrast, one finds, in “ Even Toiled-Paper Sales Suffer In Recession,”

The recession has turned bad enough that people bought less toilet paper -- about 5.5% less last quarter in the U.S., according to Kimberly-Clark Corp. Chairman-CEO Tom Falk, who today blamed the economy for disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and a weak forecast for 2009.

The COVID-19 Crisis

This brings us to today. The US and the entire world are in the middle of the biggest public health crisis in more than a century.

A large portion of the US economy is shut down. COVID-19 cases are relentlessly increasing. The US government response has barely started and appears insufficient in many respects.

One sees many over-reactions not unlike those described above. Some authors and many commenters on Seeking Alpha are predicting permanent changes in human behavior after the crisis. On this basis, they are predicting hard times for various firms.

Others are even more overboard. There was a comment a couple days ago from someone who clearly has either read nothing or retained nothing about the virus, that 30% or more of the people in the US and Europe are about to die from it.

The pundits of peril are prodigiously producing. There is an article highlighted today on Seeking Alpha whose title includes “… Could Be The End of The Middle Class”. Amazon has more than 7,000 hits for books searched under “COVID-19”. On their first page of results, my favorite title is “March 2020 Caged COVID-19: 2020 a new way of Life forever.”

Above all this, we have a shortage of toilet paper. The Washington Post reports “The toilet paper shortage is real. But it should be brief.” Any reader here will have seen pictures of empty shelves that should hold toilet paper, like that shown in Figure 6.

Figure 6. Two violinists playing the hymn from Titanic in front of an empty toilet-paper aisle. Source.

What to Make of All This

If you scan the above, there is a remarkable trend prior to 2020. In the years since the Great Depression, toilet paper shortages have never directly corresponded to periods of serious economic difficulty in the US. Sometimes recessions have followed later, sometimes not.

Such correlations do not imply causality, of course. In a hyperinflation it is sensible to pursue real goods of all kinds, including toilet paper, as we saw in the case of Chile. Otherwise, though, a run on toilet paper reflects panic in the population. Such panics are born of emotional over-reaction, not of long experience or sober reflection.

Economic crises in fact develop very slowly compared to the normal life cycle of a roll of toilet paper. At this writing, in early April 2020, we do not really have any clue how big the economic impact of COVID-19 will be. There are reasons, discussed below, to be optimistic.

Some of my chat room colleagues on Seeking Alpha are very depressed. They talk one another into visions of enduring economic destruction, without even needing the pundits of peril.

It is easy to project the present forward and conclude that The End Is Here. This ignores many developing and incomplete trends. Hundreds if not thousands of medical trials are underway. We may have treatments in a month. We may have a vaccine by late summer, if Regeneron or someone else is as successful as they were with Ebola.

What’s more, there is no point in suppressing the virus beyond the level that the health system can comfortably handle. At that point, it makes far more sense to be restarting more of the economy while letting the virus spread non-explosively. This is how one develops herd immunity. The major, glaring need is for much more testing. That is clearly on the way, if one stops panicking long enough to pay some attention.

Many persist in treating economic statistics as though they mean what they usually have meant. Yet ordinarily unemployment occurs when businesses fail because they are not profitable, requiring reallocation of resources. The present moment is very different.

Many of those now seeking unemployment benefits have been laid off so they could get the benefits, by business owners who fully intend to restart and rehire as soon as possible (but don’t have deep enough pockets to just keep paying everyone).

Economically, support is coming to many of those businesses. It will be incomplete and messy, but it will enable many more businesses to survive and restart.

We will probably have two down quarters, and so technically will have a recession. It has an excellent chance to be small and short, because there is no large-scale need for reallocation of economic resources.

How to Invest Amidst This Public Health Crisis

As to investing, the main need here is to stay your own course. No decline in the momentary prices of securities has any direct implication for the ultimate value of the long-term earnings of any firm. And you only lock in loss of principal by selling when you are down.

It is certainly good to re-examine your investment theses. But don’t imagine that they are all broken based on your own fears or the pundits of peril.

If you do decide an investment thesis has broken, don’t sell on that day. Sleep on it and ask again the next day whether you might be over-reacting.

Before you sell, identify an alternative investment that has dropped a percentage like that of what you are selling. That will give you the same upside. Whatever you do, do not sell and go to cash.

In my case, quite a few of my own investments are down a lot. Some of them are REITs that would lose value if COVID-19 caused people to permanently change their behavior. We at High Yield Landlord do not believe that brief health crises create permanent changes in human desires and human sociability. I personally have been buying at my buy points and am not focused on the pundits of peril.

Invest slowly and wisely. Stay well. This will end.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.