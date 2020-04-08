Why Apple Stock Could Fall To $170 Or Below

The bottom is not even close for stocks since I predict a depression and not a recession as most analysts are saying.

The stock has declined because of the impact of coronavirus. The challenges I mentioned before have been made worse.

In December last year, I wrote an article that was highly criticized here in Seeking Alpha. In the article, I argued that Apple (AAPL) was significantly overvalued, identified potential challenges, and predicted that the stock would fall back to $225.

This prediction came to pass last month when the stock dropped to a YTD low of $212. The stock has recently bounced and is trading at around $240, and the short interest has fallen.

The reason for the comeback is relatively easy to see. As the coronavirus pandemic has raged-on, most commentators and analysts have argued that the companies that will thrive are those with plenty of cash. Apple has plenty of this, with its balance sheet showing cash and equivalents of about $107 billion.

Another reason, I believe, is that the investing community has started to call for a bottom. Just last week, Leon Cooperman, the respected hedge fund manager, argued that a bottom had started to emerge. Other analysts too have called for a bottom and argued that this is the best time to buy stocks. As I will explain, contrary to popular opinion, I believe that a bottoming is not even close.

Meanwhile, the problems I mentioned in the previous article remain. Some have even been made worse because of this pandemic. In this piece, I will explain why I believe that Apple's stock price is headed to $170 or even $140.

We are in a depression

The popular opinion in Wall Street – and in the Federal Reserve – is that we are in a recession. Goldman Sachs (GS) has said that we are facing a recession of 'historic proportions' while Morgan Stanley (MS) has predicted a significant U-shaped recession. The two banks expect US economic growth to drop by more than 30% in the third quarter. None of these banks has called for a depression.

In reality, I believe the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be much worse than what is being predicted.

Consider this: In March, more than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. The nonfarm payrolls numbers reduced by more than 700k. At the peak of the last recession, 700k Americans filed for unemployment insurance, and the worst NFP data was about 650k. I expect the upcoming jobless claims and NFP data will be worse than those reported in March.

Meanwhile, consumerism thrived during the great bull run of the past decade. According to the Fed, all outstanding mortgage debt has risen to more than $15 trillion, up from a low of $13.3 trillion in 2012. Total auto loans have surged to more than $1.2 trillion, up from more than $700 billion in 2010. Total credit card loans have also jumped to the highest level in history as you can see here.

Fortunately, delinquency rates on loans and mortgages have also fallen to record lows. But, the rate has been rising, albeit slowly, since 2015 as you can see here. Now, with companies going out of business and with the unemployment rate surging, I expect to see more damage in the consumer credit sector. Corporate credit will be even worse.

I believe the reason why we have not seen a bigger rout is that banks have been resilient during this crisis. This could change in the next few weeks if the current situation continues. Most importantly, I think that the problem this time could start among smaller banks. On Friday, the FDIC reported that First State Bank of Barboursville, a small bank in West Virginia, had failed. We could start seeing more of these.

Apple is vulnerable

Apple, I believe, is significantly vulnerable. The company makes more than 50% of its income from the iPhone. A significant amount of these devices are sold in the company's flagship stores, mostly in the US. As the crisis has continued, the company has closed its stores around the world except in Greater China. This will affect the company's sales this year.

Retail store closure aside, Apple has a big problem. As economic hardship spreads around the world, a new iPhone will be the last thing on people's minds. This is worse because it comes at a time when Apple's iPhone sales were in a multiyear decline, according to Gartner (IT).

There is another iPhone problem. A big theme among Apple bulls was that Apple's stock would benefit as the world shifts to 5G. As I wrote in the previous article, I did not expect the company to roll out these 5G devices this year. At the time, I expected the first 5G iPhone to roll out in about 2022 because of the disruptions presented by the pandemic. This was confirmed by a recent report by Nikkei, which said that Apple was considering delaying the 5G devices for months.

Still, there is a question of what happens to the current devices that Apple has in its inventory that people are not buying during the shutdown.

Recent reports have said that the rollout of the new technology has been delayed in Europe and China. The situation could be worse in the United States, which does not have a major 5G player like Huawei, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) (OTC:ERIAF) (OTCPK:ERIXF), and Nokia (NYSE:NOK). These delays will likely hit Apple, which was planning to release five iPhones this year.

Apple services problem

Apple has been banking on its services segment, whose revenue grew by 17% in the previous year. The segment reached almost $50 billion in revenue last year, which is significant. The services segment includes products like Apple Arcade, Apple Pay and Apple Card, App Store, Apple TV+, and Apple Music, among others.

Some of these services will see a bounce during the current shutdown. For example, I expect more people to subscribe to Apple Arcade. Recent reports say that video games are seeing impressive growth and, to some extent, Apple could benefit. The App Store service could also see a bounce as more people try new apps to kill time. Apple News+ could also see a boost as more people use it to find coronavirus-related content. The same is true with Apple Music.

However, I see some challenges with some services, including Apple TV+, which does not have a lot of content. I also see a big problem in Apple Pay, since spending is about to drop. Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), two of the biggest companies in the payment industry, have already warned of a significant hit on income.

In all, I expect Apple's service revenue, which was the only segment growing in the past few years, to start slowing. This will significantly affect Apple's stock, which tends to be valued as a growth company.

What next for Apple's stock?

I believe that three things are preventing Apple's stock from falling further. As I mentioned above, many investors believe that the stock market has bottomed. This is misguided since the number of coronavirus cases is still growing in the US and even in China. I expect the current lockdowns to continue for several more months.

Second, Apple has been relatively silent about the impact of the disease on its business. This could change in the next few weeks when the company releases its Q1 results. It will be the first time the company provides answers about the impact of the disease on its business. Third, most analysts believe that Apple will have a V-shaped recovery, where it falls and then emerges quickly. This is unlikely, and I expect the recovery to have a U or L shape. Clearly, I don't expect Apple to do well in a period of sluggish economic growth.

With all this in mind, I expect the stock to fall and test the June 2019 low of around $170. On a worst-case scenario, the company could also retest the 2018 support at about $140.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

Apple has been the second-worst-performing FAANG stock after Facebook (FB). The stock has dropped by 17% after rising by more than 80% in 2019. As I have explained above, I expect the stock to fall further this year because of how vulnerable it is. The stock has been in my short portfolio since January this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.