My K.I.S.S. Dividend Growth Portfolio: First Quarter 2020 Update

Although my portfolio value is down significantly, my dividend income is up 5.5% as compared to the same quarter of 2019.

OK bear with me, because this one might be all over the place. The market conditions this quarter have really thrown me for a loop, and quite honestly there were many times I didn't know what to do. So, I'm just going to take you through my portfolio review, show you what I did, and why, and wait for your comments, criticisms, and feedback.

What a miserable quarter. I opened 2019's final update with these words: "WOW! What a year for the market! A huge continuation of the raging bull market that has been going on since 2009. Is this the last leg? The blow-out before the bear market hits? Who knows! ". And now we do know that this is in fact what has happened. The largest, fasted drop since…. well, maybe forever! With the shutting down of the economy due to the corona virus we are faced with an economy and a market that, I dare say, none of us have ever faced before. So, what do we do from here?

Well, I dare say that if you're a dividend growth investor, like me, you keep doing what you've been doing for years. You invest in high quality dividend growth stocks, reinvest the dividends, and watch as your dividend income moves higher and higher. And hopefully, over the long term, your portfolio value will eventually follow. Yes, our total portfolios values are down right now. But for many "DGI" portfolios I expect, the dividend income is still rising. I know that mine is up 5.55% this quarter over the same quarter last year.

I'll admit this is not easy. As I've watched my portfolio value drop, my confidence in myself has been severely damaged. But then I keep reminding myself to focus on the dividend income and not on the portfolio value. And I also remind myself this is an opportunity to buy many great quality stocks at low prices, which in the end will increase my dividend income even more.

And finally, it's given me an opportunity, or perhaps I should say it has forced me, to do a thorough review of my portfolio, and decide if there's any weaker stocks that it's time for me to get rid of. I will discuss the results of this review later on.

But in the end, I still want to keep things simple. By keeping my investment plan simple, I think it's easier for me to carry it out and stick with it. As many of you already know, I am a physician and have much more important things to be dealing with right now then watching my portfolio go up and down and worrying about whether I need to make any rapid moves. Instead, knowing that I've selected a group of stocks with strong fundamentals and long track records of increasing their dividends, and therefore increasing my income year after year, it's one less thing that I need to worry about right now.

So, with that introduction, I will move on to my review of my K.I.S.S. portfolio. For those of which of you who wish to review them, here's a list of my previous updates.

Returns

I usually put this near the end, but let's get the ugly truth out of the way right at the start. My portfolio has decreased in value this quarter from $1,954,103.57 to $1,427,401.16 (as of March 31st). This is a return of -26.95%. In the same time period, the "market," as represented by SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), was down -20.19%.

I run three paper portfolios to compare to my returns: SPY, The SPDR S&P Dividend "ETF" (SDY) and The Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares (VDIGX).

The returns of my benchmarks in this first quarter of 2020 were:

SPY -------- -20.19%

SDY -------- -24.88%

VDIGX ----- -17.86%

So, let's face it, my returns this quarter have not been impressive. I'm trailing all of my benchmarks.

Review of Fourth Quarter Dividends

These are the total dividends (and interest) I received during the first quarter, and the comparison (in parentheses) to the same months during 2019:

Jan: $3,531.46 ($2,760.54) (+27.92%)

Feb: $3,778.89 ($3,576.18) (+5.66%)

Mar: $7,275.805 ($7,481.56) (-2.75%)

Total dividends collected in the first quarter of 2020: $14,586.155, an increase of 5.55% as compared with the $13,818.28 I collected during the first quarter of 2019.

As I mentioned previously, the KISS portfolio is now a closed portfolio. I will no longer be adding new money into it. Therefore, there were no contributions added this quarter, nor will there ever be. So all new purchases come from my collected dividends, and stock sales.

After the sales and purchases I made this quarter (which I will discuss below) my ED12 (estimated dividends over the next 12 months) moving forward is $53,857.77. Last quarter my ED12 was $53,036.10, so that is an improvement of 1.55% (This would equate to a yearly dividend growth of approximately 6.19%). The present yield of my portfolio is 3.66%, a huge increase over the 2.77% yield I reported last quarter. Obviously, this is in large part due to the 27% decrease in my portfolio value, and the increase in my ED12.

As shown in the following graph, my dividend growth has started to move up again, reversing the decrease I saw last year due to the loss of the dividend income I was previously receiving from my Charles Schwab accounts and from the $50,000 loan I withdrew last year. (Please see my previous updates for details on these actions I took.)

The K.I.S.S. System

Since 2013, I have been developing and refining my Keep It Simple, Stupid (K.I.S.S.) system for creating a dividend growth portfolio. The system I developed, and continue to develop, has been discussed in my previous updates. But as a quick summary, my criteria for buying stocks are as follows:

For Purchase of Regular Stocks

The stock is on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers ("CCC") list (as previously compiled by David Fish, but now compiled by Justin Law);

The payout ratio < 60%;

Stock must have a yield of > 2.0 (No longer three levels)

Stock must have a Chowder Number > 16 (No longer three levels with a minimum of 12)

A dividend safety rating of 60 or more from simplysafedividends.com (NYSE:SSD).

A credit rating of BBB- (Investment grade) or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T. Graphs); and

F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings and shows that the stock is not overvalued.

So, whereas before I had three different levels of Chowder Numbers corresponding to three different levels of dividend yield, I have coalesced that down now to just one. A yield of 2.0% with a Chowder Number of 16. I think this will still catch most of the dividend growth stocks I'm looking for, especially the higher growth ones, while weeding out the slower growing ones I'm trying to avoid.

I have also moved the evaluation of the dividend safety score ahead of the evaluation of the FAST Graph to decrease the number of graphs I have to evaluate. Screening by the safety scores, which is very fast and easy, dropped the number of stocks I had to review on FAST Graphs from about 100 down to about 50.

For Purchase of High Yielding stocks (Yield > 4.0%)

The stock is on CCC list;

Yield > 4%;

Chowder Number > 8%;

DGR for all time periods (1-year, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year) of at least 4.0%;

A dividend safety rating of 60 or more from simplysafedividends.com.

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations ("FFO"); and

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its "FFO".

The time it takes to run this screen is only about two or three hours per quarter since most of the work has already been done for us by way of the "CCC" list, F.A.S.T. Graphs, S&P and "SSD".

Sales and Purchases

Previously my criteria for selling a stock was very simple. I would only sell if the stock cuts its dividend. Last quarter, I added a rule that if the dividend safety rating falls to 40 or below I will sell it. I also decided that I would sell spin-offs from my stocks if those new companies don't have dividend policies I'm comfortable or familiar with. But that is a rare situation. And notice that in all these cases, my sell decision comes down to the dividend.

The fact is, although I'm very comfortable with my purchase criteria, with the market conditions we've seen this quarter I'm still quite unsettled as to how to decide when to sell a stock. I still want it to be solely based on the dividend, and not at all on price changes. And yet, if I wait too long for dividend cuts to finally happen before selling, the stock prices usually have fallen so far that I've lost a significant amount of money. And yet, how do I find a simple way to predict an imminent dividend cut, before a huge drop in the stock price? I believe the ratings on "SSD" are quite valuable. And I will continue to use them. But this quarter I started to incorporate more of the information on FAST Graphs, things such as free cash flow and debt levels, to decide whether or not to sell a stock that may be heading for a dividend cut.

On the other hand, at times like this, when it is external forces that are affecting the companies so severely, conditions which are forced on the companies and have nothing to do with any inherent weaknesses in the companies themselves, how do you decide what to do? Maybe the lesson is that I shouldn't make any decisions based on the safety of dividends during economic crises. If the risk to the dividend is not due to the specific business practices of that company, maybe they should get a pass. I don't know. Again, time will tell.

But, for my own peace of mind, I took the opportunity to clean up my portfolio a bit by removing some "trash": to carry out a "Flight to Quality" to try to minimize the chance of any more dividend cuts. In the end the safety of the dividend is paramount, because we all know that if the dividends are safe, and continue to increase, the stock prices will eventually follow. To be honest, I was getting scared. I was getting concerned about which of my companies were at risk of cutting their dividend and decided to sell some before it happened. This was purely done based on my evaluation of the safety of the dividend and had no relationship to any changes in price.

So, with that in mind here are the sales that I made this quarter.

On March 11th SimpliSafe dividends downgraded Boeing's safety score down to a rating of 40, which is considered unsafe, therefore I sold it.

I sold 199 shares of Boeing (BA) @ $199.03 per share (commission $5.97) for a total of $39,601.55.

A few days later "SSD" also lowered Cracker Barrel (CBRL) and Darden Restaurants (DRI) to a score of 40, and I therefore sold them as well.

I sold 238 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) @ $60.57 per share (commission $7.14) for a total of $14,407.68.

I sold 393 shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) @ $29.92 per share (commission $11.79) for a total of $11,747.65.

In all three of these cases, the dividend was, in fact, suspended soon afterwards.

It was at this time, as companies started to suspend their dividends, that I decided to review my entire portfolio looking for weak stocks. Using data from "SSD" and diving a little deeper into the data on FAST Graphs, I decided to sell Lincoln national Corp (LNC) and Sysco (SYY). SYY has a rating of only BBB-, and a LT debt/capital of 71%, higher than the 50% level I'll be looking for moving forward. LNC had a rating of A- and Long-Term Deb/Cap of only 23%, but based on its FAST Graph, it looked like moving forward it may not have the free cash flow to cover the dividend.

(FAST Graph for Lincoln National Corp (LNC) free cash flow)

Two other stocks that I also sold at this time, based on their low safety ratings, were NuSkin (NUS) and ONEOK (OKE). OKE is only rated BBB and has LT Deb/Cap of 65% and a safety score of only 54. The FAST Graph for NUS is simply a mess, with decreasing earnings and free cash flow. And its safety score is only 55.

(FAST Graph for NuSkin (NUS) free cash flow)

I sold 364 shares of Lincoln national Corp (LNC) @ $17.06 per share (commission $10.92) for a total of $6,198.78.

I sold 372 shares of Sysco Corp (SYY) @ $34.58 per share (commission $11.16) for a total of $12,852.31.

I sold 394 shares of NuSkin Enterprises (NUS) @ $19.30 per share (commission $11.82) for a total of $7,592.21.

I sold 405 shares of ONEOK (OKE) @ $20.21 per share (commission $12.15) for a total of $8,172.71.

As it turned out I think I may have panicked a bit. Based on the data I mentioned above, and some articles I read, especially the write-ups in "SSD", I decided to sell Lincoln National Corp (LNC) and Sysco (SYY), only to watch their price increase by 20-30% over the next few days after I sold them. Now, if they do cut their dividend over the next few months it may turn out to have been the right move, but right now it seems like I may have acted too soon.

With further review of my stocks I also decided to sell Avista (AVA). It only has a BBB rating, and its free cash flow graph looks horrible. And with my "flight to safety" I felt it had to go.

(FAST Graph for Avista Corp (AVA) free cash flow)

Having said all this, I still own two stocks that appear to be very weak, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and Simon Property Group (SPG). I'm holding on to them even though their dividends are very much at risk. In fact, I expect they WILL cut their dividend in the near future. But since they are REITS, I believe they will still maintain a healthy dividend, even after a likely cut, and as shoppers return to malls and outlets once this pandemic is over, I expect their dividends will return to their pre-crash levels within a year or two. Therefore, although the safety of their dividends is not rated very high by "SSD", and for SKT in particular it is rated as "speculative", I have chosen to keep them. As long as they don't go out of business, I think they will be fine long term. Plus, SKT has already dropped so far that the value of my position is very low. I wouldn't get very much if I sold it. So, I figure I might as well hold on to it and hope for a rebound. In the end this too may turn out to be a mistake, but at this point I don't have much else to lose. Time will tell.

(FAST Graph for Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) free cash flow)

SKT appears that it will still have enough free cash flow to support a healthy, although probably lower, dividend.

(FAST Graph for Simon Property Group (SPG) free cash flow)

SPG also appears that it will still have enough free cash flow to support a healthy, although possibly lower, dividend. It's financials still look strong.

I still have some other stocks that might be a little borderline, but for the time being LNC, AVA, OKE, SYY and NUS are the ones I've chosen to sell, besides the ones that have already cut their dividend (BA, CBRL and DRI). And by doing so I freed up a lot of money to invest in higher quality stocks.

PAAY And Reinvesting

When reinvesting I put my available cash, not back into the stocks that paid the dividend, but instead into more shares of my most undervalued positions. This is where my "Percent Above Average Yield" ("PAAY") system comes in. I discussed how I use "PAAY" in a previous article, and I last year I published an article showing the results of my PAAY reinvestments through 2018. As I explain in the article, as of the end of 2018, my "PAAY" investments had returned 15.47% as compared to the S&P which would have returned 14.27%. Please note that I use "PAAY" only to rank the companies already in my portfolio for purposes of reinvesting my dividends, not for new purchases. (It would be too difficult to calculate the "PAAY" for all stocks under consideration for purchase.)

Here are the stocks in my portfolio with the highest "PAAY" as of 3/31/20. Theoretically, the higher the "PAAY" the more undervalued the stock may be.

(As of 4/3/20 RTN has merged with UTX and now trades under the name Raytheon technologies (RTX))

Most quarters the "PAAY" values are in the 10-30% range. These "PAAY" values of well over 100% can be a strong indication that these stocks are very undervalued. And it's an indication of how far this market, in general has fallen.

Out of the stocks above, some of them already make up a relatively "full" position in my portfolio. This includes UGI, WPC and RTX. Therefore I chose not to purchase more of them. And as I mentioned above, although I'm keeping my SKT position, I'm not adding any more too it. It's just too risky.

I reviewed the other 6 stocks on the list and found that they all have high credit ratings (A- or better) and have dividends that are well covered by their free cash flow. NHI has a rating of BBB-, not as good as the others, but it is still investment grade, and its dividend appears to be secure. So I chose to put more money into each of these stocks. After this, with still more funds available I moved further down my list of high "PAAY" stocks for other candidates. The next on my list was Aflac (AFL) with a "PAAY" of 57.69%. With a credit rating of A- and excellent cash flow, it seemed to meet my desire to focus on quality. And then a few more places down the list I came upon General Dynamics (GD) with a "PAAY" of 47.72%. With a credit rating of A, and a dividend well covered by its cash flow It looked like a good stock to put more money into. Therefore I bought more shares of each of these.

Finally, I chose to buy three new positions, again based on their apparent financial quality and dividend strength, and with the thought that I may never get the chance again to buy these great companies at these prices. The three are Cisco Systems (CSCO), 3M (MMM), and Snap-On Tools (SNA). These three stocks all have a high "PAAY", a strong history of dividend growth, excellent cash flow to support the dividend, and a high dividend safety score. And their prices are way down.

Here is the data (as of 3/31/20) for all these stocks I reinvested in, and the 3 new ones I bought:

And here are the actual sales and purchases I made:

Unusual times may lead to rare opportunities. I think it's OK to take advantage of these opportunities, if you wish, by directing some money away from your core philosophy, ie. dividend growth investing and use it to invest in something you usually wouldn't. Something more speculative. In my case I could not ignore oil prices at $20 a barrel. Although I know the price could fall even more, I know that in a few years it's bound to go back up to $40, $50, maybe even $60. I feel it's a very safe investment with limited downside. So I bought The United States Oil Fund (ESO), an ETF that tracks the price of oil. I think it's very likely I'll double my money on this trade within a year or two.

I bought 4000 shares of United States Oil Fund (USO) @ $4.79 per share (commission $120.00) for a total of $19,280.00

(I know! $120 commission!!! But we are in the process of moving our group's pension account to TD Ameritrade, so those ridiculous commissions we are being charged by Univest will be a thing of the past)

If the price of oil falls further, I'll buy more. The price of oil is bound to move back up some day.

Finally, on April 3 the merger between Raytheon (RTN) and United Technologies (UTX) was completed. The new company, Raytheon Technologies, trades under the symbol RTX. With the merger there was also a spin off-of two new companies Carrier (CARR) and Otis (OTIS). So these three companies now appear in my portfolio, while UTX and RTN are gone. If I don't hear anything soon about the dividend policies of CARR and OTIS I will most likely sell them.

KISS Portfolio

After all the above transactions here is the composition of my KISS portfolio with prices as of 4/6/20.

(This includes an approximation of what I believe RTX's dividend will be. No announcement has been made yet.)

Discussion

These are crazy times, and it's a situation none of us have ever faced before. But, as unprecedented as it is, it's a perfect opportunity to test the claims I've been making about "DGI" for the past 7 years. The two main arguments I've used to promote "DGI" is that 1) it will out-perform the S&P during down markets, and 2) The dividend income will hold up well while the market falls, and that by focusing on the dividend income you will be able to ride out the tough times. And in the end, it is the dividend income that you will live on in retirement.

So far in 2020, contention #1 has not been shown to be true, at least for my portfolio. I would have expected my "DGI" portfolio performance to be better than the S&P when the market falls by 20% or more. But my portfolio is down 26.95%, as compared to the S&P which is down 20.19%. Similarly, NOBL, the Dividend Aristocrats "ETF" is down 23.33% (as of March 31st). I believe the underper-formance of NOBL, and of my portfolio, is due to three companies. Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN). These three companies make up a huge portion of the S&P 500 index, which is a market cap index. Almost 15%. Larger companies have a larger impact on the movement of the index, and these three companies are the largest. They have held up fairly well during this bear market, falling less than the S&P as a whole. AMZN and MSFT are actually positive YTD, as of March 31st. However, MSFT and AAPL, although considered to be "DGI" stocks, do not make up as a large a part of most DGIers portfolios as they do the S&P. And they are not in NOBL at all since they have not been raising their dividend for at least 25 years in a row. And Amazon doesn't pay a dividend at all, so it is not in any "DGI" portfolios. So, if you don't own these three stocks in equal representation to what they represent in the S&P, it would be difficult to keep pace. These three stocks have helped to minimize the S&P's loss but were not able to do the same for typical "DGI" portfolios.

Contention #2, however, is proving to be true. And by itself is still reason enough to be a dividend growth investor. I have repeatedly stated that if you own a portfolio of quality "DG" stocks, even during bear markets, your dividend income should remain steady, and possibly even continue to increase. And that has been shown to be true with my portfolio. While the S&P is down about 20% by value, my dividend income is up percent 5.5%. Since my main focus is (or at least should be) on my dividend income, what I see is a continuation of the rise in my dividend income. I also see great opportunities to buy wonderful dividend growth stocks at great prices which has the potential to increase my dividend income even more. Buying at depressed process gives you more shares, which means more dividends paid in the future.

In fact, before I made my new purchases these past few days, with the cut in dividends by Boeing, Cracker Barrel and Darden Restaurants, my ED12 would have been $50,737.18. But now, putting my resources into higher quality stocks, my ED12 is $53,857.77. This is an increase of 6.15% over what it otherwise would have been. So my dividend income is still going (and growing) strong(ly).

Conversely, this bear market shows the weakness of the four percent rule, and the advantage of dividend growth investing. Someone who recently retired with a $1,000,000 portfolio may have expected to sell 4% of their portfolio to produce their income. Prior to this year this would have produced $40,000. But now, that portfolio may be worth only $750,000. So, to come up with that $40,000 they have to sell 5.3% of their portfolio, or, they must live on only $30,000. Either they must start living on less, or they are at greater risk of running out of money in their retirement. Instead, dividend growth investors depend on their dividend income to live on in retirement, and for portfolios such as mine, although I'm not in retirement, that income continues to go up. Is it possible that more dividend cuts are coming? Sure. But as my actions show, we have some control over that income, in that we can sell companies that cut their dividend, and replace them with companies that have not, thereby preserving our income.

Conclusion

I will close this article with the same statements I usually do, because even with what is going on in the market, "DGI" hasn't changed. In fact my words below from my previous articles sound somewhat prescient considering what has happened.

"DGI" has taught me to have a long-term focus, and for that focus to be on the dividends, and not so much on price movement. The prices of some of my stocks may (WILL!) fall from time to time, but as long as the dividends continue to rise, I know the stock prices will eventually recover. More importantly, while waiting for that to happen, I will continue to collect dividends from those stocks. And as the dividends increase, if the prices stay low, it will just give me even more opportunities to buy more shares of undervalued stocks. I'm already enjoying some of the benefits of my patience, as over the years I have been able to buy more stocks at depressed prices, which means I will collect even more dividends in the coming years.

My plan going forward is to continue to focus on the dividends and to follow my simple K.I.S.S. rules. They have been working very well so far. I believe my results continue to support my hypothesis: that by using simple, straightforward, easy-to-understand criteria for buying and selling, by focusing on the dividends, and not on price movement, and by using the hard work of other people (thank you David Fish, Justin Law, Chuck Carnevale, S&P and all the wonderful SA contributors I have learned from!), someone can achieve excellent investment results without having to put an inordinate amount of time into the process."

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

And remember Keep it simple!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, MMM, SNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all the stocks in this article, except for the ones that I mention that I sold