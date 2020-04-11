Good News And Bad News For REIT Investors

The recovery will be epic, but balance sheet quality is primordial to get there.

Good news: Most REITs will survive and recover to even higher levels than before the crash.

Bad news: REITs have dropped so much that many are priced for bankruptcy.

Let’s start with the bad news: The REIT (VNQ) market has crashed even worse than the broader stock market (SPY) – resulting in a 35% drop in share prices:

Data by YCharts

And this is just the average of the sector. Many REITs dropped closer to 60%. I understand the frustration of seeing red color in your brokerage account. It's impacting the value of my holdings, your holdings, and quite frankly those of anyone who invests in REITs. Not even the blue-chips could save you: Realty Income (O) dropped 40%. Ventas (VTR) dropped 60%. And SL Green (SLG) also dropped 60%.

The good news is that most of these REITs will fully recover and head even higher than they were prior to the crash. It may seem hard to believe right now with everyone panicking, but hear me out.

There's no doubt in my mind that most REITs will survive this crisis. Below we explain why:

COVID-19: A Serious, But Temporary Crisis for REITs

First of all, before you comment that I'm underestimating this crisis, please note that I am taking it very serious. My both parents have contracted the virus and I have seen them get very sick, much more so than a regular flu. So I'm not underestimating it at all.

People are sitting at home in quarantine. Businesses are closed down. And things will probably get much worse before they get better.

While this is all very bleak, it's important to remember that this is not a permanent crisis. We are talking about months, not years of economic shutdown.

China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and many other Asian countries are gradually returning back to normal. People wear face masks, which greatly prevents those infected from spreading the virus. Some anti-viral drugs are in use, and better ones are in late phases of development. Finally, a vaccine could be ready as early as next year. according to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Therefore, while this is a serious crisis, there's an end in sight. REITs will suffer missed rent payments and increasing vacancy in the short run. However, it won't impact the long-term value of these REITs as long as they have enough liquidity to avoid dilutive share issuance and/or forced property dispositions that could permanently destroy shareholder value.

How strong are REIT balance sheets?

They are the strongest they have ever been. REITs learned their lesson from the 2008-2009 crisis and corrected their balance sheets to avoid the same mess from happening all over again. Today, leverage in at an all-time low with LTVs at just 35%:

Source

For those of you who are not actively involved in real estate, 35% is a very conservative rate. Most private real estate investors commonly use closer to 60-70% LTVs when buying properties.

Moreover, REITs also have extended their debt maturities and made sure to better stagger them to avoid a liquidity crisis. Most REITs have no maturities or only very limited ones in 2020 and 2021.

As a result, REITs don't have liquidity issues today. They are under-leveraged and able to now tap into their credit lines as precautionary measures. As an example, Omega Healthcare (OHI) took $300 million under its $1.25 billion credit facility. The company has so much cash that it can even afford to buy back stock. The same applies to EPR Properties (EPR). The company has $1.25 billion in cash (for a $2 billion market cap) and it has additional capacity on its credit facility. One last example: Brixmor Property (BRX) has more than $550 million in cash and $650 million in remaining capacity. The CEO notes that they have multiple years of financial capacity:

These three companies are not exceptions. Most REITs could survive even if they earned $0 in rent in 2020, and even 2021. I'm pretty sure that this crisis won't get nearly this bad, and therefore, most REITs will survive and their long-term value remains intact.

Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain

The stock market is very short-term oriented. All it cares about is the results of the coming quarter. But in reality, the value of a property is based on its future cash flow generation potential. Future means decades, not quarters. And so any missed rent payment in 2020 should really have a minimal impact on valuations.

Yet, REIT valuations have now been cut in half as if this was the new normal. If I'm correct that this is a temporary crisis, REITs will still earn most of their rents in 2020, but suffer an unusually big hit from lease defaults. Things will then improve as we get pass this crisis and gradually get better in 2021 and 2022.

In this scenario, there would be enormous upside potential as REIT share prices recover just as they did in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 crisis. When the market finally realized that REITs were not in danger of bankruptcy, it took only 24 months for REITs to nearly triple investors' money.

Today, many REITs are actually trading at cheaper valuations than in 2008-2009. Take the example of Simon Property Group (SPG). It has an A-rated balance sheet and its properties were hitting new record highs in terms of sales and rents prior to the crisis. It has enormous liquidity to survive. And yet, it's now priced at an 80% discount to estimated NAV - an even lower level than in the 2008-2009 crash. If SPG merely survives, it could very well triple in value, just like it did in the two years following the 2008 market crash:

Given that SPG has an A-rated balance sheet, there's little doubt in my mind that it will survive. Tripling in value would just bring back to where it was earlier this year.

However, the world has changed since then. We are not anymore in a 1%-2% interest rate world. We are now in a 0% rate world and negative interest rates have become a real possibility in the US.

0% Interest Rates Will Push REITs to New Highs

Having worked in private equity real estate in the US and in Europe, I have gotten to observe first hand the impact of dropping interest rates on property values.

So far, cap rates have been much higher in the US because interest rates also were greater. As an example, an office building in a prime location could be bought at a 5% cap rate in the US, but in Europe, you would only get 4% for the same property. Here's how this impacts property values.

Assuming the property generates $100,000 in net operating income:

It would be worth $2,000,000 based on a 5% cap rate.

It would be worth $2,500,000 based on a 4% cap rate.

Now that interest rates have dropped to 0% in the US, we expect cap rates to also compress lower.

In a 2% interest rate enthronement, investors may have demanded a 5% cap rate. But now, in a 0% interest rate world, perhaps they will be happy with a 3%-4% cap rate, just like in Europe.

This is a big deal because it will make REITs more valuable than ever before. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) has added a slide to their investor presentation that shows how declining cap rates impact their NAV per share. They estimate that in a 4% cap rate environment, their NAV would reach up to $65 per share.

Source

Their share price is currently at $8 per share and insiders are buying millions worth of it in the past weeks alone:

Source

Maybe they know something that the REIT market doesn't? Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) is one of the largest real estate investment firms in the world. It has significant operations in Europe. It has seen European property prices go throw the roof when interest rates dropped to 0%. Now the same is happening in the US and the market is sleeping on it.

We believe that any short-term hit to property net operating income will be more than compensated by cap rate compression.

You Need to be Selective

There exists some generational buying opportunities in the REIT sector right now. Many companies offer >10% sustainable dividend yields and have the potential to double or triple in a recovery.

However, as we noted in this article, it's absolutely crucial for the REIT to have enough liquidity to weather the crisis. Most REITs should have enough liquidity, but this is not true for every company. And if liquidity falls short, they will have to issue equity at fire sale prices, which will then lead to permanent capital destruction.

You should avoid such situations at all cost. As an example, we believe that Class B mall REITs Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL) are awfully close to violating debt covenants and investing in them is truly a gamble at this point.

Balance sheet quality is primordial. If you have it, you will survive and the recovery will be epic when investors realize that most REITs are here to stay.

These are not just empty words from a Seeking Alpha author. I have been busy accumulating larger positions over the past weeks.

Do I know if we have reached a bottom?

No.

Do I know when the recovery will take place?

No.

But what I do know is that many REITs are priced for bankruptcy despite not being even remotely close to it, and the best time to buy is when things are down. Share prices could go down another 10%-20%, but I won't risk missing a 300% recovery because I was too greedy "waiting for a bottom."

Bulls make money. Bears make money. Pigs get slaughtered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG; EPR; BRX; BPYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.