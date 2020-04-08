U.S. Banks Could Be Forced To Cut Dividends

Janet Yellen in favor of Fed regulators asking for the suspension of share buybacks and dividends.

Last week, the UK government did something that sent a chill through the banking industry. The government asked the banks to suspend all buybacks and dividends through the year-end 2020.

This action was a terrible blow to dividend investors like myself who count on income from their stock portfolio.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), Barclays (BCS), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and others all fell in line and suspended stock buybacks and dividends through 2020 until further notice.

These were profitable companies with solid balance sheets and the ability to pay dividends.

Are US banks next in line for a dividend cut?

Yesterday's conversations on CNBC with Janet Yellen about markets and the possibility of banks suspending their dividend was, in my view, telling. She mentioned that she was in favor of the US banks cutting their share buybacks and dividends. Interested investors can see the interview in full by clicking here.

It appears for today at least, markets did not care about a dividend cut by the major banks. Rest assured, they will wake up and take notice should the Fed request a suspension of dividends.

On March 15th, 8 major US banks simultaneously halted stock buybacks.

In my view, this is the first piece of the puzzle. After the Fed took action on March 15, eight of the US largest banks simultaneously halted stock buybacks. You can read the article by clicking here.

Are we on the verge of another financial crisis?

That's the billion-dollar question. The answer is unknown at the moment, it depends on how long the shutdown lasts. I am not a macroeconomist, but I will throw my two cents in.

The United States will be in a major financial crisis if the shutdown goes beyond May 15th. We are in a situation now where millions of homeowners cannot or will not pay their mortgage or rent this month.

Commercial tenants like Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are not paying their rent. This will be a theme for many commercial real estate companies to deal with over the coming months.

People are in real pain, the employment numbers coming out on Friday will continue to tell the story. Banking stocks took a severe hit last week, with many selling off over 20%.

Here is a chart for the XLF.

The chart above is only a 5-year chart. To this trader, it looks like the market is telling you something. More pain ahead. The next level of support is at $16 for this chart. Monday's 7.18% rally in XLF is likely no more than a dead cat bounce.

Why should investors hold banks when the Fed can tell them to cut dividends at any moment?

I simply cannot answer that, I see no reason to hold banks right now. Could they rally? Yes, the market just witnessed one of the greatest rallies on Monday in the history of the stock market.

Still, the banks, in my view, are a no-touch until we have more data on COVID-19 deaths and the timeline to reopen the economy.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is by far the best-of-breed large-cap bank. The great Jamie Dimon of whom I am a big fan came out on Monday and said that under an extreme adverse scenario, JPMorgan would consider suspending the dividend.

He said that 14% unemployment and a 35% decline in GDP would lead the bank to make a tough decision. I could be wrong, but I think we are already at 14% unemployment, and a 35% drop in GDP could be right around the corner.

Here is a 10-year chart of JPMorgan

Before anyone gets too excited about the rally we all witnessed on Monday, one must realize that the market doesn't go down in a straight line. Was Monday a short squeeze bear market rally? It sure felt like one to this trader.

Today's action was punishing for anyone short the market, of that there is no doubt. The bears did come to the party albeit a little late in the day. Where we go from here is anyone's guess.

There was a lot of talk about a bottom today on CNBC. Tom Wu who I rarely agree with, thinks the S&P will trade up to 3,600 by year end. I try not to argue with the market, but today's rally felt wrong on so many levels. I will call it a good old fashion short squeeze for the S&P.

No one can tell you a bottom is or isn't in for sure. We all have our opinions, some are better than others.

JPMorgan Chase is a great American company run by one of the best CEOs in the world. That said, the stock could still fall to $57 a share over the next 6 to 9 months depending on what happens going forward.

Bank of America (BAC) pays a 3.37% yield, Citigroup Inc. (C) 4.94%, and Wells Fargo (WFC) 7.2%. In my opinion, their dividends are at risk if the economy does not open by May 15th. If this happens, it would be devastating to shareholders.

In times of crisis, the markets go to the charts to find levels of support. Like Apple (AAPL), JPMorgan Chase will be the last to fall and one of the first to rebound, but investors need to pay attention to downside risks.

Let us take a quick look at a Bank of America chart to see where it could trade should a dividend cut occur.

Look, I am not saying that BAC will trade down to $16 or $12.42, but it is a probability if we go into a financial crisis. I remember when it traded there, things were better than they are now. One thing we can all agree on is that the world has never been through a global shutdown before. This is much more serious than anything that has happened in the last five years.

Both of the above charts look to me like the market is trying to catch a falling knife. Investors need to keep their eyes open and understand the risks that the US is facing in shutting down the world's strongest economy for an unknown period of time.

It is entirely possible that we cannot go back to work in May and this stretches into June. Under that scenario, I can easily see the Fed ordering the banks to cut their dividends through 2020. What happens over the next 30 days is of utmost importance to the markets.

Conclusion

Even though banks have had a big sell-off, they are still vulnerable to a dividend cut. They have already announced a suspension of share buybacks which has helped to keep a floor under the markets for many years.

Without the buyback in place, the markets could push toe downside limits to find price discovery on any bad COVID-19 news. When? No one knows. The market is bipolar and off its medication at the moment.

A move by the Fed to suspend dividends will likely cause another leg down for the financials. I am not saying this will happen, but it seems a likely scenario.

Unless the US government can get people back to work by May 15th, there will be a huge price to pay for the banking sector and the market, in general.

Millions of people are going to stop paying rent and their mortgage around the country right now. Government oversight in regards to the ability of working people to pay is lacking. I believe it is a mistake to have the honor system in force on granting people forbearance with their mortgage.

Investors need to keep their eyes open and remain vigilant with their remaining cash. We are in uncharted territory, so guard your capital and know your risk tolerance.

As always, it is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trades. It can help you stay grounded in times of extreme volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.