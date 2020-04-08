Pioneer And Parsley's Petition For A 'Market Demand Hearing' Granted

The Texas Railroad Commission ("RRC") has been asked ("The Motion") to conduct a "Market Demand Hearing" and to issue an order effective May 2020 production pursuant to its findings by Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc. (PXD) and Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE). The basis for the petition is the Texas Natural Resources Code ("TNRC") §85.049 which defines production in excess of reasonable market demand as "waste." When the Commission finds wasteful production is occurring or is imminent, the Commission is compelled by TNRC §§85.042(B) and 85.051 to issue such rules or orders as are necessary "to correct, prevent or lessen the waste."

In the Motion, the oil companies argue that a massive oversupply of as much as 20 million barrels per day is pouring into global market, raising global inventories by 100 million barrels per week in the second quarter of 2020, at current rates. It estimates that global storage will fill-up and cause production to be shut-in, causing oil prices to drop below $10 per barrel and remain severely depressed, threatening to destroy the state's oil industry.

The Motion follows an op-ed piece written by the RRC's Ryan Sitton on March 19th in which he points to the coronavirus and oil price war being waged by Russia and Saudi Arabia as creating oil prices that are being "warped by forces completely outside of normal economic conditions."

He warns that "if U.S. oil production drops by 3 million to 4 million barrels per day as a result of artificially low prices, then, in a year or two, when demand comes back and the Saudis and Russians are playing nice, things may look very different. We could see $100-per-barrel oil, and $4-per-gallon gasoline, with a large chunk of that money going overseas. That will cause substantial economic pain to everyone in America."

He argues that "this is an opportunity for the U.S., especially Texas, to lead in a way we haven't in a generation. No one - not the Saudis, Russians, Americans or anyone else - benefits from unstable energy supplies. Economies thrive when energy is predictable and affordable. The world needs Saudi Arabia and Russia to stop flooding the market. Now is the time for our leaders to stave off an extended oil war. And, unbeknownst to most, we have something specific to bring to the table."

He states that "the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas production in the state, has the authority to set pro-rationing schedules, thereby limiting production for Texas producers."

Sitton explained in a webinar on April 1st that global oil production is about 21 percent oversupplied, the largest amount in history. He said that production needs to drop by about 18 million barrels per day and that worldwide inventories will be full in 72 days at this rate.

Source: CBS 7.

"I have had some producers tell me that they're beginning to get offers at $6 a barrel in the Permian," Sitton said. "Now that's net to the producer. That's after differentials and after transportation costs. But we're some very low prices."

Sitton proposed Texas would curb oil output by 10% in exchange for an equivalent gesture by the cartel that controls more than one-third of global production.

Texas Railroad Commission chairman Wayne Christian said in an op-ed last week that any action taken by Texas "must be done in lockstep with other oil producing states and nations." "While I am open to any and all ideas to protect the Texas Miracle, as a free-market conservative I have a number of reservations about this approach," Christian said in a statement. If Texas cuts supply, "there is no guarantee other nations, or even states will follow suit that they cut production at similar times and in similar amounts."

Seth Bloom, an antitrust attorney and former general counsel of the U.S. Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, has stated that states can regulate and supersede federal antitrust law. A hearing on the Motion has been scheduled for April 14th at 9:30 am. Regulators could vote on implementing a production cut as soon as April 21st.

Sitton also floated the idea that pro-rationing could be tied to disaster declarations and would end once a crisis is over. Sitton wrote that the federal government could coordinate output cuts with Saudi Arabia and Russia to calm the market. Such an approach could stabilize prices in the mid-$30s, which would "stave off a total oil industry meltdown."

Sitton said Friday he was invited by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo to attend the group's summer meeting in Vienna.

PE Chief Executive Officer Matt Gallagher said Tuesday in a Bloomberg TV interview that he is willing to cut production by 20 percent if others agree but it might not be enough. Continental Resources (CLR) chief Harold Hamm estimated that U.S. producers will cut output by 30 to 35 percent, due to dwindling demand and oversupply. "U.S. producers don't need to coordinate between themselves. That's unnecessary. Each one of them will have his own situation to deal with."

Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Energy Department has announced that the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be available to store about 75 million barrels. It is offering to lease the space to oil companies.

Recently, it had wanted to buy the oil for the Reserve. However, its funding request was deleted from the CARES act.

Conclusions

The Motion submitted by Pioneer and Parsley is compelling in my opinion. Based on the argument provided, I would expect the RRC to grant it, though larger political forces may prevail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.